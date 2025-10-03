WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)

Nick Sortor has been arrested.

In Portland, OF all places.

Imagine if they treated Antifa terrorists this same way? Just kidding, we know they'd never do this.

Advertisement

NEW: Last night at the Portland ICE building, we witnessed anti-ICE protesters burning an American flag. @nicksortor then grabbed it from them, put the flames out, and took away what was left of the flag. Nick was arrested later in the night by Portland PD after videos appear to… pic.twitter.com/tQVjEEkLRw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 3, 2025

Post continues:

... show him surrounded by anti-ICE protesters. It’s unclear what exactly happened, we are working on getting in touch with him once he is released from custody. We had seen Nick get surrounded and verbally threatened by protesters the previous night. He posted on X that he felt Portland PD would arrest him if he tried to defend himself.

And gosh, they did arrest him.

WATCH: Nick Sortor gets arrested but we see ANTIFA attacking him.



A journalist said, "Looked like Nick Sortor got jumped... Portland liaison officers stand nearby and watch."



Nick called it.



Free Nick Sortor!!! pic.twitter.com/BO4xyzwzJC — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 3, 2025

They watched him get jumped and then arrested him? Really?

WTF. Portland PD just arrested Nick Sortor for doing his job as a journalist.



WHAT IS GOING ON?



FREE @nicksortor

pic.twitter.com/vbCw8CGCGx — George (@BehizyTweets) October 3, 2025

But we thought it was Trump who was the authoritarian for trying to help the citizens of Portland. Whoda thunk it was the leadership of Portland that was the problem? Oh yeah, ALL OF US.

This is @nicksortor I met him when we sent out Starlink’s to Western North Carolina. He is about one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. It is disgusting with all the crime going on in Portland the corrupt PPD arrest a man for self-defense. FREE NICK SOTOR NOW! pic.twitter.com/vlAT8Y7g34 — Shawn Hendrix (@TheShawnHendrix) October 3, 2025

And what's the charge?

Nick Sortor was charged with "Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree" for putting out an American flag set on fire by ANTIFA.



His arraignment hearing is on Monday, October 6, at 2:00 PM PT pic.twitter.com/EKWuhklOHz — Chadwick (@thechadwickpaul) October 3, 2025

Stopping some jacka*s from burning the American flag.

What a criminal.

*eye roll*

🚨 BREAKING: Nick Sortor faces a disorderly conduct charge after ANTIFA SHOVED him into a flower bed and someone through a punch at him.



They got mad when he recorded Antifa crying after being maced by federal agents.



DROP THE CHARGE.pic.twitter.com/sQexqNtKKS https://t.co/ewptHQqhjW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 3, 2025

Sounds like Bill Melugin has gotten in touch with Sortor:

BREAKING: Just spoke on the phone with @nicksortor after he was released from custody. He tells me he’s been charged with disorderly conduct. I asked what happened?



He says he was getting video of protesters getting maced by federal agents, which was embarrassing video for them… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 3, 2025

Post continues:

Advertisement

... as they were “crying” etc. He says they then swarmed/surrounded him, pushed him down into a flower bed, and someone threw a punch. Nick says he swung back and missed, then disengaged and walked over to a group of Portland PD.



He says he was then shocked to be arrested by them, and he sat in the back of a police cruiser while officers figured out what to charge him with.



I asked him about the female protester who was also arrested with him. He said he talked to her in the jail and she didn’t seem like she was the one who assaulted him.

We'll keep an eye on this.

============================================================

Related:

Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse

Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men

VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.