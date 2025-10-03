'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's...
VIP
Legacy Media Is Dead, but Journalism Is Alive and Well — and Under...
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smi...
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump...
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man...
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero...
Despite Foot-Stompy Denials, Left-Wing Violence Has a Long History
FLASHBACK: CNN ‘Journos’ Loved Pushing Their Dem Party’s TACO-Themed Meme Campaign Against...
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
NBC News Re-Litigates Shooting of Illegal Who Dragged ICE Agent With His Car
Mamdani Says He Ain't No Commie: The Democratic Socialist Just Embraces Communist Ideology
Stephanie Ruhle Goes on ALL-CAPS RANT About Emergency Medicaid for Illegals

WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on October 03, 2025
Various

Nick Sortor has been arrested.

In Portland, OF all places. 

Imagine if they treated Antifa terrorists this same way? Just kidding, we know they'd never do this.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... show him surrounded by anti-ICE protesters. It’s unclear what exactly happened, we are working on getting in touch with him once he is released from custody. 

We had seen Nick get surrounded and verbally threatened by protesters the previous night. He posted on X that he felt Portland PD would arrest him if he tried to defend himself.

And gosh, they did arrest him.

They watched him get jumped and then arrested him? Really?

But we thought it was Trump who was the authoritarian for trying to help the citizens of Portland. Whoda thunk it was the leadership of Portland that was the problem? Oh yeah, ALL OF US.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smirk
justmindy
Advertisement

And what's the charge?

Stopping some jacka*s from burning the American flag.

What a criminal.

*eye roll*

Sounds like Bill Melugin has gotten in touch with Sortor:

Post continues:

Advertisement

... as they were “crying” etc. He says they then swarmed/surrounded him, pushed him down into a flower bed, and someone threw a punch. Nick says he swung back and missed, then disengaged and walked over to a group of Portland PD.

He says he was then shocked to be arrested by them, and he sat in the back of a police cruiser while officers figured out what to charge him with.

I asked him about the female protester who was also arrested with him. He said he talked to her in the jail and she didn’t seem like she was the one who assaulted him.

We'll keep an eye on this. 

============================================================

Related:

Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse

Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men

VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM FREE SPEECH ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smirk
justmindy
WATCH: Shawn Farash, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Gets a YUGE Boost From the Man Himself
Aaron Walker
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump 2.0
justmindy
Dem Tim Walz Says European Allies Are Speed-Dialing Him Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Sombrero Memes
Warren Squire
Bari Weiss’s CBS Takeover: From NYT Slack Exile to Smacking Down Woke News
justmindy
Iowahawkblog’s Hilarious Take on Des Moines’ Superintendent Scandal: A Modern Music Man Grift
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smirk justmindy
Advertisement