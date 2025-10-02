Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)

Winsome Earle-Sears, never one to shy away from a fight, dropped a bombshell ad today that’s got Democrats squirming and parents nodding in agreement.

Titled 'Virginia moms are blasting Abigail Spanberger’s sick and extreme gender politics that put our kids in danger,' this ad is a masterclass in turning the heat up on your opponent.

🚨 WATCH: Virginia moms are blasting Abigail Spanberger’s sick and extreme gender politics that put our kids in danger. pic.twitter.com/nzZbTyA3GA — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 2, 2025

Sears doesn’t mince words.

She’s pointing the finger squarely at Spanberger, the Democratic former congresswoman, for her support of transgender policies that have led to some pretty disturbing scenarios in Virginia schools. We’re talking about a boy watching girls change in a Fairfax County high school locker room and a transgender individual exposing themselves in school showers. Yeah, you read that right. And Earle-Sears isn’t letting Spanberger off the hook, tying these incidents directly to her co-sponsorship of the 2019 Equality Act.

Abigail Spanberger wrote the law that makes this insanity possible.



Girls losing to boys on the track. Boys forced to use the bathroom with girls watching.



Parents are FED UP!



Vote @winwithwinsome — Loudoun Parent Coalition (@LoudounParentCo) October 2, 2025

Because of course she did.

@winwithwinsome brings common sense to the campaign trail. Virginia would be lucky to have her over a candidate whose supporters do this: pic.twitter.com/fAK1H115lo — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) October 2, 2025

She supports secret abortions on teens too.



No one should vote for Spanberger. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 2, 2025

*cough cough*

Spanberger is a fake moderate who is just as radical as the other Democrats. Virginia needs Winsome Sears to keep the State moving forward and prevent the State from turning into another Democrat hellhole. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 2, 2025

Radical.

Fake.

And dangerous.

Sounds like basically every Democrat out there right now.

