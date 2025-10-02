MEME WARS Have Dems In TEARS, Joy Reid gets DESTROYED, & Trump DE-WOKIFIES...
Senator's Claim No Dems Back Health Care for Illegals Got Awkward FAST
Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown
Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White
VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving
If Antifa Is Just an Idea, Why Are Members of Portland's City Council
GOP-Blaming Gov. Tim Walz REALLY Hopes Nobody Knows How the Senate Works
HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025
JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT
LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER
Gallup Finds Americans' Trust in Media Has Hit a Record Low
Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply
Self-Awareness Nukes Launch After Sen. Amy Klobuchar Says We're 'Standing on a Health

Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on October 02, 2025
Abigail Spanberger

Winsome Earle-Sears, never one to shy away from a fight, dropped a bombshell ad today that’s got Democrats squirming and parents nodding in agreement. 

Titled 'Virginia moms are blasting Abigail Spanberger’s sick and extreme gender politics that put our kids in danger,' this ad is a masterclass in turning the heat up on your opponent.

Sears doesn’t mince words. 

She’s pointing the finger squarely at Spanberger, the Democratic former congresswoman, for her support of transgender policies that have led to some pretty disturbing scenarios in Virginia schools. We’re talking about a boy watching girls change in a Fairfax County high school locker room and a transgender individual exposing themselves in school showers. Yeah, you read that right. And Earle-Sears isn’t letting Spanberger off the hook, tying these incidents directly to her co-sponsorship of the 2019 Equality Act.

Because of course she did.

*cough cough*

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse
Sam J.
Radical.

Fake.

And dangerous.

Sounds like basically every Democrat out there right now.

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse

Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men

VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

JD Vance Just Needs 2 Hilarious Words to Make Democrats All BUTTHURT Over Sombrero Memes Look Even DUMBER

LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and Hello Comedy GOLD (Watch)

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse
Sam J.
Senator's Claim No Dems Back Health Care for Illegals Got Awkward FAST (Roll Tape and Watch Her Face!)
Doug P.
HA! Hook, Line, and SINKER! Jessica Tarlov's FREAK-OUT Over Trump's Project 2025 Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men
Sam J.
Al Franken OFFICIALLY the Lucky 'Winner' of the Most BRUTAL Reply We've Seen After Lying About JD Vance
Sam J.
LOL! Oh, Honey: Greta Thunberg Posts Video Claiming Israel Has ABDUCTED HER and Hello Comedy GOLD (Watch)
Sam J.

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse
