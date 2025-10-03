¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido

Ted Cruz upped the sombrero troll game by sharing a fairly hilarious and dance-worthy GIF highlighting the Democratic senators who shut down the government. If you haven't seen it, turn on your sound while watching. Heck, even if you have seen it, you might as well listen to the catchy tune again.

Advertisement

Watch:

The 44 Senate Democrats who voted for Schumer’s Shutdown should know that the Sombrero posting will continue until they re-open our government.



🎶 Hey, Macarena! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/coNBfnGXcY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2025

HEY MACARENA.

And now that will be stuck in your head all day, just like ours.

You're welcome.

Well, it seems that Ted sharing this highly entertaining GIF upset the delicate nature of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who you think would have voted to keep the government open since so many federal employees live in Virginia.

But we suppose forcing Americans to pay for healthcare for illegals is a higher priority for Tim and, of course, Mark Warner. Note, Mark is running next year; this can't be a good look for him.

TIM-MAY fired back:

Hey Ted, did you buy that sombrero on your trip to Cancun? https://t.co/aDZBfbm4l9 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 2, 2025

D'aww, that's all he's got?

Cruz ate him for breakfast.

Yes.



But maybe instead of joking about Cancun, you should join us & vote to open the government?



A whole lot of Virginians aren’t getting a paycheck because your party is throwing a temper tantrum. https://t.co/nrwP5GOjsY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2025

We only hope he didn't get any heartburn from it ...

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for Doing His Job (Update From Nick)

Winsome Sears' New Ad Featuring Stories From VA Moms Hits Abigail Spanberger RIGHT Where It Hurts (Watch)

Eric Swalwell Just Made the Democrats' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, VERY BAD Gov Shutdown Look Even Worse

Someone Like Charlie Kirk? Hillary Clinton TROUNCED for Rage-Filled Speech Attacking White, Christian Men

VA Dems Are NOT Sending Their Best: AG Candidate Jay Jones' Reckless Driving (116 MPH!) Charges Get WORSE

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.