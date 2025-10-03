¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido

Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:26 AM on October 03, 2025
Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz upped the sombrero troll game by sharing a fairly hilarious and dance-worthy GIF highlighting the Democratic senators who shut down the government. If you haven't seen it, turn on your sound while watching. Heck, even if you have seen it, you might as well listen to the catchy tune again.

Watch:

HEY MACARENA.

And now that will be stuck in your head all day, just like ours.

You're welcome.

Well, it seems that Ted sharing this highly entertaining GIF upset the delicate nature of Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who you think would have voted to keep the government open since so many federal employees live in Virginia.

But we suppose forcing Americans to pay for healthcare for illegals is a higher priority for Tim and, of course, Mark Warner. Note, Mark is running next year; this can't be a good look for him.

TIM-MAY fired back:

D'aww, that's all he's got?

Cruz ate him for breakfast. 

We only hope he didn't get any heartburn from it ...

Heh.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN TED CRUZ TIM KAINE

