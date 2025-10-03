Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody...
Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Reall...
Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The...
VIP
Try Not to Laugh While Chuck Schumer Explains Why NYT Poll Showing Him...
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on...
'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and...
Joe Concha Pits CNN Against CNN In a Doozy of a Shot/Chaser About...
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking...
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding'! Dem Who Insisted Biden Was Fine Tells CNN Trump's...
WTAF? FREE NICK! X Sounds OFF After Nick Sortor ARRESTED in Portland for...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
Legacy Media Is Dead, but Journalism Is Alive and Well — and Under...
Scott Jennings Schools Kaitlan Collins’ Medicaid Masquerade: Feigning Ignorance With a Smi...
Rejoice, Yanks: Canada's Begging Trans Tourists to Stay Home – Courtesy of Trump...

'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on October 03, 2025
Meme

Oh, look who decided to grace us with her wisdom! 

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democrat who’s somehow convinced New Jersey voters she’s tough enough to be governor, took a swing at Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, and boy, did she swing and miss. On MSNBC’s 'The Last Word,' Sherrill had the audacity to call Hegseth 'like a little kid playing at being SecDef,' claiming he’s undermining national security. Let’s unpack this, shall we? First off, Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran who served in the Army National Guard, with deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He’s not some trust-fund kid playing dress-up; he’s put his life on the line for this country. But sure, Mikie, go ahead and diminish his service because it fits your narrative.

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about Sherrill’s own record. This is the same woman who was implicated in the largest cheating scandal in U.S. Naval Academy history back in 1994. Yeah, you read that right. Over 130 midshipmen were involved, and Sherrill was one of them. She was barred from walking with her graduating class as punishment. But hey, no biggie, right? She’s built her entire political brand around her military service, conveniently omitting this little detail. Hypocrisy much?

Watch this:

Not entirely sure what she was thinking here, but woof.

All true

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL

Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd

Recommended

Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar

'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and We Are SO HERE for It

¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Tags:

CONGRESS DOMESTIC TERRORISM GOP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL
Sam J.
NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar
Sam J.
Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd
Sam J.
¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido
Sam J.
Dem Gov. Kathy Hochul Joins Dem Shutdown Blame Game In Hopes That Nobody Knows How the Senate Works
Doug P.
'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and We Are SO HERE for It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement