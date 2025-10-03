'Nepotistic Creep' Mikie Sherill Learns the HARD WAY That Picking a Fight With Pete Hegseth Is STUPID

Oh, look who decided to grace us with her wisdom!

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, the Democrat who’s somehow convinced New Jersey voters she’s tough enough to be governor, took a swing at Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, and boy, did she swing and miss. On MSNBC’s 'The Last Word,' Sherrill had the audacity to call Hegseth 'like a little kid playing at being SecDef,' claiming he’s undermining national security. Let’s unpack this, shall we? First off, Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran who served in the Army National Guard, with deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He’s not some trust-fund kid playing dress-up; he’s put his life on the line for this country. But sure, Mikie, go ahead and diminish his service because it fits your narrative.

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about Sherrill’s own record. This is the same woman who was implicated in the largest cheating scandal in U.S. Naval Academy history back in 1994. Yeah, you read that right. Over 130 midshipmen were involved, and Sherrill was one of them. She was barred from walking with her graduating class as punishment. But hey, no biggie, right? She’s built her entire political brand around her military service, conveniently omitting this little detail. Hypocrisy much?

Watch this:

.@PeteHegseth is like a little kid playing at being SecDef. It's offensive and it undermines our national security. pic.twitter.com/vMW7CfXKMR — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) October 2, 2025

Not entirely sure what she was thinking here, but woof.

You are a cheater, a nepotistic creep, a fraud who knows nothing about honesty and honor. One Pete Hegseth is worth more than a thousand Mikie Sherrills. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 3, 2025

All true

Yeah, the way he got his kids into the academy.



Oh, wait - that was you. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 3, 2025

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL

Oh HELL No: Megyn Kelly Is Not ABOUT to Let Writer From The Atlantic Compare Charlie Kirk to George Floyd

NYC ER Nurse FACT-NUKES Dems for Lying About Illegals Getting Free Healthcare on the Taxpayers' Dollar

'Going to HATE What's Coming': Nick Sortor Goes STRAIGHT-FAFO on Portland PD and We Are SO HERE for It

¡Ay, Caramba! Tim Kaine SO Triggered by Ted Cruz's Gif He Tries Picking a Fight and THAT Was Muy Stupido

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.