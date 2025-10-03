Senate Democrats Share Ruben Gallego ACCIDENTALLY Admitting Just How Awful Obamacare Really Is and LOL

We didn't have Democrats admitting what a crapshow Obamacare really is on our Bingo card today, but here we are.

Senator Ruben Gallego's admission that Obamacare is a mess occurred during a heated debate over extending ACA tax credits, amid a government shutdown triggered by disagreements over healthcare funding.

The shutdown, now in its third day, stems from Senate Democrats' refusal to support a Republican proposal to extend government funding, as they demand concessions on health provisions, including the extension of enhancements to ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of 2025.

Gallego's remark aligns with recent reports from KFF, which calculated a median rate increase of 18% for insurers in 2026, more than double the previous year's 7%, due to rising healthcare costs and the impending expiration of premium tax credits. This admission contrasts sharply with the Democratic narrative that has long defended the ACA.

Yeah, they lied.

They wouldn't need to push for these cuts if Obamacare weren't a funding disaster raising costs for all Americans. Add in the fact Democrats care more about funding illegals, and they're in trouble.

Watch this:

If Donald Trump and Republicans do not work with Democrats to extend ACA tax credits



24 million Americans will see their premiums will double.



That is why we are fighting.



Watch @SenRubenGallego lay it out. pic.twitter.com/PojEXGvSVa — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 2, 2025

What makes this even better is that the Senate Democrats X account shared this out like it was something WELL DONE.

We keep reminding ourselves that there's a reason their party only has a 19% approval rating ... woof.

