No Known Motive in Manchester Synagogue Attack—Except the Name: Jihad Al-Shamie Identified

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Ian Hodgson

The UK Counter-Terrorism police have released the name of the Manchester Synagogue attacker and it's one of those times truth is stranger than fiction. 

Advertisement

Nothing like setting up your child for a life of crime. 

If the UK police is like the US police, they'll still claim there was no known motive. 

It's really 'jihad'. 

There were never any signs, they say. 

JD Vance Gives Joy Reid 'Honest, Non-Trolling Advice' on How to Ooze Less Contempt
Brett T.
Middle name is Adolf or something. 

The equivalent of the American Democratic Party. Each as useless as the other.

It's our strength, they say. 

There is a major glitch in the matrix. 

That sounds about right. 

They should convene a committee.


 

