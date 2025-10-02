No Known Motive in Manchester Synagogue Attack—Except the Name: Jihad Al-Shamie Identified

The UK Counter-Terrorism police have released the name of the Manchester Synagogue attacker and it's one of those times truth is stranger than fiction.
JUST IN - UK's Counter Terrorism Police name Manchester synagogue attacker as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35 year old UK citizen, of Syrian descent — Sky— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 2, 2025
Nothing like setting up your child for a life of crime.
If only there were signs. If only we could know his motive. This attack is a complete enigma. https://t.co/DFhPY6ZUoc— Knot Cicada ∵ᛞ∴ (@iamknotcicada) October 2, 2025
If the UK police is like the US police, they'll still claim there was no known motive.
https://t.co/ZlgZIUFgw5 pic.twitter.com/cwmV3U72V6— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 2, 2025
I wonder what the motive was? 🤔 https://t.co/Js1ciYi9qe— Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) October 2, 2025
I'm sorry his name is the what now? https://t.co/G2LOVM6ZBJ— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) October 2, 2025
It's really 'jihad'.
Dudes name was literally jihad………….. https://t.co/f9tB1laaiw— 👻Spooky Ghost Dog 🏴☠️ (@HamsterBone12) October 2, 2025
The UK granted citizenship to a Muslim man literally named Jihad. How exactly did they think that was going to go??? https://t.co/xFIqeTUw9O— Phantom Menace (@campaign_comms) October 2, 2025
There were never any signs, they say.
He's a UK citizen that means he is just as English as the Native ethnically English people according to Mahmood and Labour. https://t.co/rTWgMd22OZ— 🏴 Red Squirrel 🏴 (@Red_Squirrel_UK) October 2, 2025
we may never know the mysterious motive of Jihad al-Jewkiller https://t.co/SYcDhHGrw8— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 2, 2025
Middle name is Adolf or something.
This Islamist attack is 100% the fault of @UKLabour. They're just as guilty as the jihadi they imported. https://t.co/MRXPHa4MK8— Scott T 🏴🇬🇧 (@ScotsBrit2) October 2, 2025
The equivalent of the American Democratic Party. Each as useless as the other.
Diversity strikes again. https://t.co/N6xKmmCPfX— Yuri Bezmenov (@YuriABezmenov) October 2, 2025
It's our strength, they say.
that’s crazy who coulda seen this coming https://t.co/mQmjp8pJv3— ocr (@onchainrapist) October 2, 2025
Came to the UK in 2006 under Blair’s Labour Party. Labour should never ever be in power again. https://t.co/tR147xkvKc— Steve Actual ⭐️⭐️ (@actualsteve) October 2, 2025
I literally can’t deal with the current writers of reality. Can we please get some new ones? https://t.co/EYJoMdCGNT— Dr Owain Kenway (@owainkenway) October 2, 2025
There is a major glitch in the matrix.
>be uk prime minister— Lai Clark (@casualtfmr) October 2, 2025
>attack your own citizens for weeks calling them evil racists
>one of them attacks a synagogue during jooish holiday
>finally nows my chance to crack down on NOTSEES
>attackers name is literally jihad https://t.co/i32DfwUAaa pic.twitter.com/tSZqzRdjuU
That sounds about right.
Just part and parcel of living in a big city, there is no way for predicting a Brit with the name *checks notes* Jihad Al-Shamie would commit an act of terror. https://t.co/0YSDLyaDZF— Horatius (@fire_detector) October 2, 2025
They should convene a committee.
