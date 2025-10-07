The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones...
John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File


Today is the second anniversary of the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and also a horrific assault on Western values and civilization as a whole. 

Naturally, of course, the inhuman terrorists in Hamas are using the day to celebrate. The Jerusalem Post reported last night (this morning in the Middle East) that Hamas released an AI video calling October 7 a 'glorious day of crossing.'

(To see for yourself how 'glorious' it was, watch the terrifying first 20 minutes of Dinesh D'Souza's new movie, The Dragon's Prophecy, available on TownhallTV.)

It is shocking, but not surprising. (And Levin is correct about there being no possibility for peace with them.)

Much worse, however, is that the left in America also plans to celebrate today. As Twitchy's justmindy reported yesterday, Hamas cheerleaders in New York City are planning to 'escalate' by protesting (and, let's face it, probably rioting and storming any nearby Jewish-owned businesses) at the Israeli consulate in New York City. 

In case it was not abundantly clear yet from their promotion and celebration of political violence (we're looking at you, Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones), all Democrats in America have gone completely batpoop insane. 

Well, almost all of them. 

Seemingly, the only sane voice left in the Democrat Party today is the man who suffered a stroke two and a half years ago. 

Last night, Senator John Fetterman expressed his feelings about the anniversary with just two words. 

But they were two very effective words (one of them being quite NSFW).

No one else in the party can come remotely close to this level of moral clarity that Fetterman possesses. Disgracefully, not even Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish. 

And Democrats will probably call (again) for Fetterman to be kicked out of the party because of it. 

Yes, it is. And the rest of the party has lost its way. 

Sometimes two short words can speak volumes. 

This is one of those times. 

As Kurt Vonnegut famously wrote, 'A sane person to an insane society must appear insane.'

Our society isn't insane yet, but Fetterman's party definitely is. 

We try our best to avoid profanity here, but it is called for in some situations.

And it's not when Democrats are all reciting the same script David Hogg wrote for them. It is Fetterman expressing his profound disgust not only at the terrorists themselves, but those in America who would support them in word and deed.

Jack Kennedy would not even recognize today's Democrats. 

Indeed. 

And he truly is the last. No others are remaining on his side of the aisle. At least not in Washington, where some of the Democrats' biggest 'stars' are all members of the Hamas Caucus. 

Sadly, in 2025, that is accurate. 

Many have asked Fetterman to leave the Democrats and become a Republican, but he probably won't. He still believes in most traditional Democratic policy positions. At least the positions they held before they all jumped on a train and drove it off a cliff. 

But we wouldn't be surprised at all if he becomes an independent between now and his next election in 2028.

He'll either choose to do that himself, or the far left that has completely captured his party will force him to do it. 

============================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

