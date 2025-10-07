John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left



Today is the second anniversary of the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and also a horrific assault on Western values and civilization as a whole.

Naturally, of course, the inhuman terrorists in Hamas are using the day to celebrate. The Jerusalem Post reported last night (this morning in the Middle East) that Hamas released an AI video calling October 7 a 'glorious day of crossing.'

(To see for yourself how 'glorious' it was, watch the terrifying first 20 minutes of Dinesh D'Souza's new movie, The Dragon's Prophecy, available on TownhallTV.)

Hamas Nazis celebrate second year anniversary of October 7 slaughter of Israelis. I sit here grinding my teeth when I hear about peace with these sub-human bastards.https://t.co/pYyCW6ux7X — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 6, 2025

It is shocking, but not surprising. (And Levin is correct about there being no possibility for peace with them.)

Much worse, however, is that the left in America also plans to celebrate today. As Twitchy's justmindy reported yesterday, Hamas cheerleaders in New York City are planning to 'escalate' by protesting (and, let's face it, probably rioting and storming any nearby Jewish-owned businesses) at the Israeli consulate in New York City.

Celebrating the 2 year anniversary Hamas' Oct 7 massace — The people who organize and attend this should be treated in the same category as Al-Qaeda pic.twitter.com/8K3ypGm8WX — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 6, 2025

In case it was not abundantly clear yet from their promotion and celebration of political violence (we're looking at you, Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones), all Democrats in America have gone completely batpoop insane.

Well, almost all of them.

Seemingly, the only sane voice left in the Democrat Party today is the man who suffered a stroke two and a half years ago.

Last night, Senator John Fetterman expressed his feelings about the anniversary with just two words.

But they were two very effective words (one of them being quite NSFW).

No one else in the party can come remotely close to this level of moral clarity that Fetterman possesses. Disgracefully, not even Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish.

And Democrats will probably call (again) for Fetterman to be kicked out of the party because of it.

This is the way. https://t.co/PxQghMOd3u — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 7, 2025

Yes, it is. And the rest of the party has lost its way.

Sometimes two short words can speak volumes.

This is one of those times.

And this is why his fellow Dems have tried to label him as mentally unfit. https://t.co/JH5SMI5xfk — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) October 7, 2025

As Kurt Vonnegut famously wrote, 'A sane person to an insane society must appear insane.'

Our society isn't insane yet, but Fetterman's party definitely is.

Hey Democrat poseurs:



THIS is how you use profanity. https://t.co/J0aWJCwNcT — JawjuhJim 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) October 7, 2025

We try our best to avoid profanity here, but it is called for in some situations.

And it's not when Democrats are all reciting the same script David Hogg wrote for them. It is Fetterman expressing his profound disgust not only at the terrorists themselves, but those in America who would support them in word and deed.

Thank You for being a good man. I’m a Republican but I wish there were more Democrats like you. We may not agree on issues but you stand with Israel. There used to be Democrats like John F. Kennedy. Wish there more like you right now. — Joel DiBacco 🇺🇸 ⚔️ (@JoelADiBacco) October 7, 2025

Jack Kennedy would not even recognize today's Democrats.

Indeed.

The last Democratic Senator defending the ramparts of Western civilization while too many of his santimonious colleagues appease, abet and pander to unregenerate Islamists intent on subverting the institutions of American democracy. I want Senator John Fetterman in my foxhole. https://t.co/DIOTdH7tbH — Matthew S Schweber (@MatthewSSchwebe) October 7, 2025

And he truly is the last. No others are remaining on his side of the aisle. At least not in Washington, where some of the Democrats' biggest 'stars' are all members of the Hamas Caucus.

You do realize that this statement disqualifies you from being a Democrat, right? — ag (@_AvalleyG_) October 7, 2025

Sadly, in 2025, that is accurate.

Many have asked Fetterman to leave the Democrats and become a Republican, but he probably won't. He still believes in most traditional Democratic policy positions. At least the positions they held before they all jumped on a train and drove it off a cliff.

But we wouldn't be surprised at all if he becomes an independent between now and his next election in 2028.

He'll either choose to do that himself, or the far left that has completely captured his party will force him to do it.





