Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on Oct 7 Anniversary

The two year anniversary of October 7, the day Hamas attacked both Israel and a music festival, raped women and murdered innocent civilians and babies, is right around the corner. One would think, people would be looking for ways to remember the victims and honor those who were held in captivity. Furthermore, there are still hostages being held right this second. Not this group.

Are you ready for the anniversary of 10/7 in America? The Jihadists are celebrating Hamas by “protesting” at Israeli consulates. pic.twitter.com/Yg1WZRQ0f8 — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025

Escalate for Gaza? Exactly what else do they plan to do other than rape and murder? That's a terrifying thought.

Decades of failed immigration policies brought us to this point.



If we can’t acknowledge this, we can’t fix the rot. https://t.co/c7Ym8sJpn7 — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 5, 2025

Mistakes have been made.

The poster might as well say they’re globalizing the intifada. https://t.co/qZ5sMdAbCn — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 6, 2025

They've honestly been saying that the whole time. People just didn't want to believe them.

The most evil people on the planet https://t.co/ef8WSNoxbI — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 5, 2025

Those two agree with this.

This is disgusting. https://t.co/PNjEwicuK9 — The Resurrectionista (Am Yisrael Chai) 🦁✡️🌈 (@AlliCrain) October 5, 2025

They didn’t use slingshots on October 7th. They used rifles, grenades, rocket launchers, and rape. — Adat Yisrael, Coeur D’Alene 🇺🇸🇮🇱🧡📟🕍 (@AdatYisrael) October 5, 2025

Jew haters are never accurate — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025

They are terrible people and also liars.

HMM ... what happens if the Gazans have to release the hostages and agree to Trump's #GazaPeacePlan this evening? — Superior Ghost of Funny Conservative Man (@BMcfadda) October 5, 2025

It was supposed to happen by 6 PM EST. It didn't — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025

They don't want peace.

I hope NYPD gets their act together and stops this crap. — Soylent Green (@SoylentGreen79) October 5, 2025

Don't count on it.

Do you guys call off from work or...........Oh right. Ya'll have never worked a day in your lives.

Your mom's drive you to these little events. — Jack Schmit (@schmit_jack) October 5, 2025

Then, they go sleep in their Mom's basement.

"Behind enemy lines" says the person yelling for two hours then going to get over priced coffee. — Baron Von Hamburger (@BobSchtinkwater) October 5, 2025

Jail and deport them all. MAGA — Gary Morgan (@GaryMor01540472) October 6, 2025

That's an excellent idea.

