Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on Oct 7 Anniversary

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

The two year anniversary of October 7, the day Hamas attacked both Israel and a music festival, raped women and murdered innocent civilians and babies, is right around the corner. One would think, people would be looking for ways to remember the victims and honor those who were held in captivity. Furthermore, there are still hostages being held right this second. Not this group.

Escalate for Gaza? Exactly what else do they plan to do other than rape and murder? That's a terrifying thought.

Mistakes have been made.

They've honestly been saying that the whole time. People just didn't want to believe them. 

Those two agree with this.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They are terrible people and also liars. 

They don't want peace.

Don't count on it. 

Then, they go sleep in their Mom's basement. 

That's an excellent idea. 

