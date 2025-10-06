Despicable Hamas Cheerleaders Plan 'Escalate for Gaza' Stunt at NYC Israel Consulate on Oct 7 Anniversary

The two year anniversary of October 7, the day Hamas attacked both Israel and a music festival, raped women and murdered innocent civilians and babies, is right around the corner. One would think, people would be looking for ways to remember the victims and honor those who were held in captivity. Furthermore, there are still hostages being held right this second. Not this group.
Are you ready for the anniversary of 10/7 in America? The Jihadists are celebrating Hamas by “protesting” at Israeli consulates. pic.twitter.com/Yg1WZRQ0f8— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025
https://t.co/BAT0CvripC https://t.co/807bqlzLO0— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025
Escalate for Gaza? Exactly what else do they plan to do other than rape and murder? That's a terrifying thought.
Decades of failed immigration policies brought us to this point.— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) October 5, 2025
If we can’t acknowledge this, we can’t fix the rot. https://t.co/c7Ym8sJpn7
Mistakes have been made.
The poster might as well say they’re globalizing the intifada. https://t.co/qZ5sMdAbCn— Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 6, 2025
They've honestly been saying that the whole time. People just didn't want to believe them.
The most evil people on the planet https://t.co/ef8WSNoxbI— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 5, 2025
Care to comment @ZohranKMamdani @ChrisMurphyCT ? https://t.co/o3X0o6v7fn— CTIronman (@CTIronman) October 5, 2025
Those two agree with this.
This is disgusting. https://t.co/PNjEwicuK9— The Resurrectionista (Am Yisrael Chai) 🦁✡️🌈 (@AlliCrain) October 5, 2025
They didn’t use slingshots on October 7th. They used rifles, grenades, rocket launchers, and rape.— Adat Yisrael, Coeur D’Alene 🇺🇸🇮🇱🧡📟🕍 (@AdatYisrael) October 5, 2025
Jew haters are never accurate— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025
They are terrible people and also liars.
HMM ... what happens if the Gazans have to release the hostages and agree to Trump's #GazaPeacePlan this evening?— Superior Ghost of Funny Conservative Man (@BMcfadda) October 5, 2025
It was supposed to happen by 6 PM EST. It didn't— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 5, 2025
They don't want peace.
I hope NYPD gets their act together and stops this crap.— Soylent Green (@SoylentGreen79) October 5, 2025
Don't count on it.
Do you guys call off from work or...........Oh right. Ya'll have never worked a day in your lives.— Jack Schmit (@schmit_jack) October 5, 2025
Your mom's drive you to these little events.
Then, they go sleep in their Mom's basement.
"Behind enemy lines" says the person yelling for two hours then going to get over priced coffee.— Baron Von Hamburger (@BobSchtinkwater) October 5, 2025
Jail and deport them all. MAGA— Gary Morgan (@GaryMor01540472) October 6, 2025
That's an excellent idea.
