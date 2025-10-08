There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to a Former Rival Is Some Good Advice for Him Now



The dumpster fire known as Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones continues to burn hotter and higher than ever as more of Jones' dirty laundry gets thrown onto the blaze every day.

As a quick recap, here is what we've learned in the past week. Jones got off with a slap on the wrist for a reckless driving charge (at 116 MPH!), which should have landed him in jail, as it would have any of the rest of us. He then dedicated half of his 1,000 hours of 'community service' to his own PAC. In 2022, he texted a fellow lawmaker that he not only wanted to put two bullets in the head of a Republican legislator, but wanted his children to die as well. He also told this same colleague that he would be happy to see more police die. He then blamed Donald Trump for the first set of texts and has denied the second set. This week, he is cancelling events, and the word around Virginia is that his fellow Democrat candidates want nothing to do with him. But they still won't call for him to drop out of the race (though MSNBC and the Fraternal Order of Police have).

Whew. That's ... that's quite a list.

About the only way things could get worse for Jones is if people started digging through his old tweets to show how much of a hypocrite -- and how unfit for office -- he is.

So, naturally, that's what we did.

It turns out that Jones once was a big fan of calling out people for hate and demanding they drop out of an election. Like this tweet he sent to his 2021 Republican rival, Hahns Copeland.

.@ForHahns you should drop out of the race. And delete your account.



Hate has no place in this Commonwealth, my guy. https://t.co/9NH4JpbxeO — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) September 18, 2021

Copeland deleted the tweet (and he did delete his account), so you might be wondering what he could have possibly said that would so outrage someone like Jones, who fantasizes about killing Republicans, their children, and police.

Luckily, we have a screenshot of Copeland's old tweet, directed at then-Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn.



OK, that's fairly mean, and also pretty tasteless for a man running for elected office. Copeland was also excoriated for antisemitism, since Filler-Corn is Jewish.

Jones piled on the bandwagon that year, calling for his opponent to drop out. It helped him win that 2021 election over Copeland in a landslide, nearly 80-20.

But say what you want about Copeland. At least he never called for anyone to be killed.

And too bad for Jones, the Internet is forever.

The tweet resurfaced on X today, with many people asking him if he wanted to revisit or update his position about hate having no place in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Mr. Jones, I’ve come from the future to ask you some questions about this anti-hate stance you were claiming here… — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 8, 2025

LOL.

Oh yeah, it only got worse from there.

Oh, hey!! Need a mirror? — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) October 7, 2025

If Jones can even bear to look in a mirror these past few days, he's even more sociopathic than we already knew.

Not even an ounce of it.

@jonesjay you should drop out of the race. And delete your account.

Hate has no place in this Commonwealth, my guy. — StillTodd (@JustTodd24) October 8, 2025

.@jonesjay you should drop out of the race. And delete your account. Hate has no place in this Commonwealth, my guy. https://t.co/IOcYsGodP4 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) October 7, 2025

OOF!

There's nothing like repeating his EXACT words back to him.

Maybe he'll post an update soon. Right now, he's too busy trying to find anyone in the entire state who wants to stand next to him for a photo opp.

How has he not deleted this? https://t.co/O9ACICVH66 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 8, 2025

Remember what we said just a minute ago about being a sociopath?

Yeah. That.

What about candidates for Virginia AG that wrote text about killing children in front of their parents?

Hypocrite!!! https://t.co/8VeJWjkmg5 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) October 7, 2025

All Copeland did was make a joke about Filler-Corn being ugly. Not a great decision, granted, but he didn't fantasize publicly about putting bullets in her.

Time to take your own advice, Jay. https://t.co/EHgZ3b9bVk — AmErican (@Flipper628) October 8, 2025

It's solid advice. But we know he'll ignore it.

You cannot make this stuff up. Have we ever had a more reckless, arrogant, hateful, and hypocritical major-party nominee seek statewide office in Virginia? https://t.co/x9kauoPseU — Richard M (@rlmcca) October 8, 2025

Good question.

But let's not forget that Jones is running alongside Abigail 'Let Your Rage Fuel You' Spanberger. Not to mention Ghazala Hashmi, who proudly stands with Hamas in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

It's not exactly hypocrisy as much as it is Democrats like Jones believing that they are above the rules they want to impose on the rest of us.

Even the rules of basic human decency.

Hang it in the Louvre 🤌 https://t.co/OP4zi5TynJ — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 8, 2025

If Jones thought that his old social media posts wouldn't come back to haunt him, he is living in a world of delusion.

Which, come to think of it, is kind of accurate, all things considered.

I'd say we can safely drop this in the "poorly aged things" bucket https://t.co/hnWtPzpqF8 — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 7, 2025

LOL.

Ya' think?

But we're glad he didn't delete this old tweet of his. The longer he stays in the race -- and refuses to take responsibility for his own words -- not only are his chances of winning going to keep dropping precipitously, but he's going to drag Spanberger, Hashmi, and Democrats all across Virginia down with him.

And that would be a great outcome for the Commonwealth.

After all, as Jones himself said, hate has no place here.





