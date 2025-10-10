Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist



We regret to inform you that -- defying all laws of physics and irony -- the self-awareness level of the legacy media has hit yet another new low today.

Republicans, at least some of them, have finally stopped playing softball with Democrats and their radical, violent left-wing base. Yesterday and today, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer has excoriated Democrats for catering to what he has dubbed 'the terrorist wing of their party.'

Advertisement

Emmer: "This is about one thing and one thing alone -- to score political points with the terrorist wing of their party, which is set to hold a hate America rally in DC next week." pic.twitter.com/FKnIpFMSUY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2025

When you look at the Antifa riots and violence in cities like Portland and Chicago (and coming next week to our nation's capital), Emmer isn't exactly wrong here. And elected Democrats keep egging them on, referring to ICE as a 'Gestapo,' or making up lies about federal agents 'disappearing people.'

Antifa -- which IS a terrorist organization -- has responded to that incitement accordingly.

But for legacy media hack David Weigel, this type of language from Emmer was too much for him to bear.

Republicans getting very comfortable accusing nonviolent liberal groups of being "terrorist." https://t.co/edMsyXYO0r https://t.co/jexOXm44sW — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 10, 2025

Nonviolent? NONVIOLENT?

We think Erika Kirk and parents of Catholic children in schools, not to mention journalists like Andy Ngo, might take issue with that characterization.

But it is even richer coming from Weigel, who has never uttered a word of concern with the terminology Democrats use to describe anyone to the political right of Che Guevara.

Back then, Dave was nowhere to be found. https://t.co/P48c1YGPGj pic.twitter.com/4Ymm5L72IP — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) October 10, 2025

Hey, come on, now. That was (D)ifferent. Or something.

GP My dude, Democrats have literally been calling us fascists, racists, and Nazis for a decade.



Not to mention stating our speech is violence, not-so-quietly implying violence against us is not just acceptable but necessary. https://t.co/UyaN1hmcUI — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 10, 2025

They even called Mittens Romney a Nazi. A racist Nazi at that. Or did Weigel forget when Joe Biden said that Romney wanted to put all black people 'back in chains'?

Charlie Kirk and the dead Christian kids murdered by trans perverts are unavailable for comment. https://t.co/zgVyh5koVm — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 10, 2025

There's little question that Kirk's assassin was associated with online Antifa groups. Many of them seemed to know what he was going to do the day before he did it.

That's some pretty violent nonviolence right there.

Man, that’s a real shame.



-Nazi white supremacist https://t.co/B0cjfjkAIT — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 10, 2025

HA.

The journalists who have been helping dems in pushing the "fascist" and "nazi" garbage for yrs are suddenly upset about this rhetoric https://t.co/1ivWi8U9x1 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

The secret is that they're not upset. Not even Weigel. They just pretend to be upset when the rhetoric is applied to their team.

I learned that from you, dad. I learned that watching you https://t.co/SyFzAqgwfz — Falconizer62 (@falconizer62) October 10, 2025

That anti-drug commercial from the '80s sure does come in handy a lot these days, doesn't it?

Sowing was loads of fun for you. Now reap. pic.twitter.com/QL1PEYW5Ft — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) October 10, 2025

They never enjoy the reaping season.

There are no non-violent liberal groups.



They all actively promote violence. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) October 10, 2025

That's because they're not liberal. They're leftists. And when you don't do what a leftist demands you to do, violence is their FIRST instinct.

Democrats getting very comfortable with political discourse causing leftist trans shooting non-violent Republicans on campus, Jews outside fundraisers, young kids in schools and people praying in churches. https://t.co/IxADPEYl9G — Grandpolius AI (@grandpol41551) October 10, 2025

Meanwhile, of course, Weigel would be hard-pressed to cite ANY political violence from conservatives in recent years. But he was (and is) still totally cool with the 'fascist' label.

You should be grateful that they're not doing the "nonviolence" your side is doing. https://t.co/011SmRYXph — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

Right?

That's a pretty small violin. But Weigel deserves one even smaller than that.

Democrats were calling Republicans terrorists on the floor of Congress while Steve Scalise was still in a wheelchair from when a Bernie Bro almost assassinated two dozen Republicans. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) October 10, 2025

Let's not forget AOC and her favorite term for conservatives: 'stochastic' terrorists.

Nonviolent liberals like Jay Jones, perhaps? Or the groups screaming at Jews? I'd say "terrorist wing" is letting off a lot of Democrats lightly. — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) October 10, 2025

Jones is openly fantasizing about killing Republicans and their children. His running mate in Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, is telling her supporters, 'Let your rage fuel you.'



But sure. It's Republicans who are the problem.

"Stop using our own tactics against us!" — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) October 10, 2025

Democrats and the leftist legacy media, including Weigel, created these new rules, believing that they would be the only ones who would get to play by them.

They're finding out that they couldn't have been more wrong about that.

And, as we all know, it's the 'finding out' part that the left hates the most.





Advertisement

============================================

Related:

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

Siddown, Spy Banger: Eric Swalwell Announces That 'It's Coming to an End' For Trump

There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to A Former Rival Is Some Good Advice for Him Now

The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones to Drop Out of AG Race

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.