Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on October 10, 2025
ImgFlip


We regret to inform you that -- defying all laws of physics and irony -- the self-awareness level of the legacy media has hit yet another new low today. 

Republicans, at least some of them, have finally stopped playing softball with Democrats and their radical, violent left-wing base. Yesterday and today, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer has excoriated Democrats for catering to what he has dubbed 'the terrorist wing of their party.'

When you look at the Antifa riots and violence in cities like Portland and Chicago (and coming next week to our nation's capital), Emmer isn't exactly wrong here. And elected Democrats keep egging them on, referring to ICE as a 'Gestapo,' or making up lies about federal agents 'disappearing people.' 

Antifa -- which IS a terrorist organization -- has responded to that incitement accordingly. 

But for legacy media hack David Weigel, this type of language from Emmer was too much for him to bear. 

Nonviolent? NONVIOLENT? 

We think Erika Kirk and parents of Catholic children in schools, not to mention journalists like Andy Ngo, might take issue with that characterization. 

But it is even richer coming from Weigel, who has never uttered a word of concern with the terminology Democrats use to describe anyone to the political right of Che Guevara. 

Hey, come on, now. That was (D)ifferent. Or something. 

They even called Mittens Romney a Nazi. A racist Nazi at that. Or did Weigel forget when Joe Biden said that Romney wanted to put all black people 'back in chains'?

There's little question that Kirk's assassin was associated with online Antifa groups. Many of them seemed to know what he was going to do the day before he did it. 

That's some pretty violent nonviolence right there. 

HA. 

The secret is that they're not upset. Not even Weigel. They just pretend to be upset when the rhetoric is applied to their team. 

That anti-drug commercial from the '80s sure does come in handy a lot these days, doesn't it?

They never enjoy the reaping season. 

That's because they're not liberal. They're leftists. And when you don't do what a leftist demands you to do, violence is their FIRST instinct. 

Meanwhile, of course, Weigel would be hard-pressed to cite ANY political violence from conservatives in recent years. But he was (and is) still totally cool with the 'fascist' label.

Right? 

That's a pretty small violin. But Weigel deserves one even smaller than that. 

Let's not forget AOC and her favorite term for conservatives: 'stochastic' terrorists. 

Jones is openly fantasizing about killing Republicans and their children. His running mate in Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, is telling her supporters, 'Let your rage fuel you.' 

But sure. It's Republicans who are the problem.

Democrats and the leftist legacy media, including Weigel, created these new rules, believing that they would be the only ones who would get to play by them. 

They're finding out that they couldn't have been more wrong about that. 

And, as we all know, it's the 'finding out' part that the left hates the most. 

============================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

