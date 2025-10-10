X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize



The Nobel Peace Prize has been a joke ever since the committee awarded it to terrorist Yasser Arafat in 1994. A decade and a half later, the prize was given to Barack Obama for ...

... well, we're not really sure. For 'hope and change,' or something.

Obama then justified receiving the award by droning weddings, families, and even an American in the Middle East.

In other words, conservatives and any other normal people should not and do not give a flying you-know-what about who the Nobel Committee was going to award the prize to this year. All we knew was that they weren't going to give it to the one man who deserved it, Donald James Trump.

Sure enough, the committee confirmed that certainty early this morning when they announced that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to ... 'Not Donald Trump.'

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Well, at least they didn't award it to Yahya Sinwar. Or Jimmy Kimmel.

Maria Corina Machado is actually a big fan of Trump and has often praised him for his support.

President Trump,



Your unwavering support for Venezuela’s fight for democracy is deeply valued.



With extraordinary courage, the Venezuelan people have consistently defied fear and brutal repression, standing united to reject a criminal regime desperate to cling to power and… https://t.co/7EVCvHiQ2v — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) January 11, 2025

Still, we can't help but realize that Nicolas Maduro still rules Venezuela with an iron fist, and exports drugs and terror, while President Trump has been ending conflicts across the globe since his inauguration.

To be clear, the nomination period technically ended on January 31, so it would not have included Trump's successes, most recently negotiating an end to the war that Hamas started with Israel. However, there is nothing to stop the committee from making adjustments if it chooses to do so.

They chose poorly.

Nothing against Machado, but today's announcement simply reaffirmed what we already knew: the Nobel Peace Prize has been turned into a joke. Accordingly, X laughed pretty heartily at the news.

great work…wait, the dictator is still there and people still have no food. Anyone but Trump, right? — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) October 10, 2025

That seems to be at the top of the list of the criteria, yes.

The Nobel Peace Prize has become irrelevant, betraying Nobel's intentions. pic.twitter.com/gznqlDQncm — Alabama Coastie (@AlabamaCoastie) October 10, 2025

Hey, Alfred Nobel DID invent dynamite, after all.

POLITICS OVER PEACE https://t.co/pA0MAKrFYY — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) October 10, 2025

The amount of backlash that The Nobel Prize is attempting to avoid by hiding comments is hilarious. https://t.co/f4egjNiu29 pic.twitter.com/FOaNLErdpX — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 10, 2025

Oh, there were a LOT of hidden replies. Here are a couple of good ones.

HA.

Read the caption. It wasn't a wooden horse that did it at all. It was Trump who ended the Trojan War.

While certainly in the spirit of the founder of the Nobel Prize, that response might be a BIT harsh.

Maybe Trump can just annex Norway instead.

This is an outrage. Donald Trump stopped all wars that were going when he took office and brought Ukraine into NATO



We are the oldest and greatest country on earth. You need to act like it or pay the price — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 10, 2025

Time for some 200 percent tariffs on all of Scandinavia.

As for Machado, we're not sure how the committee will find her to give her the prize.

She’s in hiding. 😂 — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) October 10, 2025

Whoops.

LOL. Sound up.

AI was a huge mistake, by the way. We need to stop it immediately.

The Nobel Prize is rigged. Clearly compromised by the deep state. https://t.co/NysugPyt02 pic.twitter.com/THjudIpUnO — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 10, 2025

It's funny. But it's also accurate.

They did that decades ago. They just reaffirmed their status this week.

I know people are upset Trump didn’t win. But the simple truth is Thursday Night Football kept Americans from texting in their votes on time. https://t.co/aH3zhNYB2a — Ryan (@ryanhorton) October 10, 2025

HA. Possibly true.

We knew the Venezuela lady no one has ever heard of was gonna be tough to beat. 🤣 https://t.co/g23h6M3nDf — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 10, 2025

She may have gotten Bono to lobby for her, who knows?

President Trump delivered peace and saved thousands, if not millions, of lives.



Machado has noble intentions but no results — yet she gets the Nobel Peace Prize.



Why are we rewarding intentions over life-saving peace results? https://t.co/RCJzoB32aF — Desiree Fixler (@desireefixler) October 10, 2025

In Machado's defense, she is not a bad orange man. That goes a long way with the committee.

The only thing more absurd would have been to award this to Greta. The very essence of irrelevance. https://t.co/gcrRk61og8 — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) October 10, 2025

Please. We beg you. Do NOT give the Nobel Committee any ideas.

Trump may have gotten the last, best laugh, however, when Machado announced that she was dedicating her win to him.

NEW: Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado praises President Trump and dedicates her award to him:



“We are on the threshold of victory — and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the… pic.twitter.com/ZfhLwZKkGu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2025

Ultimately, the fact that most people were making jokes about it just shows how far the Nobel Prize has fallen. Meanwhile, Trump will just keep doing what he does.

President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.



He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.



The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. https://t.co/dwCEWjE0GE — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 10, 2025

Yeah, but they always have.

We only care enough about them now to make fun of them, nothing more.

But if the committee doesn't give Trump the prize next year, when all of his accomplishments will be eligible for consideration, we may need to revisit that suggestion above to nuke Norway.





