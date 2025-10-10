Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Leti...
Nobel Laureate Stuns Elites, Dedicates Prize to Trump
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words...
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democra...
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED'...
My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Uber-Troll Lefty Account Call to Activism Accidentally Asks Who the Hell Would Vote...
Guy Benson Shuts Chris Murphy DOWN With 1 Simple Fact for Claiming Republicans...
VIP
Politico Keeps Pretending We Didn't See All the Dems' Lawfare When Trump Was...
'You're NEXT, Bro': Seems Adam Schiff KNOWS His Terrible, No-Good, Very Bad Year...
Just WOW: FOIA Emails Show VA School Board Member Sided With Trans Sex...
Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Weaponize the DOJ (Again) As Payback for Trump...
Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We A...

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File


The Nobel Peace Prize has been a joke ever since the committee awarded it to terrorist Yasser Arafat in 1994. A decade and a half later, the prize was given to Barack Obama for ... 

Advertisement

... well, we're not really sure. For 'hope and change,' or something. 

Obama then justified receiving the award by droning weddings, families, and even an American in the Middle East. 

In other words, conservatives and any other normal people should not and do not give a flying you-know-what about who the Nobel Committee was going to award the prize to this year. All we knew was that they weren't going to give it to the one man who deserved it, Donald James Trump. 

Sure enough, the committee confirmed that certainty early this morning when they announced that the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to ... 'Not Donald Trump.'

Well, at least they didn't award it to Yahya Sinwar. Or Jimmy Kimmel. 

Maria Corina Machado is actually a big fan of Trump and has often praised him for his support.

Still, we can't help but realize that Nicolas Maduro still rules Venezuela with an iron fist, and exports drugs and terror, while President Trump has been ending conflicts across the globe since his inauguration. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James
Warren Squire
Advertisement

To be clear, the nomination period technically ended on January 31, so it would not have included Trump's successes, most recently negotiating an end to the war that Hamas started with Israel. However, there is nothing to stop the committee from making adjustments if it chooses to do so. 

They chose poorly. 

Nothing against Machado, but today's announcement simply reaffirmed what we already knew: the Nobel Peace Prize has been turned into a joke. Accordingly, X laughed pretty heartily at the news. 

That seems to be at the top of the list of the criteria, yes. 

Hey, Alfred Nobel DID invent dynamite, after all. 

Oh, there were a LOT of hidden replies. Here are a couple of good ones. 

HA. 

Read the caption. It wasn't a wooden horse that did it at all. It was Trump who ended the Trojan War. 

Advertisement

While certainly in the spirit of the founder of the Nobel Prize, that response might be a BIT harsh. 

Maybe Trump can just annex Norway instead. 

Time for some 200 percent tariffs on all of Scandinavia. 

As for Machado, we're not sure how the committee will find her to give her the prize. 

Whoops. 

LOL. Sound up. 

AI was a huge mistake, by the way. We need to stop it immediately. 

It's funny. But it's also accurate. 

They did that decades ago. They just reaffirmed their status this week. 

HA. Possibly true. 

Advertisement

She may have gotten Bono to lobby for her, who knows? 

In Machado's defense, she is not a bad orange man. That goes a long way with the committee. 

Please. We beg you. Do NOT give the Nobel Committee any ideas. 

Trump may have gotten the last, best laugh, however, when Machado announced that she was dedicating her win to him. 

Ultimately, the fact that most people were making jokes about it just shows how far the Nobel Prize has fallen. Meanwhile, Trump will just keep doing what he does. 

Advertisement

Yeah, but they always have. 

We only care enough about them now to make fun of them, nothing more. 

But if the committee doesn't give Trump the prize next year, when all of his accomplishments will be eligible for consideration, we may need to revisit that suggestion above to nuke Norway. 

============================================

Related:

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

Siddown, Spy Banger: Eric Swalwell Announces That 'It's Coming to an End' For Trump

There's Always a Tweet: Jay Jones' Old Post to A Former Rival Is Some Good Advice for Him Now

The Ship Be Sinkin': Virginia's Fraternal Order of Police Calls for Jay Jones to Drop Out of AG Race

John Fetterman Needs Just Two Words to Show, Once Again, That He's the Only Sane Democrat Left

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James
Warren Squire
Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words We've All Been WAITING FOR
Sam J.
Dems in Full-Blown MELTDOWN After Abigail Spanberger's Biden-Like Debate COLLAPSE and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
THIS --> Mollie Hemingway's Powerful Post PERFECTLY Pulverizes the Entire Virginia Democrat Ticket
Sam J.
My Guy, This Ain't IT! Mary Katharine Ham and Others NUKE Jay Jones for His Latest Pro-Dead-Children Post
Sam J.
Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED' DOJ
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings: Blasts ‘Journos’ and Dems Screeching About ‘Selective Prosecution’ of Letitia James Warren Squire
Advertisement