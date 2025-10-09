Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate



Whatever Winsome Earle-Sears had for dinner tonight before her debate against Abigail Spanberger ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election in November, we want some of that.

Because Sears came out swinging haymakers and continued throwing molten fire at Spanberger for the entire hour while basically taking over the debate from the moderators.

We will give the moderators some credit, however. They didn't shy away from the issues that would make Spanberger squirm. And they started with the squirmiest of all: Spanberger's refusal to rescind her endorsement or call on Attorney General candidate Jay Jones to drop out of the race after fantasizing about killing Republicans, their children, and police.

Holy. Smokes.



Abigail Spanberger was FINALLY confronted about whether or not she continues to endorse Jay Jones.



Her answer was SO bad, even the moderator can tell.



OOF. pic.twitter.com/oexYR4l98f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2025

Spanberger actually tried to blame the people who released the Jones text messages.

Sears wouldn't let her get away with it. Her refusal to let her opponent get away with lies and dodging questions became the primary theme of the night.

Another theme was Sears addressing questions to Spanberger directly, foregoing the moderators, and Spanberger looking like she wanted to crawl under the stage every time she did it.

Jay Jones said cops should die and fantasized about murdering a dad and his kids. And Abigail Spanberger STILL hasn’t called on him to drop out.



That tells us one thing: she's OK with what he said. pic.twitter.com/Ye7lIKgfcL — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 9, 2025

Yes. Spanberger IS saying that she is OK with that.

Disqualifying.

Next up was another VERY uncomfortable question for Spanberger: males in girls' bathrooms.

Again, she couldn't answer a simple question.

Virginia gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger (D) is repeatedly asked if men should be allowed to go to the bathroom with little girls in schools



She refuses to answer pic.twitter.com/6NdxoNbXLI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 10, 2025

And again, when Sears spoke, she addressed her remarks directly across the stage, asking another question of Spanberger that was so uncomfortable, she couldn't even look Sears in the eye.

I asked Abigail what if one of her girls came home crying because she was forced to undress next to a man.



Her silence speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/FtkM6ir9KT — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 9, 2025

OOF.

The awkward pause heard round the Commonwealth. https://t.co/ieQCzJIcq6 — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) October 10, 2025

No, she is not going to answer the question. Because she CAN'T answer it. She wants men in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms because that is what her unhinged supporters want.

Remember this Spanberger volunteer?

Meet Arlington, VA-based @vademocrats’ WoFava, “We of Action.” Officially campaigning with @SpanbergerForVA, door knocking. WoFava mbr (female) brought sign to school board mtg: “Hey @WinsomeSears, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain” https://t.co/0ZqaLCeK12 pic.twitter.com/yg4u1Mprsr — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 22, 2025

That's Team Spanberger right there. And that's why she can't answer the question.

Sears kept hammering Spanberger on her support, or lack thereof, of the police. The same police that Jones has wished death upon.

Abigail voted to end qualified immunity, stripping protections from the very men and women who keep our communities safe.



She sided with the mob, not law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/XUvJb3k7V8 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 9, 2025

It continued with ICE and illegal immigration. Sears called out her opponent for lying about this issue. Spanberger is on record stating that she will not cooperate with federal law enforcement to remove illegal aliens from Virginia.

She tried to dance around that in the debate, and Sears again called her out.

Winsome Earle-Sears: “My Opponent Didn’t Vote to Shutdown the Border”



Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears claims that Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger enabled illegal aliens to enter the country by not voting for border security measures during… pic.twitter.com/5OQCuIKiBy — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) October 10, 2025

SpanbergerLies.com got a LOT of mentions in this debate. We can only imagine how much traffic to that site skyrocketed.

Sears continued to hammer Spanberger and ask her direct questions on other issues, such as abortion, parents' rights, affordability, and energy policy. She rightfully ignored the moderators who tried to tell her not to interrupt and kept pointing out every time that Spanberger lied to cast herself as a 'centrist' when her voting record is anything but.

Sears also had the line of the night after Spanberger exceeded her time for her closing statement, where she apparently thought her opponent was Donald Trump.

With one final interruption, Sears noted, 'If I were to take a drink for every time she said Trump, I tell you we would ALL be drunk by now.'

Sears: "If I were taking a drink for every 'Trump' that she said, I tell you we would be drunk by now." #VAGovDebate pic.twitter.com/PdbW1LGvdT — Restoration News (@NewsRestoration) October 10, 2025

LOL.

Reactions to Sears' blistering performance (and Spanberger's squirming) were almost as fiery as the Republican candidate herself.

.@winwithwinsome mopped the floor with that Democrat. A truly pitiful performance from Spanberger. Couldn’t answer a single question. Winsome was right on all of the issues. #VAGovDebate — Senator Mark Peake (@PeakeforSenate) October 10, 2025

At one point Abigail apparently had too much time to answer a question and started repeating her last words like a wind up toy winding down



Winsome said what we all thought: I don’t even know what she’s saying #VAGovdebate #VAGov — Anne Leary🌲 (@backyardconserv) October 10, 2025

Abigail's favorite VA president is Jefferson, because he founded UVA.



Winsome's favorite VA president is Washington, because of his contributions to America.



There is no comparison here, folks.



Vote Winsome. She's got it. #VirginiaDebate #VAGovDebate — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 9, 2025

That was another extremely weird answer Spanberger gave, but at least it was one time she didn't lie (we think).

Maybe the only time.

Abigail Spanberger’s awkward non-answers on Jay Jones murder fetish and boys in girls’ sports/locker rooms/bathrooms have her trending. pic.twitter.com/dhL1jMiziM — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 10, 2025

Abigail Spanberger is performing terribly in this debate.



She won’t even make eye contact with Earl Sears.



Spanberger is a coward.



#VAGovDebate — Real Defender (@real_defender) October 9, 2025

Now we know why Spanberger didn't want to debate at all. She backed out of a September debate (before early voting began) that Sears had agreed to, even though it would have been hosted by her leftist allies at CNN.

She knows how unlikable she is. And she wanted as many people to vote for her as possible before she finally, reluctantly, took the stage.

Watching my next Governor Winsome Sears absolutely filet Abigail Spanberger in the debate.



There is no competition, Spanberger won’t answer basic questions and coming off like a total radical extremist.



We love you @winwithwinsome and can’t wait to vote for you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 10, 2025

Vote early. Bring 10 friends with you. Bring 100 friends.

If @SpanbergerForVA was trying to convince Indies, Mods, and even Democrats who are unsure about supporting her tonight, she failed.



Winsome brought the fire.

Abigail looks like she smelled a fart.



I know, I'm biased, but this has been one-sided. #vagov #VAGovDebate — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 9, 2025

You don't need to be biased to observe that Spanberger looked like she would rather be ANYWHERE else than on this debate stage.

That was obvious to everyone who watched. And now we know why.

While some may take issue with Sears' interruptions, we credit her for them. Spanberger was constantly lying, and she wasn't going to let debate rules keep her from calling those lies out.

That's the Winsome Sears that Virginia needs. The Marine.





