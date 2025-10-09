Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:40 PM on October 09, 2025
Twitter/@WinsomeSears


Whatever Winsome Earle-Sears had for dinner tonight before her debate against Abigail Spanberger ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election in November, we want some of that. 

Because Sears came out swinging haymakers and continued throwing molten fire at Spanberger for the entire hour while basically taking over the debate from the moderators.  

We will give the moderators some credit, however. They didn't shy away from the issues that would make Spanberger squirm. And they started with the squirmiest of all: Spanberger's refusal to rescind her endorsement or call on Attorney General candidate Jay Jones to drop out of the race after fantasizing about killing Republicans, their children, and police. 

Spanberger actually tried to blame the people who released the Jones text messages. 

Sears wouldn't let her get away with it. Her refusal to let her opponent get away with lies and dodging questions became the primary theme of the night. 

Another theme was Sears addressing questions to Spanberger directly, foregoing the moderators, and Spanberger looking like she wanted to crawl under the stage every time she did it. 

Yes. Spanberger IS saying that she is OK with that. 

Disqualifying. 

Next up was another VERY uncomfortable question for Spanberger: males in girls' bathrooms. 

Again, she couldn't answer a simple question. 

And again, when Sears spoke, she addressed her remarks directly across the stage, asking another question of Spanberger that was so uncomfortable, she couldn't even look Sears in the eye. 

OOF. 

No, she is not going to answer the question. Because she CAN'T answer it. She wants men in girls' bathrooms and locker rooms because that is what her unhinged supporters want. 

Remember this Spanberger volunteer? 

That's Team Spanberger right there. And that's why she can't answer the question. 

Sears kept hammering Spanberger on her support, or lack thereof, of the police. The same police that Jones has wished death upon. 

It continued with ICE and illegal immigration. Sears called out her opponent for lying about this issue. Spanberger is on record stating that she will not cooperate with federal law enforcement to remove illegal aliens from Virginia. 

She tried to dance around that in the debate, and Sears again called her out. 

SpanbergerLies.com got a LOT of mentions in this debate. We can only imagine how much traffic to that site skyrocketed. 

Sears continued to hammer Spanberger and ask her direct questions on other issues, such as abortion, parents' rights, affordability, and energy policy. She rightfully ignored the moderators who tried to tell her not to interrupt and kept pointing out every time that Spanberger lied to cast herself as a 'centrist' when her voting record is anything but. 

Sears also had the line of the night after Spanberger exceeded her time for her closing statement, where she apparently thought her opponent was Donald Trump. 

With one final interruption, Sears noted, 'If I were to take a drink for every time she said Trump, I tell you we would ALL be drunk by now.'

LOL. 

Reactions to Sears' blistering performance (and Spanberger's squirming) were almost as fiery as the Republican candidate herself. 

That was another extremely weird answer Spanberger gave, but at least it was one time she didn't lie (we think).

Maybe the only time. 

Now we know why Spanberger didn't want to debate at all. She backed out of a September debate (before early voting began) that Sears had agreed to, even though it would have been hosted by her leftist allies at CNN. 

She knows how unlikable she is. And she wanted as many people to vote for her as possible before she finally, reluctantly, took the stage.

Vote early. Bring 10 friends with you. Bring 100 friends. 

You don't need to be biased to observe that Spanberger looked like she would rather be ANYWHERE else than on this debate stage. 

That was obvious to everyone who watched. And now we know why.

While some may take issue with Sears' interruptions, we credit her for them. Spanberger was constantly lying, and she wasn't going to let debate rules keep her from calling those lies out. 

That's the Winsome Sears that Virginia needs. The Marine. 

