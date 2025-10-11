Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His Birthday



Next week, on October 14, Charlie Kirk would have turned 32 years old.

Tragically, criminally, Erika Kirk and their children will now be forced to celebrate his birthday without him.

But in an announcement that came as a surprise to no one, President Trump is giving Kirk a birthday present next week that could not be more well-deserved: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump will award CHARLIE KIRK the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously on what would've been his 32nd birthday - Oct. 14, next week, per CNN



This is going to be historic. It's well-deserved. 🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/sk9GIVvygw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2025

We all knew that Trump was going to present this award to Kirk posthumously at some point. But selecting his birthday for the honor could not have been more perfect timing.

We know it won't change the grief that the Kirk family is going through, but hopefully it will reinforce their love for him, a love that many people share.

God bless President Trump. What a beautiful tribute to a true American patriot, taken from all of us too soon. https://t.co/sR2xPdTjEb — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 10, 2025

Far too soon.

Oh dude I'm gonna cry 😭❤️ https://t.co/MSw7c5bGSj — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) October 10, 2025

There are not enough Kleenex in the world for what America will need next Tuesday.

Charlie changed the world. He brought God back to the mainstream. It's our job to keep it there. Praise God! pic.twitter.com/toVcC4pdGZ — BIG ORANGE SOLDIER (@Big_Orange44) October 10, 2025

That's why the left wanted him dead. But they cannot erase his message or his legacy.

Yes, he is. The best company.

And they will never erase Rush's message or legacy either.

I subbed in an elementary school art class today and the kids were allowed to free draw after they finished their assignment. This little boy (2nd grader) showed me his picture. I asked who it was (I kinda thought it was Trump) and he said Charlie Kirk🥹 pic.twitter.com/KlZxW9rfOs — Stacey (@stacwalsh) October 10, 2025

OK, now we're crying already. And we've still got a few days to go before the ceremony.

This is really good. pic.twitter.com/bSTCX7JXMc — Vasim Khan (@IndianGamer_001) October 11, 2025

Charlie is more than deserving of this award., He is a true inspiration for truth, courage, and free speech. — CM (@CheinnaDunham) October 10, 2025

Deserves it. I’d like to see a portrait in the Oval as well. — OG MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) October 10, 2025

That additional honor is probably just a matter of time.

Still surreal that @charliekirk11 was taken from us.



But he never left us. His voice now has been infused into hundreds of millions, in fact, BILLIONS of people in the USA and across the world.



Including mine.



Charlie's vision goes on: bigger, stronger, greater than ever.



-… https://t.co/sBFj1RzTHW — Lawrence Brian Schwartz (@LBSchwartzAZ) October 10, 2025

This is the way.

Well deserved! Congratulations Charlie! We all love and miss you. https://t.co/xEYIExxJb0 — The Adam Theory (@TheAdamTheory1) October 10, 2025

Yes, we do still miss him. We always will.

And no one misses him more than his wife, who will accept the Medal of Freedom on his behalf, in front of their children, who, amid their tears, will burst with pride for the man their father was.

It's going to be the saddest of birthdays for them and for millions of Americans, but this honor will remind everyone who loves Charlie Kirk exactly why they do.





