VIP
Here's the Headline ABC News Is Avoiding In Story About Illegal Aliens and...
Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In...
VIP
Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL...
Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN...
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS
Hillary Clinton Calls Kamala Harris at Book Tour Event to Brag About How...
Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo...
CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs....
Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Don Lemon Gets Owned by Two Chicagoans As He Trips Over His Lies...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Jasmine Crockett Demands Investigation Into Trump’s Health After His Glowing Report From W...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Letitia James With Her Own Social Media Post About Mortgage...
Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and...

Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His Birthday

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 11, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta


Next week, on October 14, Charlie Kirk would have turned 32 years old. 

Tragically, criminally, Erika Kirk and their children will now be forced to celebrate his birthday without him. 

Advertisement

But in an announcement that came as a surprise to no one, President Trump is giving Kirk a birthday present next week that could not be more well-deserved: the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

We all knew that Trump was going to present this award to Kirk posthumously at some point. But selecting his birthday for the honor could not have been more perfect timing. 

We know it won't change the grief that the Kirk family is going through, but hopefully it will reinforce their love for him, a love that many people share. 

Far too soon. 

There are not enough Kleenex in the world for what America will need next Tuesday. 

Recommended

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's why the left wanted him dead. But they cannot erase his message or his legacy. 

Yes, he is. The best company.

And they will never erase Rush's message or legacy either. 

OK, now we're crying already. And we've still got a few days to go before the ceremony.

That additional honor is probably just a matter of time. 

This is the way. 

Advertisement

Yes, we do still miss him. We always will. 

And no one misses him more than his wife, who will accept the Medal of Freedom on his behalf, in front of their children, who, amid their tears, will burst with pride for the man their father was. 

It's going to be the saddest of birthdays for them and for millions of Americans, but this honor will remind everyone who loves Charlie Kirk exactly why they do.

============================================

Related:

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post

Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL of Us About the Left

Irony Alert: Dave Weigel Is VERY Concerned About Nazi, Fascist Republicans Using the Word Terrorist

X Laughs As Nobel Committee Announces the Selection of 'Anyone But Trump' for Peace Prize

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger in the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post
Grateful Calvin
Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair')
Doug P.
Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo Has Been Distributed
Doug P.
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS
Gordon K
Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Gordon K
VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post Grateful Calvin
Advertisement