Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on October 12, 2025
AngieArtist


The left desperately wants America to take them seriously. 

We never will, of course. Because they are not serious people. This does not mean that they aren't potentially very dangerous people; they certainly are that. And the more we refuse to take them seriously, the more unhinged they become. 

In one of the latest attempts from the left to prove that they are super-duper serious, more Antifa crowds stormed the ICE facility in Illinois today. 

OK, maybe 'stormed' is the wrong word. But honestly, we have no idea what the right word is for what you are about to witness, courtesy of Oliya Scootercaster and Eric Daugherty. 

Just be prepared to bury your face in your palm at the cavalcade of lunatic whimsy below: 

Umm ...

Uhh ...

Sorry, we got nothin'. Just ... nothin'. 

Take it away, Twitter: 

That pretty much goes without saying. And build many new big, beautiful ones. 

'They'll be the best asylums ever. Nobody builds asylums better than us. You've never seen asylums like these. You wouldn't believe.' 

(We apologize for channeling President Trump for a moment there.)

The chanting from the left is always just so utterly cringeworthy. 

That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)
Grateful Calvin
This is not, in fact, what democracy looks like. This is what the schizophrenic ward looks like. 

Exactly. Just because they are ridiculous theater kids does NOT mean that they are not a threat. 

But we don't think ICE will be fooled. 

Speaking of that Portland Frog, these costumed buffoons might do well to remember how that worked out for him

A little pepper spray in the air vents and you've got instant karma (and high comedy). 

Yes, a water cannon would work as well. 

We're not so sure about that one. After all, if you've ever been around these people, they already smell pretty rank, so they might call that an improvement. 

Or penguin's clothing, as it were. 

We just need to add some sombreros, Rashida Tlaib with her pots and spoons, and Hakeem Jeffries with his miniature baseball bat.

HA. 

Those cartoons were innocent and fun, though. These people? Not so much. 

The word 'adult' is doing some very heavy lifting there. Maybe in age, but that's all. 

Remember when Tim Walz tried to convince America that JD Vance was 'weird'? When he's Tim Walz and these are his voters? 

That was funny. 

Yep. We're gonna go ahead and nominate that post for 'Understatement of the Year.'

We'll trust that ICE agents know very well that these buffoonish protesters could be concealing weapons or other nefarious devices inside their blow-up costumes. Federal law enforcement won't be taking any chances with them.  

We just hope that if any of them get the Portland Frog treatment (and we pray that they do), Kristi Noem or Tom Homan will share that hilarious video with us. 

