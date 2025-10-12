Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'



The left desperately wants America to take them seriously.

We never will, of course. Because they are not serious people. This does not mean that they aren't potentially very dangerous people; they certainly are that. And the more we refuse to take them seriously, the more unhinged they become.

In one of the latest attempts from the left to prove that they are super-duper serious, more Antifa crowds stormed the ICE facility in Illinois today.

OK, maybe 'stormed' is the wrong word. But honestly, we have no idea what the right word is for what you are about to witness, courtesy of Oliya Scootercaster and Eric Daugherty.

Just be prepared to bury your face in your palm at the cavalcade of lunatic whimsy below:

🚨 JUST IN: In a pathetic move, liberals are STORMING toward the Broadview, Illinois ICE facility...



...they're acting exactly the way you'd expect.



Super serious. They're protesting "tyranny" and people who supposedly "abduct" children. 🤯pic.twitter.com/FK3kOh0YWy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Umm ...

Uhh ...

Sorry, we got nothin'. Just ... nothin'.

Take it away, Twitter:

We need to reopen the asylums — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 12, 2025

That pretty much goes without saying. And build many new big, beautiful ones.

'They'll be the best asylums ever. Nobody builds asylums better than us. You've never seen asylums like these. You wouldn't believe.'

(We apologize for channeling President Trump for a moment there.)

If this is what democracy looks like, I'm so grateful that we have a constitutional republic! — Shauna Call (@Sunnyreads8) October 12, 2025

The chanting from the left is always just so utterly cringeworthy.

This is not, in fact, what democracy looks like. This is what the schizophrenic ward looks like.

A clown show masking the ones in the crowd who want to violently lash out against ICE.



"They can't be violent, look at the silly costumes!"



Yeah, and the Portland Frog wants political violence too. They are all violent. Just waiting for the right time. https://t.co/LfkqDnWh2w — Sevatar (@Sevatarion26) October 12, 2025

Exactly. Just because they are ridiculous theater kids does NOT mean that they are not a threat.

But we don't think ICE will be fooled.

Speaking of that Portland Frog, these costumed buffoons might do well to remember how that worked out for him.

Police officer pepper-sprays the vent of an Antifa "terrorist" blow-up frog.



The frog, who goes by The Antifascist Frog on TikTok, is fuming over the incident.



"Imagine pepper-spraying a f***ing frog. Crazy work. F*** ICE." pic.twitter.com/lXhTEDUx47 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

A little pepper spray in the air vents and you've got instant karma (and high comedy).

Thing is , you can't tell if inside they're strapped with a mack 10 or suicide vest.

Best to hit them with a watter cannon on sight and sort it out from a distance https://t.co/a1gMThnfsR — Mike Ryan (@Michael75055607) October 12, 2025

Yes, a water cannon would work as well.

A couple of cans of fart spray would take care of this ! 🤣🤣 — TheSkip61 (@TheSkip61) October 12, 2025

We're not so sure about that one. After all, if you've ever been around these people, they already smell pretty rank, so they might call that an improvement.

Or penguin's clothing, as it were.

We just need to add some sombreros, Rashida Tlaib with her pots and spoons, and Hakeem Jeffries with his miniature baseball bat.

Democrats love political theater. Now they've just added a cartoon feature to their repertoire. It kind of reminds me of this 1950s intermission video 🤣https://t.co/CuBIwSrmjv https://t.co/MUY7oOWO9s pic.twitter.com/YRYRCLaJnY — pmcall ⏳Pardon Assange, Snowden & Ver - FreeAafia (@pmcall) October 12, 2025

HA.

Those cartoons were innocent and fun, though. These people? Not so much.

These are adults? How mental https://t.co/NaqGVYwYFw — Lynn (@rayofsonshine15) October 12, 2025

The word 'adult' is doing some very heavy lifting there. Maybe in age, but that's all.

Why is the left so weird? They should go home and make their beds. https://t.co/PCjIPHlnK7 — ElizaRenae (@eliza_renae) October 12, 2025

Remember when Tim Walz tried to convince America that JD Vance was 'weird'? When he's Tim Walz and these are his voters?

That was funny.

These people are not right in the head. https://t.co/3NGJ2ogylE — Calling Gloria 🎵 🇺🇸 🌴☀️ (@LynnFreedom68) October 12, 2025

Yep. We're gonna go ahead and nominate that post for 'Understatement of the Year.'

We'll trust that ICE agents know very well that these buffoonish protesters could be concealing weapons or other nefarious devices inside their blow-up costumes. Federal law enforcement won't be taking any chances with them.

We just hope that if any of them get the Portland Frog treatment (and we pray that they do), Kristi Noem or Tom Homan will share that hilarious video with us.





============================================

