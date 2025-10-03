Ribbiting Encounter: Cosplaying Trantifa ‘Frog’ Gets Pepper-Sprayed by Police at Portland Riot

JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on October 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

An Antifa thug who cosplays as a fascist-hating frog is croaking about his treatment by authorities in Portland. During a recent riot, a police officer deployed pepper-spray into the air vent of his inflatable toad costume.

Check it out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Too funny!

Of course, posters immediately remembered Alex Jones and his conspiracy theory about the government ‘putting chemicals in the water that turn the friggin' frogs gay.’

(post continues) ...look less threatening on videos and photos. But he urges killings and murders, including calling for those who work for the U.S. government to be shot in the head. He identifies himself as a terrorist.

Mr Todd has an open federal case in Portland stemming from a criminal citation on July 8. He is not barred from being outside the ICE facility. He is regularly there, where he tries to help his comrades escape arrest. http://ngocomment.com

That sounds like a gay ‘frog’ to us.

Commenters couldn’t help laughing about this pathetic Trantifa ‘revolutionary.’

Guy thought he was a big toad, but he’s just an insignificant Trantifa tadpole in a pond of scum.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

