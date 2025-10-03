Ribbiting Encounter: Cosplaying Trantifa ‘Frog’ Gets Pepper-Sprayed by Police at Portland Riot

An Antifa thug who cosplays as a fascist-hating frog is croaking about his treatment by authorities in Portland. During a recent riot, a police officer deployed pepper-spray into the air vent of his inflatable toad costume.

Check it out. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Police officer pepper-sprays the vent of an Antifa "terrorist" blow-up frog.



The frog, who goes by The Antifascist Frog on TikTok, is fuming over the incident.



"Imagine pepper-spraying a f*cking frog. Crazy work. F*ck ICE." pic.twitter.com/lXhTEDUx47 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

Modern problems require modern solutions! 🤣 — The Ugly Truth (@LMasFeo) October 3, 2025

He's fuming, but the fumes had him. — J Phan's - Raging Boomer News Network (@d0ubletalk) October 3, 2025

Too funny!

Of course, posters immediately remembered Alex Jones and his conspiracy theory about the government ‘putting chemicals in the water that turn the friggin' frogs gay.’

Alex Jones seeing this. pic.twitter.com/WHiZwzBO6l — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 3, 2025

That frog was definitely gay. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

You may have seen a Portland Antifa rioter dressed in a cartoonish frog costume at the Portland anti-ICE riots. The man in that is a trans person named Seth D. Todd (b. May 2001).



Seth Todd is an Antifa anti-government violent extremist who uses the costume to make his comrades… pic.twitter.com/2rjRnsEGFx — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2025

(post continues) ...look less threatening on videos and photos. But he urges killings and murders, including calling for those who work for the U.S. government to be shot in the head. He identifies himself as a terrorist. Mr Todd has an open federal case in Portland stemming from a criminal citation on July 8. He is not barred from being outside the ICE facility. He is regularly there, where he tries to help his comrades escape arrest. http://ngocomment.com

That sounds like a gay ‘frog’ to us.

Commenters couldn’t help laughing about this pathetic Trantifa ‘revolutionary.’

Imagine thinking you’re Che Guevara but you’re just a sweaty guy inside Party City décor. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) October 3, 2025

Common sense should’ve told this guy that trapping himself inside of an inflatable suit with a fan blowing in isn’t the smartest idea.



I don’t think many comrades have much intellect at all. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 3, 2025

This whole interaction was ribbeting. — We Are Not Britain (@wearenotbritain) October 3, 2025

Guy thought he was a big toad, but he’s just an insignificant Trantifa tadpole in a pond of scum.

