Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal

Even when President Trump is brokering a historic deal in the Middle East that saw all 20 remaining living hostages returned to Israel early this morning, many Democrats are so broken that they simply cannot give the Orange Man credit for doing that with they repeatedly failed to do.

Over the weekend, when the deal was announced, the small, petty, vindictive Barack Obama never once mentioned Trump's name. Heck, even Hillary Clinton was able to do that. And even CNN's Abby Phillip thought Obama was being a child.

This morning, as celebrations spread throughout Israel and the world for the release of the hostages, it was Senator Liz 'Lie-awatha' Warren's turn to conspicuously forget to thank the man who made it happen.

For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza.



Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day… https://t.co/V6uDL89Gzj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2025

... and praying for their full recovery. I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today.



Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now.

Oh, really, Fauxcahontas? You 'called for' the return of the hostages? What else did you do, except undermine Israel at every turn? Which she continued to do in this post by calling for a 'two-state solution' that will never happen, and even Palestinians don't want.

But like Obama, Warren couldn't bring herself to utter the name 'Donald Trump' (or Gordon Kushner, for that matter).

Thankfully, X delivered a devastating ratio to remind her who she should be thanking.

Who brokered the deal, Dances With Identity Theft? https://t.co/ng7X5Dw9YA pic.twitter.com/plOzaDUm1i — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 13, 2025

LOL. 'Dances With Identity Theft.'

That's why Doug Powers is a great Twitchy editor.

You’re so gross. Trump did it. Just say it. https://t.co/cv6JYxh2Qs — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 13, 2025

She can't say it. It's like battery acid in her mouth.

Perhaps the words you’re looking for are “thank you, President Trump” https://t.co/Hy1usvV6HE pic.twitter.com/HAKJqOOrDP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 13, 2025

Instead of this essay you could have just written "Thank you, President Trump" https://t.co/ghTvhK9XSC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2025

What's almost as bad as her deliberate omission of giving Trump credit for the deal is her trying to take credit for herself when she did absolutely nothing.

“For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages”. You say this like you saved the day, Liz. You didn’t do this in any way, shape and form. You know who did it. Say it. https://t.co/ZGjxOuTg0r — Smiles And Sunshine (@momnamedsunni) October 13, 2025

I'm surprised your annoying old lady screeching didn't have a greater influence on getting the hostages released. Maybe you should have traveled to Gaza and shrieked at them up close. I bet that would have freed the hostages. https://t.co/6ZiKVuyW7D — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) October 13, 2025

If Israel had broadcast Warren's irritating shrieking over Gaza every day, Hamas might have returned the hostages a long time ago.

Then again, that might be considered a war crime.

This was accomplished 100% because of you. No one else. Thank you for your heroism, Senator. https://t.co/geKVMrkCvB — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 13, 2025

HAAAAHAHAHAHA.

So stunning. Much brave.

Don't be modest, you've been excruciating far longer than 2 yrs. https://t.co/1VwwvUO0wn — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) October 13, 2025

OOF!

Tough, but fair.

Don’t worry, Pocahontas.

Real Americans will thank

President Trump for you! pic.twitter.com/W6lKTx1F3Q — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) October 13, 2025

She won't say his name, but everyone else will.

If giving appropriate credit for a peace deal is too painful a task, you suffer from the worst kind of pathological TDS. Absolutely ridiculous. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 13, 2025

Irreparably, irretrievably broken.

You are a worthless Anti-American Communist POS.



You and the Communist Democrats did nothing for 1.5 years while this war raged on.



The words you are looking for are... Thanks President Trump... https://t.co/EliKUDprP1 pic.twitter.com/MbNeRvYDq0 — Vinny Da Vinci 🏴‍☠️🏴🏴‍☠️ (@VinnyVinny6644) October 13, 2025

If only there were one man who made this all possible, who worked tirelessly to end the war, free the hostages and bring peace to the region.



He did what you claim you wanted and you can't even say his name.



Because you are petty, bitter, partisan hack.



All you do is lie. https://t.co/4NiMyCVu3p — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 13, 2025

Hey, Megyn Kelly doesn't call her Chief Lies-A-Lot for nothing.

Not one person in the Middle East cared for even 1 second about Pocahontas's posts over the past 2 years. https://t.co/4okL5isQYQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 13, 2025

That's not entirely true. We'd be willing to bet that Hamas took aid and comfort in many of her posts.

In fact, for two excruciating years she relentlessly attacked Netanyahu and Trump, lied constantly about the IDF, and did everything in her power to help Hamas win https://t.co/UoGNNyWRVC — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 13, 2025

Bingo!

It got so bad for Warren this morning that even other liberals were calling her out for her pettiness.

This s*** right here is why people hate politicians.



I don't even like Trump but can clearly see he brokered the cease fire and got the hostages released, yet your a** can't even use his name once.



I mean, we all see what you post.... https://t.co/jQnUSoicvX pic.twitter.com/wu9AGPbLHm — TheDeadLotus (@The_Dead_Lotus) October 13, 2025

And Warren will go back home, crack open a beer (if there's a camera on her, that is), and wonder why the Democrats' approval rating is 19 percent and falling.

This is NOT about you, senator. You people can't even take a moment and just let the world experience this historic moment without you blabbering on, can you? Just thank @realDonaldTrump @POTUS and his incredible cabinet for doing the impossible. https://t.co/S9fWl6K6ZN — Longbranch Saloon ✝️🇺🇸 (@Delmonicos_1791) October 13, 2025

Of course, that is Fauxcahontas's problem, like many leftists.

She thinks EVERYTHING is about her.

The only thing that can ever match Democrats' childish pettiness is their unbridled narcissism.





