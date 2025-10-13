Chris Martz Shares FRIGHTENING Reports About How Climate Change Threatens Humanity (Decade...
Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Even when President Trump is brokering a historic deal in the Middle East that saw all 20 remaining living hostages returned to Israel early this morning, many Democrats are so broken that they simply cannot give the Orange Man credit for doing that with they repeatedly failed to do. 

Over the weekend, when the deal was announced, the small, petty, vindictive Barack Obama never once mentioned Trump's name. Heck, even Hillary Clinton was able to do that. And even CNN's Abby Phillip thought Obama was being a child. 

This morning, as celebrations spread throughout Israel and the world for the release of the hostages, it was Senator Liz 'Lie-awatha' Warren's turn to conspicuously forget to thank the man who made it happen. 

... and praying for their full recovery. I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today. 

Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now.

Oh, really, Fauxcahontas? You 'called for' the return of the hostages? What else did you do, except undermine Israel at every turn? Which she continued to do in this post by calling for a 'two-state solution' that will never happen, and even Palestinians don't want. 

But like Obama, Warren couldn't bring herself to utter the name 'Donald Trump' (or Gordon Kushner, for that matter).

Thankfully, X delivered a devastating ratio to remind her who she should be thanking. 

LOL. 'Dances With Identity Theft.' 

That's why Doug Powers is a great Twitchy editor. 

She can't say it. It's like battery acid in her mouth. 

What's almost as bad as her deliberate omission of giving Trump credit for the deal is her trying to take credit for herself when she did absolutely nothing.

If Israel had broadcast Warren's irritating shrieking over Gaza every day, Hamas might have returned the hostages a long time ago. 

Then again, that might be considered a war crime.

HAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

So stunning. Much brave. 

OOF! 

Tough, but fair.

She won't say his name, but everyone else will. 

Irreparably, irretrievably broken. 

Hey, Megyn Kelly doesn't call her Chief Lies-A-Lot for nothing. 

That's not entirely true. We'd be willing to bet that Hamas took aid and comfort in many of her posts. 

Bingo! 

It got so bad for Warren this morning that even other liberals were calling her out for her pettiness. 

And Warren will go back home, crack open a beer (if there's a camera on her, that is), and wonder why the Democrats' approval rating is 19 percent and falling. 

Of course, that is Fauxcahontas's problem, like many leftists. 

She thinks EVERYTHING is about her. 

The only thing that can ever match Democrats' childish pettiness is their unbridled narcissism. 

============================================

