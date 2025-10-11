Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In...
VIP
Hasan Piker's Animal Abuse Disgusts Me, But It Is a Warning to ALL...
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS
Hillary Clinton Calls Kamala Harris at Book Tour Event to Brag About How...
Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo...
CNN Legal Analyst Pivots on Seriousness of Bank Fraud Allegations (Donald Trump vs....
Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Don Lemon Gets Owned by Two Chicagoans As He Trips Over His Lies...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
VIP
Jasmine Crockett Demands Investigation Into Trump’s Health After His Glowing Report From W...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Letitia James With Her Own Social Media Post About Mortgage...
Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and...
Self-Awareness Check! Dan Rather Says CBS News Hire Bari Weiss Lacks His High...
Hakeem Jeffries Erupts After Reporter Tells Him Dem Party’s Schumer Shutdown Is Hurting...

Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair')

Doug P. | 1:49 PM on October 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

After President Trump announced phase one of the Israel/Hamas peace deal, former President Barack Obama posted this on X: 

Advertisement

Here's the full post, and guess whose name isn't anywhere to be found: 

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered. More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.

There's something missing from that. What ever could it be?

Donald Trump Jr. filled in what was missing from that: 

Apparently that was too much for Obama to be able to put in that post. 

Here's another one for the "when you've lost CNN" file. 

CNN's Abby Phillip said that Trump Jr's post wasn't unfair criticism of Obama. Watch: 

Recommended

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ouch!

Even Nancy Pelosi had her shutdown BS called out on CNN recently. What's going on? 

Maybe Scott Jennings is rubbing off on his CNN colleagues just a little bit. 

Obama, Biden and Deep State Dems didn't lie and cheat in desperate attempts to keep Trump from entering the Oval Office for nothing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post
Grateful Calvin
Tom Elliott Shares 10 Ways You Can Tell the 'Antifa Doesn't Exist' Memo Has Been Distributed
Doug P.
Writer's Guild Plays 'Resistance' Against Bari Weiss at CBS
Gordon K
Dave Ramsey Has Some (Hilarious) Advice
Gordon K
Hillary Clinton Calls Kamala Harris at Book Tour Event to Brag About How Many Times They Beat Trump
Doug P.
VA Dems Are Getting Desperate: Powhatan County Dems Post Blatantly Racist Cartoon of Winsome Earle-Sears
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post Grateful Calvin
Advertisement