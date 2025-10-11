Donald Trump Jr. Finishes Obama's Peace Deal Post for Him (Even a CNN Host Says It's 'Not Unfair')

After President Trump announced phase one of the Israel/Hamas peace deal, former President Barack Obama posted this on X:

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2025

Here's the full post, and guess whose name isn't anywhere to be found:

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered. More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.

There's something missing from that. What ever could it be?

Donald Trump Jr. filled in what was missing from that:

I’ll finish it for you. “Thank you, Donald Trump” https://t.co/MDzhimsLWL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 9, 2025

Apparently that was too much for Obama to be able to put in that post.

Here's another one for the "when you've lost CNN" file.

CNN's Abby Phillip said that Trump Jr's post wasn't unfair criticism of Obama. Watch:

🚨NEW: Even CNN's Abby Phillip *CALLS OUT* Obama for not crediting TRUMP on Israel-Hamas peace deal🚨



"Honestly, it’s not unfair to say if President Obama is going to write a whole post about a peace deal, maybe he should acknowledge the president that brokered it."… pic.twitter.com/L5tdfN6jv1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 11, 2025

Ouch!

Even Nancy Pelosi had her shutdown BS called out on CNN recently. What's going on?

What’s going on with the media? Why do they suddenly seem to be healing from their TDS. 🤔 https://t.co/4eNAVplypP — Vintage Nik (@Vintagenix76) October 11, 2025

Maybe Scott Jennings is rubbing off on his CNN colleagues just a little bit.

Oh Wow! Good for Abby Phillip.



Did hell freeze over while I was sleeping? 🤣 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) October 11, 2025

Obama just can’t bring himself to give credit to the guy who is dismantling his globalist agenda piece by piece. Thank you @abbydphillip for giving credit where credit is due. — Kelly 🇺🇸 (@KJet010820) October 11, 2025

Obama, Biden and Deep State Dems didn't lie and cheat in desperate attempts to keep Trump from entering the Oval Office for nothing.

