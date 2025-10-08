Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Fumes When a CNN Host Calls Out Her BS About the Shutdown, Trump and Comey

Earlier today it became clear that the Schumer shutdown will continue for a little longer after the Democrats blocked another vote:

Senate fails for the sixth time to pass a government funding bill https://t.co/dr3OorWBiv — POLITICO (@politico) October 8, 2025

Suggested alternate headline for Politico: Democrats vote against continuing resolution so the government will remain shut down.

However, believe it or not, there were a couple random acts of actual journalism on CNN when Nancy Pelosi was being interviewed.

First off, Pelosi was reminded which party has been blocking the CR, and she didn't appreciate the honesty from CNN's Dana Bash:

CNN: Republicans are voting YES to open the government. Democrats are voting NO. So how are they shutting down the government?



PELOSI: It's not a clean CR!



BASH: What's not clean?



PELOSI: "The point is...uh uh uh" pic.twitter.com/E2M6oxRttL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2025

The Dems have been lying about this so much they've even lost CNN.

But wait, there's more!

Pelosi tried to run cover for James Comey by claiming that Trump lied to Congress during the State of the Union speech during his first term, which is why Pelosi said she tore up a copy of the address. Pelosi's false equivalence was torpedoed:

WOW: Even CNN is calling out Pelosi's LIES!



Pelosi: "There's nobody who has lied more to Congress than Donald Trump. That's why I tore up his speech...it's cute he's accusing [Comey] of lying to Congress."



CNN: "Well, obviously, he wasn't under oath, it's different."



😳 pic.twitter.com/clnzfxxZnR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 8, 2025

Nancy Pelosi accusing anybody else of being a liar should have been enough to elicit a lightning strike from on high. Also we can't help but notice that Pelosi didn't try to claim that Comey didn't lie under oath. Also Pelosi saying it "doesn't matter" that Trump wasn't under oath and Comey was is more rich BS coming from Nancy.

It’s the SAME CR that they voted for during the Biden administration to continuing to kick the can down the road.



This time they want to ADD $1.5 TRILLION in spending. Trying to renegotiate the OBBB — DunX (@NatalieDunlevey) October 8, 2025

Maybe instead the Republicans could make the bill more appealing to Dems by saying "we have to pass it to find out what's in it."

