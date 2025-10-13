JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release



Is anyone tired yet of having the absolute BEST Vice President ever? We're sure not.

Earlier today, we reported on Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren not only refusing to give President Trump credit for securing the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas, but having the unmitigated gall to try to take credit herself for today's historic achievement.

Warren got demolished by X users for her post, but her miserable day wasn't over yet.

It was only a matter of time before Vance saw her post. And, in true JD fashion, late this afternoon, he delivered a tactical nuke of a hilarious troll right on top of Chief Lies-A-Lot's feathery headdress.

The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you. https://t.co/KsTPzHQ2yz — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 13, 2025

Ha.

Hahaha.

BAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

How can anyone not love this veep?

My God!!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2025

There's never been anyone better.

It's such a perfect troll, both belittling her role in ANY foreign policy as well as, of course, her ridiculous claims of Native American heritage.

Holy s***! We just spit up our drink laughing. (And that's not even the first time we've seen that video.)

But maybe we shouldn't be stingy on such a great day. Maybe Warren should get at least some credit.

I think Senator Warren deserves 1/1024ths of the credit for this incredible day. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2025

Ba-ZING!

That's it. That's the perfect amount of credit for her.

(And there goes our drink again.)

We're never leaving it.

That's not just Jedi level, it's Yoda level.

Brutal. Savage. EPIC takedown.

This was an amazing burn. — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) October 13, 2025

He dropped the FIRE on her.

Or was it the firewater?

True story. pic.twitter.com/G1pCDFah2i — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 13, 2025

HA.

10 out of 10. No notes.

This man is a savage. LOL https://t.co/Mnxhtyx1Bz — Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) October 13, 2025

And that's why we love him.

Ultimately, there's only one man who can sum up how good Vance is at this, and how badly he completely obliterated Lie-awatha's attempt to claim credit today.

There it is. We're officially done here.

Thank you, Joe Rogan.

And thank you, Donald Trump, for choosing the best, funniest, and most based Vice President you possibly could have.





============================================

