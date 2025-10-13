JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release

AWFL TikToker Asks Why We Aren't 'Shooting Back' at ICE
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson


Is anyone tired yet of having the absolute BEST Vice President ever? We're sure not.

Earlier today, we reported on Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren not only refusing to give President Trump credit for securing the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas, but having the unmitigated gall to try to take credit herself for today's historic achievement. 

Warren got demolished by X users for her post, but her miserable day wasn't over yet. 

It was only a matter of time before Vance saw her post. And, in true JD fashion, late this afternoon, he delivered a tactical nuke of a hilarious troll right on top of Chief Lies-A-Lot's feathery headdress. 

Ha. 

Hahaha. 

BAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

How can anyone not love this veep? 

There's never been anyone better. 

It's such a perfect troll, both belittling her role in ANY foreign policy as well as, of course, her ridiculous claims of Native American heritage. 

Holy s***! We just spit up our drink laughing. (And that's not even the first time we've seen that video.)

But maybe we shouldn't be stingy on such a great day. Maybe Warren should get at least some credit. 

Ba-ZING! 

That's it. That's the perfect amount of credit for her. 

(And there goes our drink again.)

We're never leaving it. 

That's not just Jedi level, it's Yoda level. 

Brutal. Savage. EPIC takedown. 

He dropped the FIRE on her. 

Or was it the firewater

HA. 

10 out of 10. No notes. 

And that's why we love him. 

Ultimately, there's only one man who can sum up how good Vance is at this, and how badly he completely obliterated Lie-awatha's attempt to claim credit today. 

There it is. We're officially done here. 

Thank you, Joe Rogan. 

And thank you, Donald Trump, for choosing the best, funniest, and most based Vice President you possibly could have. 

============================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement