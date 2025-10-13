JD Vance Adds Hilarious Insult to Injury After Liz Warren Tries to Take Credit for Hostage Release

Is anyone tired yet of having the absolute BEST Vice President ever? We're sure not.
Earlier today, we reported on Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren not only refusing to give President Trump credit for securing the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas, but having the unmitigated gall to try to take credit herself for today's historic achievement.
Warren got demolished by X users for her post, but her miserable day wasn't over yet.
It was only a matter of time before Vance saw her post. And, in true JD fashion, late this afternoon, he delivered a tactical nuke of a hilarious troll right on top of Chief Lies-A-Lot's feathery headdress.
The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you. https://t.co/KsTPzHQ2yz— JD Vance (@JDVance) October 13, 2025
Ha.
Hahaha.
BAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
How can anyone not love this veep?
My God!!!— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2025
There's never been anyone better.
October 13, 2025
https://t.co/TxIGzr1wz8 pic.twitter.com/7qtQOhuAIj— RBe (@RBPundit) October 13, 2025
🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uChAcz3fCL pic.twitter.com/DCbQStOMmh— Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) October 13, 2025
It's such a perfect troll, both belittling her role in ANY foreign policy as well as, of course, her ridiculous claims of Native American heritage.
🤣🤣— drefanzor memes (@drefanzor) October 13, 2025
(w/ @DvarEchad )pic.twitter.com/NdlhaMfikY
Holy s***! We just spit up our drink laughing. (And that's not even the first time we've seen that video.)
But maybe we shouldn't be stingy on such a great day. Maybe Warren should get at least some credit.
I think Senator Warren deserves 1/1024ths of the credit for this incredible day.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 13, 2025
Recommended
Ba-ZING!
That's it. That's the perfect amount of credit for her.
(And there goes our drink again.)
This site is a steal at $8/month. https://t.co/UeqQApBSxe pic.twitter.com/Y6sU8Y4k61— CyberKnight (@CyberKnight1) October 13, 2025
We're never leaving it.
https://t.co/9xJd5axe5l pic.twitter.com/KlB26LHER8— Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) October 13, 2025
Jedi level https://t.co/PGS2ibotsU— ┈ Agent FUBAR ┈ (@AgentFUBAR) October 13, 2025
That's not just Jedi level, it's Yoda level.
October 13, 2025
Brutal. Savage. EPIC takedown.
October 13, 2025
This was an amazing burn.— ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) October 13, 2025
He dropped the FIRE on her.
Or was it the firewater?
True story. pic.twitter.com/G1pCDFah2i— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 13, 2025
HA.
October 13, 2025
https://t.co/93zzQLdOhE pic.twitter.com/938TSX5Evl— Jayroo (@jayroo69) October 13, 2025
Perfection, sir! @JDVance absolute perfection. https://t.co/vKOzUYgwwh pic.twitter.com/Gvg8HB1qZn— Laura Love (@Panopticonomy) October 13, 2025
10 out of 10. No notes.
This man is a savage. LOL https://t.co/Mnxhtyx1Bz— Becca Lower (@BeccaJLower) October 13, 2025
And that's why we love him.
Ultimately, there's only one man who can sum up how good Vance is at this, and how badly he completely obliterated Lie-awatha's attempt to claim credit today.
October 13, 2025
There it is. We're officially done here.
Thank you, Joe Rogan.
And thank you, Donald Trump, for choosing the best, funniest, and most based Vice President you possibly could have.
============================================
Related:
'Yo, Where's Your Hat'? X Trolls Alyssa Farah Griffin About a Certain Promise She Made This Year
Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal
Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'
That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)
Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His Birthday
Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member