VIP
From Captivity to Millions: NVIDIA Employee’s Emotional Reunion and Windfall After Years...
But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to...
John Leguizamo Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day With a 'Take Down of the Monster...
Wife of Zohran Mamdani Mourns Loss of Palestinian ‘Influencer’ Mr. FAFO, Who Celebrated...
'Gotta Love Hot Mics!' Trump Let Canada's PM Know What What Title He...
John Cleese Reels at the Insanity of ICE Arresting a ‘Six-Year-Old Girl’
Pete Hegseth Not Heartbroken by The Atlantic Not Signing New Pentagon Press Policy
Chris Martz Shares FRIGHTENING Reports About How Climate Change Threatens Humanity (Decade...
Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump...
Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse...
The Jaw-Dropping Moment When Trump's Plane Landed In Israel
REEE! Writer From The Atlantic Lashes Out After X Mocks Her for Elitist...
THIS! Scott Jennings Goes Scorched EARTH on Abigail Spanberger With Most DAMAGING Thing...
What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?

'Yo, Where's Your Hat'? X Trolls Alyssa Farah Griffin About a Certain Promise She Made This Year

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill


We saw some truly horrible reactions today to Donald Trump's historic accomplishment of achieving a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which included the release of all remaining living hostages this morning. 

Advertisement

Many Democrats (yes, we're looking at you, Fauxcahontas) refused to even say Trump's name. Even worse, they tried to take credit for the deal themselves (that's your cue, Antony Blinken). 

After seeing all of those horrible reactions, the response from The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin was downright magnanimous by comparison. 

These are all good words, and credit to her for giving Trump and his team the proper, respectful acknowledgement for their work in achieving what Democrats never could. Also, like Griffin, we pray that the peace holds. 

Still, X users couldn't help but notice something was missing from Griffin's monologue earlier today. 

A certain article of clothing. 

A certain RED article of clothing, one she promised earlier this year to wear on her head, should Trump manage to get the hostages released.

In case anyone forgot, here is Griffin back in January: 

Recommended

But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to ICE
Brett T.
Advertisement

She may not remember making that pledge, but the Internet is forever, and X users were happy to refresh her memory this afternoon.

Griffin ALWAYS blocks replies. She's very stunning and brave that way. 

(Also, that is an OUTSTANDING MAGA hat right there.)

HA. 

We're sure the President would be happy to send her one by overnight express. 

There was plenty of time between the release of the hostages and The View's airtime for her to go get a hat. 

But we're willing to show a little grace here. For one day.

If she's not wearing A MAGA hat on tomorrow's show, though, the trolling will only escalate. 

Advertisement

LOL. 

OK, maybe not everyone is as willing to be as patient as we are. 

Heck, send her both of them. 

This is true. She did say that. 

In fact, it is still her pinned post on X:

Talk is cheap, Alyssa. Time to walk the walk. 

LOL. 

We see what you did there, Ms. Demeanor. 

Hey, she looks pretty good in that red hat. She should consider wearing it every day, not just once. 

Advertisement

We hope she comes through on her promise. As we noted, if she doesn't, X will never let her hear the end of it. 

But mostly, we're hoping she wears it tomorrow so we can see the temper tantrums that Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin will throw at her because of it. 

Come on, Alyssa. Put on the hat. 

After all, you know what Red Auerbach famously said: 

'An acre of performance is worth a whole world of promises.'

============================================

Related:

Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal

Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'

That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)

Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His Birthday

Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In His Latest X Post

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HAMAS ISRAEL THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to ICE
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
John Leguizamo Celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day With a 'Take Down of the Monster Columbus'
Brett T.
Say His Name, Fauxcahontas! Liz Warren Gets TROUNCED for Refusing to Credit Trump on Hostage Deal
Grateful Calvin
'Gotta Love Hot Mics!' Trump Let Canada's PM Know What What Title He COULD Have Given Him
Doug P.
John Cleese Reels at the Insanity of ICE Arresting a ‘Six-Year-Old Girl’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

But Wait, There's More: 13-Year-Old Arrested for Unknown Reasons and Turned Over to ICE Brett T.
Advertisement