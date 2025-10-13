'Yo, Where's Your Hat'? X Trolls Alyssa Farah Griffin About a Certain Promise She Made This Year



We saw some truly horrible reactions today to Donald Trump's historic accomplishment of achieving a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, which included the release of all remaining living hostages this morning.

Many Democrats (yes, we're looking at you, Fauxcahontas) refused to even say Trump's name. Even worse, they tried to take credit for the deal themselves (that's your cue, Antony Blinken).

After seeing all of those horrible reactions, the response from The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin was downright magnanimous by comparison.

My reflections on the peace deal between Israel & Hamas. The President & his team deserve tremendous credit for this historic diplomatic achievement, the return of the hostages, & end to bloodshed. Pray this peace holds. 🙏🎗️ pic.twitter.com/bXvP8TQVDl — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 13, 2025

These are all good words, and credit to her for giving Trump and his team the proper, respectful acknowledgement for their work in achieving what Democrats never could. Also, like Griffin, we pray that the peace holds.

Still, X users couldn't help but notice something was missing from Griffin's monologue earlier today.

A certain article of clothing.

A certain RED article of clothing, one she promised earlier this year to wear on her head, should Trump manage to get the hostages released.

In case anyone forgot, here is Griffin back in January:

Alyssa Farah on The View last January:



"If he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on this show."pic.twitter.com/qdr4oBy7y0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2025

She may not remember making that pledge, but the Internet is forever, and X users were happy to refresh her memory this afternoon.

She blocked comments.



Put the hat on Alyssa. https://t.co/fbFtuIfHCL pic.twitter.com/9PBEkJvEL3 — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) October 13, 2025

Griffin ALWAYS blocks replies. She's very stunning and brave that way.

(Also, that is an OUTSTANDING MAGA hat right there.)

HA.

We're sure the President would be happy to send her one by overnight express.

Is she gonna wear that MAGA hat on her next show as promised or what? https://t.co/NhvrtiJM8V pic.twitter.com/QxZoGXoVkq — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) October 13, 2025

Where’s your MAGA Hat? You promised. Keep your promises https://t.co/7D8vRKDx0K — nsook88 (@nsook88) October 13, 2025

There was plenty of time between the release of the hostages and The View's airtime for her to go get a hat.

But we're willing to show a little grace here. For one day.

If she's not wearing A MAGA hat on tomorrow's show, though, the trolling will only escalate.

You. MAGA hat. Now. https://t.co/VokoN9XWcG — Sam Rosenthal, Award Winning Online Safety EXPERT! (@SirSardonic) October 13, 2025

LOL.

OK, maybe not everyone is as willing to be as patient as we are.

Where shall I send your MAGA hat? Or would you prefer a Trump 2028 like Gavin? https://t.co/S4bvx1chhf — Mark Linky (@independent24PA) October 13, 2025

Heck, send her both of them.

OK, then are you gonna wear the Hat? You said integrity over ambition..Just now😁😁😁 Do it, I won’t judge you. https://t.co/fI4iefF3tq — Wesley (@WesleyQRoo) October 13, 2025

This is true. She did say that.

In fact, it is still her pinned post on X:

We need more politicians who put their integrity ahead of their ambition. 🇺🇸 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) December 6, 2021

Talk is cheap, Alyssa. Time to walk the walk.

Please announce which day you will be wearing that MAGA hat and apologize on The View...

Thank you for your attention to this matter! 😏😂 https://t.co/JzhILwi7a7 — Ms.Demeanor (@MsDemeanor6) October 13, 2025

LOL.

We see what you did there, Ms. Demeanor.

Alyssa Farah Griffin @TheView promised to wear a #MAGA hat if the Trump administration could facilitate the release of the Israeli hostages. This is AI. Waiting for @Alyssafarah to wear the real thing… @ABC.#PeacePresident pic.twitter.com/x6KTrNrIqx — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) October 13, 2025

Hey, she looks pretty good in that red hat. She should consider wearing it every day, not just once.

We hope she comes through on her promise. As we noted, if she doesn't, X will never let her hear the end of it.

But mostly, we're hoping she wears it tomorrow so we can see the temper tantrums that Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin will throw at her because of it.

Come on, Alyssa. Put on the hat.

After all, you know what Red Auerbach famously said:

'An acre of performance is worth a whole world of promises.'





