LOL: Kamala Harris Was the Most Qualified Person EVER to Run for President, Says ... Kamala Harris

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on October 15, 2025
Grok AI


There's an outstanding quote at the end of Bull Durham, when Susan Sarandon's Annie Savoy comments on the skyrocketing success of Tim Robbins' dimwitted pitcher, Ebby Calvin 'Nuke' LaLoosh:

'The world is made for people who aren't cursed with self-awareness.'

If that line isn't Kamala Harris to a T, then we don't know what is. 

Of course, Harris is also not cursed with intelligence, articulation, or sobriety, but we digress. 

Recently, Harris has been making the media rounds, desperately trying to rehabilitate her image as an abject failure, and it's not going well. But don't tell that to her. She thinks she's doing great. In fact, as she told Kara Swisher, she thinks she is superior to any other presidential candidate in American history. 

Just ask her: 

LOL. Move over, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan. Kammy's got you all beat.

Someone needs to tell her that the voices in her head after her third box of wine don't count as 'some people.'

This provokes an interesting thought experiment: When Kamala Harris is talking to herself, does Kamala Harris understand anything that Kamala Harris is saying? 

Whew. That's a head-scratcher if there ever was one. 

Oh, we're pretty sure that Doug Emhoff knows just as well as the rest of us how singularly unqualified his wife was to be POTUS. 

But the best part is her comment at the end of the clip: 

HA. 

Yeah, we don't think she knows what the word 'fact' means either. 

Even Swisher, who can always be counted on as a loyal Democrat apparatchik, seemed a little incredulous at Harris's claim here. 

Meanwhile, we can't help but wonder how a certain other candidate who lost to Donald Trump felt about this boastfulness. 

LOL. We'll bet old Bill is getting an EARFUL this morning. 

OOF. 

Not only was Harris the most unqualified candidate in history, but she also picked one of the most unqualified running mates ever. 

Or at least the absolute weirdest. 

HAAAAHAHAHA. 

That last 'qualification,' though. 

Yes. Harris's close friends, 'Franzia' and 'straw', also told her how qualified she was. 

Even flat-earthers know how bad she is.

If you mean 'a serious person,' no, she is not. 

But does she take herself seriously? She absolutely does, and that makes it even funnier. 

America didn't just dodge a bullet; we dodged a speeding train wreck, loaded with dumpster fires, headed off a cliff.

We thought it was pretty hilarious, too. 

Ahh, but does she know she is saying it out loud? That's the real question. 

We looked at the calendar, and today is a day ending in a 'Y,' so that theory checks out. 

Aaaaaand, we're done. Too funny. 

We may have a ton of problems in America right now, mostly coming from the violent and unhinged left, but just think of how much worse it would be today if 'the most qualified candidate ever' had won the 2024 election. 

Yikes.

If that doesn't make us all grateful, nothing will. 

