'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals



The Trump administration has issued the memo many times over since the Schumer Shutdown began, but in case Democrats have forgotten, today the White House posted a hilarious reminder that the trolling will continue until morale improves.

Or until Democrats take a break from their Napa winery getaways to reopen the government.

Channeling a clip from the popular sitcom, Parks & Recreation, the White House perfectly captured who Democrats are in love with, and who they will hijack the government for. Hint: it's not the American people.

Watch:

The greatest love story: Democrats & criminal illegal aliens 😍



DAY 14 of Dems holding our government hostage over free healthcare for illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/kz2gOp3K8d — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 14, 2025

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Just an outstanding representation of how much the left loves illegals.

Chef's kiss. No notes. A raise and a promotion for whoever dug up the clip.

What makes the video even funnier, however, is the knowledge that Henry Winkler (along with most of the rest of the cast, including Amy Poehler and her lame Pam Bondi impersonation) is a raging leftist who will absolutely HATE this scene being used against his tribe.

Oh Lord Winkler is gonna have a meltdown lol https://t.co/o9kKYpuNF1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 14, 2025

Yeah, he is. We can't wait to see it.

Some on the left were already outraged on his behalf.

Seriously I don’t think those actors would approve of you using them in your propaganda videos — Cyndie 🌺 (@cyndieishere) October 14, 2025

Yeah, too bad. The White House doesn't care, and neither do we. Just the fact that it upsets them only makes it more hilarious.

After all, if the love affair fits ...

Trump trolling people with a scene from Parks and Rec is the best thing ever https://t.co/JNbKCvTnyb — RYAN (@RyanOnTheRight) October 14, 2025

As the conservative on the show, Ron Swanson, would say, 'I regret nothing. The end.'

This goes straight to the National Archives.



Amazing. https://t.co/T8lgBxrg9x — 🌲 Mostly Peaceful Jawbone Enthusiast 🌲 (@RettCopple) October 14, 2025

Hang it in the Smithsonian.

Who is doing this 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6SERGp1cq6 — sour patch energy (@sourpatchenergy) October 14, 2025

I hope the white house intern is getting paid in the shutdown. This is a critical service to the American people 🤣 — REDWRITER (@The_REDWRITER) October 14, 2025

That 'intern' might be JD Vance.

Or perhaps Marco Rubio, who doesn't have quite enough jobs yet.

And free healthcare. And free hotel suites. And free margaritas with Chris Van Hollen.

Damn the white house's social media game is too good. 🤣 https://t.co/Zvg7ON1IcT — Pilot (Not a Pilot) Abilene (@darnitdave710) October 14, 2025

They look even better when compared to who they're up against, like Gavin Newsom's utterly cringeworthy social media accounts.

LOL I always throw the "MONEY PLEAAAASE" at my dad.



He never gives it to me though :( https://t.co/7RiS0lX97i — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) October 14, 2025

That's a very smart father. He must not be a Democrat. Especially not an elected Democrat.

@hwinkler4real I love how you support the MAGA movement. You sir are an inspiration. — Captain Shart (@captain_shart) October 14, 2025

HAAAA.

Oh, we hope Winkler sees that post, too. It will drive him completely nuts.

When I think I can't love them more- they go and pull the perfect clip from Parks and Rec https://t.co/YHceMGB9Me — The Mrs. 🍋 (@lisa_eqz) October 14, 2025

Is the Democratic Party crying? pic.twitter.com/7kVy70Eple — GreatAgain (@AestheticSales_) October 14, 2025

Best thing to come out of a @realDonaldTrump administration is their social media manager and this @WhiteHouse account. They can’t stop and won’t stop 🤣 and I’m all for it! lol laugh a little democrats, you’ll like it. Oh and also, stop putting Americans last. https://t.co/AArrh31xfe — Ether Tam (@EtherTam) October 14, 2025

The left can't laugh. They don't know how.

That's what decades of moving further and further into full-on Marxism will do to a party and its people.

But we can and will laugh at them.

And we will laugh even louder when they inevitably get mad about that.





