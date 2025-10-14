'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals

Letitia James's Mortgage Fraud Empire: Allegedly Housing Fugitive Felon Nieces While Prose...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on October 14, 2025
AngieArtist


The Trump administration has issued the memo many times over since the Schumer Shutdown began, but in case Democrats have forgotten, today the White House posted a hilarious reminder that the trolling will continue until morale improves. 

Or until Democrats take a break from their Napa winery getaways to reopen the government.  

Channeling a clip from the popular sitcom, Parks & Recreationthe White House perfectly captured who Democrats are in love with, and who they will hijack the government for. Hint: it's not the American people. 

Watch: 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Just an outstanding representation of how much the left loves illegals. 

Chef's kiss. No notes. A raise and a promotion for whoever dug up the clip. 

What makes the video even funnier, however, is the knowledge that Henry Winkler (along with most of the rest of the cast, including Amy Poehler and her lame Pam Bondi impersonation) is a raging leftist who will absolutely HATE this scene being used against his tribe. 

Yeah, he is. We can't wait to see it. 

Some on the left were already outraged on his behalf. 

Recommended

'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
Yeah, too bad. The White House doesn't care, and neither do we. Just the fact that it upsets them only makes it more hilarious. 

After all, if the love affair fits ... 

As the conservative on the show, Ron Swanson, would say, 'I regret nothing. The end.'

Hang it in the Smithsonian. 

That 'intern' might be JD Vance. 

Or perhaps Marco Rubio, who doesn't have quite enough jobs yet. 

And free healthcare. And free hotel suites. And free margaritas with Chris Van Hollen.

They look even better when compared to who they're up against, like Gavin Newsom's utterly cringeworthy social media accounts. 

That's a very smart father. He must not be a Democrat. Especially not an elected Democrat.

HAAAA. 

Oh, we hope Winkler sees that post, too. It will drive him completely nuts.

The left can't laugh. They don't know how. 

That's what decades of moving further and further into full-on Marxism will do to a party and its people. 

But we can and will laugh at them.

And we will laugh even louder when they inevitably get mad about that. 

============================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

