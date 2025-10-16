The Better Man: John Fetterman Explains Why He Refuses to Call Trump and MAGA ‘Nazis’ or ‘Fascists’

Democrat Senator John Fetterman continues to be one of the few voices of sanity in his party. On Wednesday night at the Kennedy Center, he laid out his reasons for not calling his political opponents 'Nazis' and 'fascists' and why he saw Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a moment to be human and not a politician.

John Fetterman brings the Kennedy Center to complete silence as he delivers this emotional message on stage: “I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.” “I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler.” “Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.” “It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head. Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down.”

Good for him. And thank you. The only sane Democrat. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 16, 2025

We can only hope more would follow his lead, but it’s clear many Democrats are too far gone.

Posters say Fetterman’s outspokenness has them looking past their political disagreements with him.

I disagree with Fetterman on like 80% of things, but he's still more sane, smart and reasonable than 99% of liberals. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 16, 2025

I love @SenFettermanPA because he's a good man. He doesn't vote the way I do, anymore, but he's a good man who has not lost his humanity and that's the most important thing. — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) October 16, 2025

You don’t have to agree with someone to see their humanity. Maybe if more people talked like this instead of weaponizing tragedy, we’d remember what being American actually means. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 16, 2025

With this weekend’s ’No Kings’ rally and its expected rage and violent rhetoric, that seems unlikely.

Commenters say the Democrat Party’s days are numbered if it doesn’t adopt Fetterman’s attitude.

It’s crazy that now he’s the only voice of reason on their side. He drops these little nuggets of normalcy from time to time. So odd. — American Woman 🎵🎶🎤 (@LadyLibertyinAZ) October 16, 2025

This is where the Ds need to go if they ever want to win another national election. They need to kick the far left to the curb and replace them with reasonable people in the middle. Otherwise, they are done as a party. — Rob Volatile 🇺🇸 🦅 🎸 (@RobVolatile) October 16, 2025

The silence from the crowd and the body language of the others on stage speaks volumes. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 16, 2025

They appeared to be shocked more than anything. How often does one hear a Democrat sound sane nowadays?

