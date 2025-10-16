The Better Man: John Fetterman Explains Why He Refuses to Call Trump and MAGA ‘Nazis’ or ‘Fascists’

Toxic Spiel: AOC Hilariously Blames an Accounting Firm for a Chemical Dump That...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:38 AM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Democrat Senator John Fetterman continues to be one of the few voices of sanity in his party. On Wednesday night at the Kennedy Center, he laid out his reasons for not calling his political opponents 'Nazis' and 'fascists' and why he saw Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a moment to be human and not a politician.

Start here. (READ)

John Fetterman brings the Kennedy Center to complete silence as he delivers this emotional message on stage:

“I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution.”

“I REFUSE to call people Nazis or fascists. I would never compare anybody — anybody to Hitler.”

“Like Charlie Kirk, all I could say is let people grieve — give people the space. I’m not going to use that terrible thing and that assassination to make my argument and try to put out my views.”

“It’s like, my God, he’s a father that had his neck blown out by a bullet. And now people have forgotten: President Trump was in my state — was shot in the head. Could you imagine where our nation would be if he were hit in the same way as Kirk? We really got to turn the temperature down.”

Here’s his full explanation. (WATCH)

We can only hope more would follow his lead, but it’s clear many Democrats are too far gone.

Posters say Fetterman’s outspokenness has them looking past their political disagreements with him.

With this weekend’s ’No Kings’ rally and its expected rage and violent rhetoric, that seems unlikely.

Commenters say the Democrat Party’s days are numbered if it doesn’t adopt Fetterman’s attitude.

They appeared to be shocked more than anything. How often does one hear a Democrat sound sane nowadays?

