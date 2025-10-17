Go Back to the Shadow! UK Professor Claims Tolkien's Lord of the Rings 'Demonizes' People of Color



Can someone tell the woke left that we're not playing their game anymore?

In the continuing tradition of Marxists who love nothing more than destroying something beloved and beautiful, the University of Nottingham in the UK is now teaching a class called 'Decolonising Tolkien Et Al,' in which a professor is trying to make the absurd claim that one of the greatest authors of the 20th Century, J.R.R. Tolkien, is a racist who 'demonizes people of color.'

Because Orcs. Or something.

No, we are not joking.

Lord of the Rings ‘demonises people of colour’, students toldhttps://t.co/ch5esNptVM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 17, 2025

... Sigh ...

Dr Onyeka Nubia, a historian and writer who leads the module, argues that eastern races in the fictional realm of Middle Earth are depicted as evil while fairer-skinned peoples of the west are shown as virtuous ...



... In the module’s core text, Dr Onyeka writes that maligned peoples include Easterlings, Southrons and men from Harad. The trilogy also features the dark-skinned orcs, evil creatures that do the bidding of Sauron, known as the 'Dark Lord.'

The only evil here is 'Doctor' Nubia, who has clearly not read Tolkien.

If Nubia HAD read The Lord of the Rings, he would know that Orcs came in many colors. So did Easterlings. He would also know that Easterlings and Southrons were not inherently evil, but people who had been seduced by Sauron. Aragorn and the West made peace with them after Sauron was defeated.

And what about Ents? Many of them had dark skin. So did the Drúedain, who despised Orcs and Sauron and helped Rohan come to Gondor's aid in the War of the Ring.

None of this is relevant to Nubia, of course, who just wants to destroy Tolkien because people love him.

Hilariously, the course also takes aim at C.S. Lewis and Narnia, apparently forgetting that the villain in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is Jadis the ... ahem ... White Witch.

🤦‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2025

We’re done with this.



Also ratio — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) October 17, 2025

X delivered a huge ratio to Nubia and The Telegraph for this article, signaling that yes, we are, in fact, done with this.

If you look at Orcs and see people of colour, that's a "You" problem. https://t.co/J06vXzYCxS — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) October 17, 2025

Kind of revealing, isn't it?

Tolkien: The orcs were savage and mindlessly violent



Progressives: This reminds me of non-white people https://t.co/OID7ogQffA — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 17, 2025

Oops. They never think their Marxist diatribes through, do they?

If you look at Lord of the Rings and see skin color as a problem, you have issues which only death and reincarnation can fix because there is no medication to correct a diseased mind such as this https://t.co/1RYVP6aH2q — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 17, 2025

Sadly, Nubia isn't the only one infected with that diseased mind.

The abomination known as Amazon's Rings of Power made sure to have 'multicultural' elves and even gave Orcs little babies in an attempt to 'humanize' them.

But we try not to speak of that show -- that does not exist for any actual Tolkien fans.

The fellowship's group chats just leaked and you won't believe what they had to say about orcs! https://t.co/PPDPNYqnAY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 17, 2025

HAAAAHAHAHAHA.

We love timely humor.

Nope. Not helping even a little bit.

“These innocent orcs are just looking for a better life.” https://t.co/18ECjMgN0A pic.twitter.com/A0RmYYNCPu — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 17, 2025

The “Left-Wingers are the actual racists” claim is still unbeaten.



I don’t think they’ve thought through this statement…at all. https://t.co/jFTd0ZFhwj — Spencer Askew (@spencer_askew) October 17, 2025

Scratch a leftist and you will find the most virulent racist you've ever encountered in your life.

We know how Gandalf feels. We made the same gesture.

Nubia also probably doesn't know that Aragorn, King Elessar, also made peace with the Orcs after Sauron fell.

It is beyond tiresome, and no one is going to let them get away with it anymore.

LOL.

Yes, if Tolkien were alive today, that would be the gist of his response.

Except he would write it out in 25 pages of the most beautiful prose we've ever read.

The left today is a horde of Gríma Wormtongues, poisoning the minds of anyone who will listen to them. Or is forced to listen to them.

Yes, that is exactly the objective of people like Nubia.

But just like Womtongue, his poisonous scolding will fail.

Hundreds of years from now, people will still love and revere Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings, and no one will remember the name Onyeka Nubia.

But make sure to buy hard copies of The Lord of the Rings, just in case. Especially if you live in the UK.





