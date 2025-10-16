Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD



We didn't think that anyone could do worse than Abigail Spanberger did against Winsome Sears in last week's Virginia gubernatorial debate. Her stiff, smirking demeanor and silence at direct questions asked of her instantly became a Sears campaign ad, and we have to believe that, somewhere, Joe Biden was wheezing a sigh of relief that his was no longer the worst debate performance in American political history.

Little did we know that Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones, the Democrat running against Jason Miyares to be Virginia's next Attorney General, looked at Spanberger's debate and said, 'Hold my beer.'

The AG debate in Richmond tonight was a mismatch from start to finish, with Miyares citing his solid record for the past four years as Attorney General and Jones often unable to counter with anything except 'Trump, Trump, Trump!'

Of course, the elephant in the room was Jones's text messages in which he fantasized about killing Republicans and their children, as well as police officers. Appropriately, the debate moderator led with that issue. Jones apologized, but refused to take accountability for his words.

Miyares lit him up as soon as he had the chance to respond.

Holy smokes Jason Miyares just ended the Jay Jones campaign. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/bsaO1vKSyu — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 16, 2025

It's all true. Jones didn't try to apologize for the texts at first. As we reported at Twitchy, his first reaction was to blame Trump and Miyares.

Miyares continued to remind Jones who he is, such as in this moment after Jones said that he wants to protect children as Attorney General.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Virginia Attorney General candidate Jason Miyares (R) PUMMELS political violence Jay Jones (D) during the debate...that is devastating.



"I find it stunning that you say one of the pillars of your public safety platform is protecting children. Were you protecting… pic.twitter.com/XWoD9TeC5Z — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Miyares also hammered Jones on his laughable claim that he has taken 'accountability' for his past, which also includes driving 116 MPH and working for his PAC as 'community service'.

Jason Miyares is DESTROYING Jay Jones.



"Jay, if you're really sorry, you wouldn't be running."



"There is no cry, like a cry of a mother that has lost her child." pic.twitter.com/6EL7YgEX9S — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 16, 2025

While a big theme of the debate was Jones's violent fantasies, other issues were covered, and Miyares demolished Jones on those as well.

🚨Virginia AG candidate Jason Miyares EXPOSES Jay Jones’ soft-on-crime record:



“Jay Jones is a criminal first, victim last politician. We know it from his own voting record.” pic.twitter.com/ZJiITL576d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 16, 2025

Most of Jones's responses to any issue in the debate were to talk about Donald Trump, who is, in fact, not on the ballot in Virginia this year.

He repeatedly tried to paint Miyares as a 'Trump puppet,' leading to this hilarious rake-stomping moment.

🚨JAY JONES: Jason Miyares has never sued Trump@JasonMiyaresVA names a time he sued Trump.



JAY JONES: Well okay, he named one. But he still won't go after Trump @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/qpB8c6DJ9G — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) October 16, 2025

HAHA.

Jones revealed himself to be a mostly empty suit who could only read from his talking points.

What this debate is highlighting is not only is Jay Jones violent, dangerous, and maybe a sociopath.



He’s also stupid. https://t.co/hnGvvWxT10 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 16, 2025

He also doesn't understand what an Attorney General's job is, as our own @PolitiBunny observed.

Why TF is @jonesjay babbling about healthcare during the AG debate? Does he know that AG's don't legislate? Again, I'm not sure he has any idea what the AG does. This is bizarre. #VAAGDebate — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 16, 2025

Jay has ZERO idea what it means to be an Attorney General. He thinks he's running for governor or something - this is just cringe. https://t.co/wufY0T4oZH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 16, 2025

WOW. @jonesjay just broke out the 'I am the descendent of slaves' card ...



I think I may be done here. I mean, this is not a debate for governor or delegate, or a politician.



AGAIN, this is legal position. Not a political one. #VAAGDebate — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 16, 2025

In the year 3025, Democrats like Jones (assuming Democrats even exist by then) will STILL be trying to claim credit for the color of their skin and nothing else.

In terms of family history, Miyares did mention his family escaping Communist Cuba on a couple of occasions. The difference is that wasn't more than 150 years ago. That was Miyares's own mother and uncle, who were persecuted by Fidel Castro.

Throughout the debate, Jones seemed obsessed with the President, even channeling Letitia James in claiming that his biggest priority as AG will be going after Trump.

Jay Jones declares he is going to "prosecute the President" as Virginia Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/uQfBGytWAS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 16, 2025

How is that a priority for Virginians? How is it even relevant to Jones's role as AG?

(Oh, and how is that working out for Big Tish these days?)

Jay Jones has now brought up President Trump over 30 times in the debate.



Maybe he should run for President? — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 16, 2025

He can't be any worse than Kamala, right?

When the debate was over, Jones even tried to sprint off the stage before the moderator dismissed the candidates (and before shaking Miyares' hand), and had to be called back like a student to the principal's office.

Even he knew how bad his performance was. So did everyone on X.

BRAKING KNEWS: @JasonMiyaresVA (metaphorically) pounded @jonesjay so hard tonight that they decided to make @KamalaHarris the new nominee without a single primary or convention vote. The chair of the Democratic Party was quoted as saying “sooner or later that move is going to… — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 16, 2025

LOL.

We think Aaron is being sarcastic there, but with the Democrat Party, you never know.

Summary of the Virginia AG debate pic.twitter.com/J9h93gxfMY — Miyares Will Win (@DaysYoungkin) October 16, 2025

HA. If it were a Rocky movie, Jones' trainer would be screaming to 'Throw the d*** towel!' from the corner of the ring.

But it wasn't just Jones being awful that made the debate so one-sided. Even more importantly, it was Miyares performing excellently, citing his record and cases he's prosecuted on every issue from energy to civil rights.

Miyares closed the debate by returning to Jones' violent fantasies and asking a very relevant question of Virginians: 'Are we going to pass the test of decency?'

Virginians are good and decent people, and they expect their leaders to carry themselves with civility, decorum, and integrity.



That’s why I’m asking you to rehire me to serve as your Attorney General for four more years. pic.twitter.com/2pnHMYpkSY — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) October 16, 2025

Speaking about civility, decorum, and integrity, while Miyares was wiping the debate floor with Jones, this is how Jones's supporters in the Northern Virginia (i.e., deep blue) suburb of Arlington reacted.

[Warning for NSFW language below.]

Two violent leftists just barged into the @goparlington Attorney General debate watch party and began attacking the wait staff at Mister Days when they were asked to leave. This is the left in America today. pic.twitter.com/RaRKXk7aRS — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober1776) October 16, 2025

Welp. That's Democrats for ya'.

These are the people who vote for Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones.

We don't think they're going to pass Jason Miyares' test of decency.

But hopefully, a majority of voters in the Commonwealth of Virginia will pass it on November 4.





