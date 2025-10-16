Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD

Even JOE BIDEN Has Called BS on the DNC's Attempt to Blame Republicans...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 PM on October 16, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber


We didn't think that anyone could do worse than Abigail Spanberger did against Winsome Sears in last week's Virginia gubernatorial debate. Her stiff, smirking demeanor and silence at direct questions asked of her instantly became a Sears campaign ad, and we have to believe that, somewhere, Joe Biden was wheezing a sigh of relief that his was no longer the worst debate performance in American political history.

Little did we know that Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones, the Democrat running against Jason Miyares to be Virginia's next Attorney General, looked at Spanberger's debate and said, 'Hold my beer.' 

The AG debate in Richmond tonight was a mismatch from start to finish, with Miyares citing his solid record for the past four years as Attorney General and Jones often unable to counter with anything except 'Trump, Trump, Trump!'

Of course, the elephant in the room was Jones's text messages in which he fantasized about killing Republicans and their children, as well as police officers. Appropriately, the debate moderator led with that issue. Jones apologized, but refused to take accountability for his words. 

Miyares lit him up as soon as he had the chance to respond. 

It's all true. Jones didn't try to apologize for the texts at first. As we reported at Twitchy, his first reaction was to blame Trump and Miyares. 

Miyares continued to remind Jones who he is, such as in this moment after Jones said that he wants to protect children as Attorney General. 

Miyares also hammered Jones on his laughable claim that he has taken 'accountability' for his past, which also includes driving 116 MPH and working for his PAC as 'community service'. 

While a big theme of the debate was Jones's violent fantasies, other issues were covered, and Miyares demolished Jones on those as well. 

Most of Jones's responses to any issue in the debate were to talk about Donald Trump, who is, in fact, not on the ballot in Virginia this year. 

He repeatedly tried to paint Miyares as a 'Trump puppet,' leading to this hilarious rake-stomping moment. 

HAHA. 

Jones revealed himself to be a mostly empty suit who could only read from his talking points. 

He also doesn't understand what an Attorney General's job is, as our own @PolitiBunny observed. 

In the year 3025, Democrats like Jones (assuming Democrats even exist by then) will STILL be trying to claim credit for the color of their skin and nothing else. 

In terms of family history, Miyares did mention his family escaping Communist Cuba on a couple of occasions. The difference is that wasn't more than 150 years ago. That was Miyares's own mother and uncle, who were persecuted by Fidel Castro. 

Throughout the debate, Jones seemed obsessed with the President, even channeling Letitia James in claiming that his biggest priority as AG will be going after Trump. 

How is that a priority for Virginians? How is it even relevant to Jones's role as AG?

(Oh, and how is that working out for Big Tish these days?)

He can't be any worse than Kamala, right? 

When the debate was over, Jones even tried to sprint off the stage before the moderator dismissed the candidates (and before shaking Miyares' hand), and had to be called back like a student to the principal's office.

Even he knew how bad his performance was. So did everyone on X. 

LOL. 

We think Aaron is being sarcastic there, but with the Democrat Party, you never know. 

HA. If it were a Rocky movie, Jones' trainer would be screaming to 'Throw the d*** towel!' from the corner of the ring.

But it wasn't just Jones being awful that made the debate so one-sided. Even more importantly, it was Miyares performing excellently, citing his record and cases he's prosecuted on every issue from energy to civil rights.

Miyares closed the debate by returning to Jones' violent fantasies and asking a very relevant question of Virginians: 'Are we going to pass the test of decency?'

Speaking about civility, decorum, and integrity, while Miyares was wiping the debate floor with Jones, this is how Jones's supporters in the Northern Virginia (i.e., deep blue) suburb of Arlington reacted. 

[Warning for NSFW language below.]

Welp. That's Democrats for ya'. 

These are the people who vote for Abigail Spanberger and Jay Jones. 

We don't think they're going to pass Jason Miyares' test of decency. 

But hopefully, a majority of voters in the Commonwealth of Virginia will pass it on November 4. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

