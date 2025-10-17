Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos

Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Soirée: Cackling as Every Day of Chaos Boosts His Dem...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 PM on October 17, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo


As Twitchy reported earlier this evening, President Trump announced this afternoon that he has commuted the sentence of ex-New York Congressman, Republican George Santos

Here is a screenshot of the President's Truth Social post, immediately freeing Santos from what Trump describes as some pretty awful conditions. 

When Santos was sentenced, many demanded a pardon due to the unjust severity of his seven-year prison sentence. But a commutation -- and Trump wishing Santos a great life -- is almost as good. 

The news was greeted with celebration by most rational people and even sparked a few funny memes. 

HA. We have no news on whether Santos is headed to Zihuatanejo to restore an old boat.

Of course, not everyone was happy. The left immediately began screeching about fascism and authoritarianism again. Because, of course, they did. 

And who is better at screeching than the left's crybaby-in-chief, Adam Kinzinger? 

Our kids will never forgive us? Seriously, Adam? 

Kinzinger's kids will never forgive him for being an insufferable whiner and beta male.

Extremely puffy. He might be downing a few too many boxes of wine each night, like many of his fellow leftist women do. 

And Kinzinger has some nerve criticizing this commutation, given that he and the rest of the corrupt J6 Committee accepted a blanket pardon from President Autopen. 

Well ... someone pardoned him, anyway. We think it was Neera Tanden. 

Self-awareness has never been Kinzinger's strong suit. 

Correct, correct, aaaaaand ... correct. 

LOL. 

Kinzinger always looks like he is about to burst into a flood of tears. 

Ahem ... 'looks like.'

Come on, man! That was (D)ifferent, obviously. 

We're not sure Kinzinger knows the meaning of the word irony. 

He's not the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can, after all.

Yes. Yes, he is. 

Funny how Kinzinger never had a word of criticism regarding that commutation. 

What a blessed day that would be if Kinzinger ever did, in fact, shut up. 

If Kinzinger had even an iota of integrity, he would give up his preemptive pardon from the Autopen. 

But he won't. 

There's a new January 6 committee coming, and Kinzinger, like Nancy Pelosi, knows that everything he did is about to come to light. 

That's the real reason he is crying here. He is just hoping his pardon stands up in court. 

If there's any justice in America, it won't. 

