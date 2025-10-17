Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos



As Twitchy reported earlier this evening, President Trump announced this afternoon that he has commuted the sentence of ex-New York Congressman, Republican George Santos.

Here is a screenshot of the President's Truth Social post, immediately freeing Santos from what Trump describes as some pretty awful conditions.

GEORGE SANTOS IS A FREE MAN. pic.twitter.com/RsBDWsd8A5 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 17, 2025

When Santos was sentenced, many demanded a pardon due to the unjust severity of his seven-year prison sentence. But a commutation -- and Trump wishing Santos a great life -- is almost as good.

The news was greeted with celebration by most rational people and even sparked a few funny memes.

George Santos leaving prison pic.twitter.com/Dn8B0Gmg44 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 17, 2025

HA. We have no news on whether Santos is headed to Zihuatanejo to restore an old boat.

Of course, not everyone was happy. The left immediately began screeching about fascism and authoritarianism again. Because, of course, they did.

And who is better at screeching than the left's crybaby-in-chief, Adam Kinzinger?

Trump commuting Santos is not just a curiosity. It’s a feature of corruption… it’s a message… if you like me you can get away with anything. If we accept this as ok our kids will never forgive us pic.twitter.com/QA17cwRNqI — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 17, 2025

Our kids will never forgive us? Seriously, Adam?

Kinzinger's kids will never forgive him for being an insufferable whiner and beta male.

Adam Kinzinger looks absolutely awful as he whines about George Santos getting freed.



Kinzinger is the face of TDS. Puffy and gross.pic.twitter.com/MTmQJ2YCZG — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 17, 2025

Extremely puffy. He might be downing a few too many boxes of wine each night, like many of his fellow leftist women do.

And Kinzinger has some nerve criticizing this commutation, given that he and the rest of the corrupt J6 Committee accepted a blanket pardon from President Autopen.

Didn’t Biden pardon you Bro? — TxntilIdie (@lostntheblind) October 17, 2025

Well ... someone pardoned him, anyway. We think it was Neera Tanden.

How many pardons did Auto Pen sign ? How many repeat violent felons do democrats turn loose on the streets? How many foreign cartel members have democrats tried to protect? STFU https://t.co/OvXTFRSHWP — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) October 17, 2025

Self-awareness has never been Kinzinger's strong suit.

Joe Biden pardoned his whole family…… George admitted to wrong doing. He didn’t deserve 7 years in prison.



This was a political driven conviction.



Adam Kinzinger is a traitor to the United States. https://t.co/t2clcGMqUP — Brian Eastwood (@BrianEastwood_X) October 17, 2025

Correct, correct, aaaaaand ... correct.

Yeah, coming from a dude who hid, concealed and destroyed evidence when tasked with doing what’s right! You failed America and should be ashamed of the pardon you received for your crimes! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) October 17, 2025

LOL.

Kinzinger always looks like he is about to burst into a flood of tears.

Ahem ... 'looks like.'

Adam, you are such a pathetic hack to the left. Where were you when Joe Biden pardoned his own son for serious crimes, after he swore over and over he wouldn’t? — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseyjgibbs2) October 17, 2025

Come on, man! That was (D)ifferent, obviously.

How do you post this non ironically considering you and Hunter got preemptive pardons? — BurnerMcTweets (@BurnerMcTweets) October 17, 2025

We're not sure Kinzinger knows the meaning of the word irony.

He's not the sharpest lump of Play-Doh in the can, after all.

This is the biggest Karen on social media!🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AdtbNHXgwd — 🇺🇸bobnjo45🇺🇸 (@RobertH07060081) October 17, 2025

Yes. Yes, he is.

So, Biden likes this guy, eh?

Ya I'm sure he does since he left hundreds of murderers inside our country. https://t.co/TfmyRcOEAL pic.twitter.com/eElOWTxVpB — #Joe's a certified imbecile (@GinaNic02483743) October 17, 2025

Funny how Kinzinger never had a word of criticism regarding that commutation.

You destroyed evidence and your beloved President commuted the sentences of over 40 death row inmates. Please shut up — Graham Banks (@1GrahamDaily) October 17, 2025

What a blessed day that would be if Kinzinger ever did, in fact, shut up.

Says the guy who was preemptively pardoned.



For? We don't know, but we'll find out soon.



What a clown. — DreamWeaver (@mtglosser) October 17, 2025

If Kinzinger had even an iota of integrity, he would give up his preemptive pardon from the Autopen.

But he won't.

There's a new January 6 committee coming, and Kinzinger, like Nancy Pelosi, knows that everything he did is about to come to light.

That's the real reason he is crying here. He is just hoping his pardon stands up in court.

If there's any justice in America, it won't.





