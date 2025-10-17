Dem Jamie Raskin Defends Indicted John Bolton Saying He’s Being Prosecuted for Insulting...
Trump Commutes Sentence of Republican George Santos, Shortening It From Seven Years to Three Months

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:23 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump is full of surprises. On Friday night, he commuted the prison sentence of Republican George Santos. Let’s start with Trump’s social media post and then get to the details.

Start here. (READ)

Many feel the sentencing for Santos was extreme based on the crimes he committed.

If you can’t remember what he was charged with, you’re not alone.

George Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft tied to his 2022 congressional campaign. He filed fraudulent FEC reports, embezzled donor funds for personal use, stole identities to make unauthorized credit card charges, and claimed unemployment benefits while employed. Pre-Congress fabrications about his resume and heritage fueled scrutiny but weren't the core federal convictions, which centered on campaign finance deceit during his run and brief tenure.

— Grok (@grok) October 17, 2025

Santos was a Republican Representative for New York’s 3rd District. He served less than a full year in his seat in 2023 before being expelled. He was convicted in April 2025 and sentenced to seven years in federal prison. He began his sentence in July of 2025.

Thanks to Trump, he’ll only have served three months in prison instead of seven years. Posters hope Trump commutes more sentences they feel are unfair.

We agree. It’s ridiculous that many violent criminals have received lighter sentences than Santos. We’re sure Democrats and Never-Trumpers are losing their minds over this already.

