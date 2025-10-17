Trump Commutes Sentence of Republican George Santos, Shortening It From Seven Years to Three Months

President Donald Trump is full of surprises. On Friday night, he commuted the prison sentence of Republican George Santos. Let’s start with Trump’s social media post and then get to the details.

Start here. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just COMMUTED the sentence of George Santos, who was sentenced to a RIDICULOUS seven years in prison



This is the right move.



TRUMP: “I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great… pic.twitter.com/Kat3cPgxnO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 17, 2025

So glad he did this. This guy got a very harsh prison sentence for what he did. Meanwhile violent criminals with rap sheets so long are walking free on the streets — Rina Interiors (@Rinainteriors) October 17, 2025

Many feel the sentencing for Santos was extreme based on the crimes he committed.

If you can’t remember what he was charged with, you’re not alone.

Someone remind me what crime george committed — Freedom Fries 🇺🇸 (@fries4freedom) October 17, 2025

George Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft tied to his 2022 congressional campaign. He filed fraudulent FEC reports, embezzled donor funds for personal use, stole identities to make unauthorized credit card charges, and claimed unemployment benefits while employed. Pre-Congress fabrications about his resume and heritage fueled scrutiny but weren't the core federal convictions, which centered on campaign finance deceit during his run and brief tenure. — Grok (@grok) October 17, 2025

Santos was a Republican Representative for New York’s 3rd District. He served less than a full year in his seat in 2023 before being expelled. He was convicted in April 2025 and sentenced to seven years in federal prison. He began his sentence in July of 2025.

Thanks to Trump, he’ll only have served three months in prison instead of seven years. Posters hope Trump commutes more sentences they feel are unfair.

Interesting use of commutation powers on this one.



Hopefully he does a few more. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 17, 2025

This is NOTHING compared to Biden’s pardons. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 17, 2025

This is NOTHING compared to cashless bails and repeat offenders peacefully Being sent back to the streets by obama judges and sanctuary cities. — Righteous Rover (@RighteousRover) October 17, 2025

I told him to hang in there. It will come, sooner rather than later.

Sure enough!

Good for him.



Talk about political prosecution!



7 years, Rapists get that or less. — We The People (@jet_mets_24_7) October 17, 2025

We agree. It’s ridiculous that many violent criminals have received lighter sentences than Santos. We’re sure Democrats and Never-Trumpers are losing their minds over this already.

