'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim



Democrats are getting ready to lose in the Supreme Court -- again -- and they are reacting the same way they react to all of the other times they lose: screaming 'Racism!'

Advertisement

This week, SCOTUS was hearing oral arguments in Louisiana v. Callais, a redistricting case where Louisiana is trying to end the absurd practice of creating Congressional districts based on race. Ketanji Brown Jackson, who looks like she might be the only justice who agrees with that practice, showed the world her dingle-digit IQ again by comparing black people to disabled people.

Yikes.

Obviously, most rational people understand that this practice has no place in America. That category, unfortunately, does not include Rep. Ro Khanna, who has been going apoplectic about the SCOTUS case all week.

This is a must read and a 5 alarm fire. The Supreme Court is on the verge of allowing vote dilution and eliminating majority Black districts in the South. https://t.co/MjDyvsacBd via @NYTOpinion — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 16, 2025

A five-alarm fire? Really? For striking down racist redistricting?

Well, for a party that has nothing else to offer, we suppose that makes sense.

David Marcus called Khanna out for his regressive stance.

In 2025 there is no justification for majority black districts beyond the ridiculous leftist fever dream that America is still rife with racism. It’s a relic of the past. https://t.co/xa81sqFeCQ — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 16, 2025

No justification whatsoever.

This simple truth set Khanna off, however, and he replied by shouting that no black representatives could EVER be elected in America if we have majority white districts.

How many white majority districts in the South have Black representatives? Can you name the one? Do you really believe race is no longer a consideration in the South in how people vote? https://t.co/Mq3wrrRyx7 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 16, 2025

First of all, if you argue that black politicians can only win if you rig the game, you might just be the racist in the room.

Aside from that, however, yesterday, Congressman Wesley Hunt of Texas pointed out the tiny little flaw in Khanna's questions.

I’m sitting in one as it’s Representative.

You should know, I’m your colleague.



Stop with the race-baiting and tell your party to open the government. https://t.co/GweOrGL1UZ — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) October 17, 2025

KA-BOOM!

Hunt represents TX-38, the suburbs of Houston. His district is 50 percent white and less than 10 percent black.

He won his 2024 election by more than 25 points.

Oops, Ro Khanna. BIG oops.

HA.

He must be another one of those 'black faces of white supremacy' that the LA Times keeps warning us about.

Yep, that shut Khanna up.

Or at least it should have. He tried to come back with this very weak reply:

I appreciate your story and that there are a few. But the reality is that race is still a factor in voting in this country. And it would be a big step backwards to eliminate the districts of many Black members in the South. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 17, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, honey. Honey, no. Just take the L.

Basically, Khanna's response was, 'Yes, you just proved me wrong, but I have to keep race hustling because it's all I have. Please continue to let me, a non-black man, lecture you, a black man, about racism.'

And it's not just Hunt and his district. Many other Republicans could have joined him in his rebuttal of Khanna's ridiculous question.

Every other Black Republican in Congress is from a White majority district. Byron Donald's, Burgess Owens, John James. And Senator Tim Scott. — Grumpy Old Man (@GrumpyDude1968) October 17, 2025

We won't count Scott because he is a Senator, but Donalds' district is 69 percent white (FL-19), James' district is 72 percent white (MI-10), and Owens' district is 74 percent white (UT-4).

It appears that the problem isn't racism in America, but race-grifting in the Democrat Party. Maybe what Khanna meant was that no Democrats can win in the South without racially gerrymandered districts.

Wes’s drip and sarcasm are top notch https://t.co/FhpyoquvnS — Ace Rothstein (@AceyRothstein) October 18, 2025

We particularly enjoyed his dig at the end about Democrats keeping the government shut down.

Because it's true.

Representative Hunt should know better - facts and logic will not sway leftists like Ro Khana. They are so deep into the kool-aid they cannot understand reality. https://t.co/Y2IEONDJs9 — Rick Stanford (@1rtphotog) October 18, 2025

Oh, we're sure that Hunt does know better.

But that won't stop him from obliterating racist Democrats for their delusional takes.

Advertisement

Thank you @WesleyHuntTX for calling out the stupid remarks of CA ‘Representative’ @RoKhanna .🫡 https://t.co/VDHlcrR4Ef — OpinionOnly FactBased (@Lmpeace420) October 18, 2025

To be clear, it was the facts that really nuked Ro Khanna.

Wesley Hunt just made those facts delicious in his epic slam of his colleague ... who apparently forgot that he and many other black representatives actually exist.





============================================

Related:

Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)

Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos

Go Back to the Shadow! UK Professor Claims Tolkien's Lord of the Rings 'Demonizes' People of Color

Jason Miyares LIT UP Jay Jones In the Virginia AG Debate ... and Arlington Dems Got BIG MAD

Federal FAFO: DOJ Levies First Domestic Terrorism Charges Against Antifa Attackers

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.