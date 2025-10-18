'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim

George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings'...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:30 PM on October 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


Democrats are getting ready to lose in the Supreme Court -- again -- and they are reacting the same way they react to all of the other times they lose: screaming 'Racism!'

This week, SCOTUS was hearing oral arguments in Louisiana v. Callais, a redistricting case where Louisiana is trying to end the absurd practice of creating Congressional districts based on race. Ketanji Brown Jackson, who looks like she might be the only justice who agrees with that practice, showed the world her dingle-digit IQ again by comparing black people to disabled people

Yikes. 

Obviously, most rational people understand that this practice has no place in America. That category, unfortunately, does not include Rep. Ro Khanna, who has been going apoplectic about the SCOTUS case all week. 

A five-alarm fire? Really? For striking down racist redistricting? 

Well, for a party that has nothing else to offer, we suppose that makes sense. 

David Marcus called Khanna out for his regressive stance. 

No justification whatsoever. 

This simple truth set Khanna off, however, and he replied by shouting that no black representatives could EVER be elected in America if we have majority white districts. 

First of all, if you argue that black politicians can only win if you rig the game, you might just be the racist in the room. 

Aside from that, however, yesterday, Congressman Wesley Hunt of Texas pointed out the tiny little flaw in Khanna's questions. 

KA-BOOM! 

Hunt represents TX-38, the suburbs of Houston. His district is 50 percent white and less than 10 percent black. 

He won his 2024 election by more than 25 points. 

Oops, Ro Khanna. BIG oops.

HA.

He must be another one of those 'black faces of white supremacy' that the LA Times keeps warning us about. 

Yep, that shut Khanna up. 

Or at least it should have. He tried to come back with this very weak reply: 

Oh, honey. Honey, no. Just take the L. 

Basically, Khanna's response was, 'Yes, you just proved me wrong, but I have to keep race hustling because it's all I have. Please continue to let me, a non-black man, lecture you, a black man, about racism.'

And it's not just Hunt and his district. Many other Republicans could have joined him in his rebuttal of Khanna's ridiculous question.

We won't count Scott because he is a Senator, but Donalds' district is 69 percent white (FL-19), James' district is 72 percent white (MI-10), and Owens' district is 74 percent white (UT-4). 

It appears that the problem isn't racism in America, but race-grifting in the Democrat Party. Maybe what Khanna meant was that no Democrats can win in the South without racially gerrymandered districts. 

We particularly enjoyed his dig at the end about Democrats keeping the government shut down. 

Because it's true. 

Oh, we're sure that Hunt does know better. 

But that won't stop him from obliterating racist Democrats for their delusional takes. 

To be clear, it was the facts that really nuked Ro Khanna. 

Wesley Hunt just made those facts delicious in his epic slam of his colleague ... who apparently forgot that he and many other black representatives actually exist. 

