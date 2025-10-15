Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme Court Meltdown

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is having a very bad day listening to the arguments against Congressional districts devised according to racial demographics.

Justice Jackson just compared black people not being able to create majority black congressional districts to disabled people not being able to enter a building before the ADA.



"They don't have equal access to the voting system. They're disabled." pic.twitter.com/zvN8bJf4Xc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

Solicitor General: The plaintiffs said they want another majority black district."



Jackson: They said our votes are being diluted.



Solicitor Gen: Which is the same way of saying we want another black district.



Jackson: No it's not! Trust me on this!pic.twitter.com/t7Vq2arRHA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2025

In the last elections, more minority voters voted than EVER before, but for some reason she believes they have no access to vote? What?





DEI Justice who can't provide a definition of "woman" wants us to trust her that race hustling special interest groups don't want a black majority congressional district. https://t.co/alI46Fyzun — Rodger 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) October 15, 2025

Perhaps she should provide some evidence since she is in a court.

She's seemingly having trouble grasping the issues and statements. https://t.co/hKFN3h4n3i — David Manning (@dmanningimages) October 15, 2025

Trust the woke. She did the memes. All of them https://t.co/Bwzg8wnZRv — idk 🇺🇸 (@marksoll8) October 15, 2025

Iv’e never quite understood why black people being 60 percent of one district is more, or better representation than being 20 percent in 3 districts. They may be guaranteed one black Congress member, but they could be the swing factor for 3 members. https://t.co/evOyYd3Yjb — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 15, 2025

This is an interesting theory.

This woman ( a Biden appointee ) has no business sitting on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/695LE7EfIf pic.twitter.com/G1RYf4Gam0 — FATHERTIME (@Professor_Who_1) October 15, 2025

This woman can't tell what a woman is without a biologist, but just diagnosed an entire race as disabled.

- There's something really, really wrong, terribly wrong with her. https://t.co/SpYDSSgh9A — Constantly Underfoot (@ConstantUnder) October 15, 2025

Mostly because she has the disease of Leftism.

Justice Jackson is what happens when DEI priorities replace competence. She’s not intelligent enough to even make a cohesive argument. And we are stuck with her for a very long time. https://t.co/WnvtCu4bMY — Allen Huggins (@AllenHuggins8) October 15, 2025

Thankfully, there are also some very young conservative justices to balance out her nonsense.

How, exactly, do imaginary lines stop people from voting? — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) October 15, 2025

“All Men Are Created Equal”

Declaration of Independence

- Thomas Jefferson



“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

I Have A Dream

- Martin Luther King, Jr.



“Black people are disabled.”

Supreme Court: Oct. 15, 2025

- Justice Jackson — Chief Noticer of Things (@laightrepublic) October 15, 2025

What a world. If only we could return to the days when the goal was equality for all men and women and not this stupidity.

