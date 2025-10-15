Justice Jackson's DEI Disaster: Equating Race to a Disability in a Bizarre Supreme Court Meltdown

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 12:50 PM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is having a very bad day listening to the arguments against Congressional districts devised according to racial demographics.

In the last elections, more minority voters voted than EVER before, but for some reason she believes they have no access to vote? What?

Perhaps she should provide some evidence since she is in a court.

This is an interesting theory.

Mostly because she has the disease of Leftism. 

Thankfully, there are also some very young conservative justices to balance out her nonsense. 

What a world. If only we could return to the days when the goal was equality for all men and women and not this stupidity. 

