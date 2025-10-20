Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on October 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme


We learned some astonishing news this morning. Apparently, Jim Acosta still has a podcast. And, even more bafflingly, Kathy Griffin is still somoene who exists on Planet Earth. 

You wouldn't know Acosta still had a show based on the zero people who tune into it. The same goes for Griffin, who literally has to beg people on social media to buy tickets to her 'comedy' shows. 

In any case, since these two people are around, in defiance of all odds, let's take a peek at what they have to say to each other. 

Say, doesn't that seem like Griffin is engaged in election denialism? And Acosta just sits there giggling along, not even pushing back on that insurrection-y talk even one inch. 

Of course, he then has to indulge in another leftist fever dream, that Trump is going to run for a third term. 

Honestly, we've observed single-celled organisms through a microscope that have more brain power than these two combined. 

But it's still fun to laugh at them. 

Yes. And that is both of them, not just Griffin. 

Grateful Calvin
HA. 

Seriously, though. So many leftist men seem to be morphing into O'Donnell and/or Rachel Maddow. Mark Cuban, Keith Olbermann, Acosta ... it's an epidemic. 

Shame on Acosta for not denoucing such a dangerous threat to democracy. 

Those are the rules after all, right? 

We could have sworn that the legacy media (that Acosta is no longer a member of because he's just that crazy) scolded us about this for years. 

Eew. 

But also accurate. We imagine that something 'not smelling right' follows Griffin around in a visible cloud, kind of like Pig Pen in the Peanuts comic strip. 

It was a prevailing suspicion on X. 

But showering is right-wing extremism! ... or something. 

She sure put some shoe leather into validating her theory, didn't she? 

LOL. 

We'd say that tinfoil hat looks awful on her, but something tells us it's not the hat's fault. 

Yikes! 

(For those who don't know, that is not, in fact, Griffin. That is Amy Madigan in the horror movie Weapons, doing what we can only guess was her best Kathy Griffin impersonation.)

Padded rooms and straitjackets. For the two of them. 

We suppose we'll give Acosta a modicum of credit for at least saying that he believes the 2026 midterms will be free and fair elections. 

Except we know he'll only believe that if the Democrats do well. 

If Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities, Acosta will be the first to bring Griffin back on his irrelevant podcast to talk abot how they were 'stolen.' 

We hope we get the chance to make fun of that one, too. 

