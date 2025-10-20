Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism



We learned some astonishing news this morning. Apparently, Jim Acosta still has a podcast. And, even more bafflingly, Kathy Griffin is still somoene who exists on Planet Earth.

You wouldn't know Acosta still had a show based on the zero people who tune into it. The same goes for Griffin, who literally has to beg people on social media to buy tickets to her 'comedy' shows.

In any case, since these two people are around, in defiance of all odds, let's take a peek at what they have to say to each other.

Kathy Griffin Still Doesn’t Believe Trump Won the 2024 Election



“You can put my tinfoil hat on … I do not think that Donald won in a free and fair election … Something about it doesn't smell right.” pic.twitter.com/0VIK6yihQZ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 20, 2025

Say, doesn't that seem like Griffin is engaged in election denialism? And Acosta just sits there giggling along, not even pushing back on that insurrection-y talk even one inch.

Of course, he then has to indulge in another leftist fever dream, that Trump is going to run for a third term.

Honestly, we've observed single-celled organisms through a microscope that have more brain power than these two combined.

But it's still fun to laugh at them.

serious mental illness https://t.co/LsUEQCET8j — stefano manca (@ste_manca) October 20, 2025

Yes. And that is both of them, not just Griffin.

Why is she being interviewed by Rosie O’Donnell pic.twitter.com/DddR6YybtQ — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) October 20, 2025

HA.

Seriously, though. So many leftist men seem to be morphing into O'Donnell and/or Rachel Maddow. Mark Cuban, Keith Olbermann, Acosta ... it's an epidemic.

Shame on Acosta for not denoucing such a dangerous threat to democracy.

Those are the rules after all, right?

Wasn't there something about accepting the election results? https://t.co/EkpIUOhf23 — Marilyn (@Jaizem) October 20, 2025

We could have sworn that the legacy media (that Acosta is no longer a member of because he's just that crazy) scolded us about this for years.

Something about Kathy Griffin doesn’t smell right.



She should probably get that checked out. https://t.co/69bBdKMQhS — Password is Taco (@dfstaco) October 20, 2025

Eew.

But also accurate. We imagine that something 'not smelling right' follows Griffin around in a visible cloud, kind of like Pig Pen in the Peanuts comic strip.

“Something about it doesn’t smell right.” Kathy, it’s you. That smell is you. — SherriMutts4me (@mutts4me_sherri) October 20, 2025

It was a prevailing suspicion on X.

if she showers, I bet that smell goes away — ꧁ད 🇺🇸Kimberly🇺🇸 ཌ꧂ (@kimberly_4VOLS) October 20, 2025

But showering is right-wing extremism! ... or something.

"Something about it doesn't smell right." Wow, sounds solid. The only thing more solid than that is, "It came to me in a dream." — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 20, 2025

She sure put some shoe leather into validating her theory, didn't she?

She majored in Rocket Science at Whatsamatta U! — Rhkem (@rh91kem) October 20, 2025

LOL.

Wish granted pic.twitter.com/3DuNgDveol — Big Mike, Barry Conqueror (@BigMike12388) October 20, 2025

We'd say that tinfoil hat looks awful on her, but something tells us it's not the hat's fault.

Yikes!

(For those who don't know, that is not, in fact, Griffin. That is Amy Madigan in the horror movie Weapons, doing what we can only guess was her best Kathy Griffin impersonation.)

Padded rooms and straitjackets. For the two of them.

We suppose we'll give Acosta a modicum of credit for at least saying that he believes the 2026 midterms will be free and fair elections.

Except we know he'll only believe that if the Democrats do well.

If Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities, Acosta will be the first to bring Griffin back on his irrelevant podcast to talk abot how they were 'stolen.'

We hope we get the chance to make fun of that one, too.





============================================

