ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism of Protests

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:50 AM on October 21, 2025
ImgFlip

Hey, America. Did you know that failed NBC talking head Chuck Todd had a podcast? Judging by the overwhelming numbers of people who would rather watch or listen to anything else, no, you did not. 

But it's true. It's called 'The Chuck ToddCast.' Get it? It's not a podcast, it's a 'ToddCast.' Because he's just so clever that way. 

But don't worry. The content of his show is even more cringeworthy than its title. For instance, yesterday, Todd posted a clip of himself screeching into the camera about protests -- which he labeled the most American thing anyone can do -- and hilariously, in the same breath, patting himself on the back for 'shutting down' any criticism of protests. 

Watch [warning for extremely lame NSFW language below]

Oh, really? REALLY? 

Say, does anyone remember not so long ago when Todd was wagging his finger at America (and also screaming into the camera), trying to shame anyone who protested a useless mask or protested being forced to get an equally useless COVID shot? 

We remember. 

There's hypocrisy, and then there's this tool. 

X was happy to deliver a giant ratio to Todd and remind him that he didn't always feel this way about protesting being the essence of American patriotism. 

He also wasn't a big fan of people who protested the 2020 election results. Not to mention anyone who protested against anything the Biden administration did for four years. 

We're not sure why he didn't think those protests were 'the most American thing you can do.' 

However, Todd's lack of self-awareness goes even further than that. 

If protesting is American, how is it also American to 'shut down' criticism of said protests, which he so proudly claims that he did? 

Oops. 

What Todd really means is that protesting is only American when his side does it. 

Otherwise, it's 'insurrection.'

If Todd owns even a single mirror in his home, we can guarantee that he's never once looked into it. 

Of course, Todd also ignores the very nature of the 'No Kings' protests and who participated in them. 

Oh, look. How 'American.' 

LOL. Yes, that is exactly what Todd looked like, shrieking, scolding, and swearing into the camera. 

No one needs to see that extreme close-up or a raging lunatic.

It did something, anyway. It showed America that Todd is an unhinged hypocrite. 

 And we generally don't listen to unhinged hypocrites yelling at us about what is American and what is not. 

Many of the octogenarians at the 'No Kings' protests ate way too much of the brown acid at Woodstock, and it shows. 

And despite its ever-so-clever name, now we know why no one watches or listens to 'The Chuck ToddCast.'

============================================

