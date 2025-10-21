ZERO Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Pats Himself on the Back for 'Shutting Down' Criticism of Protests

Hey, America. Did you know that failed NBC talking head Chuck Todd had a podcast? Judging by the overwhelming numbers of people who would rather watch or listen to anything else, no, you did not.

Advertisement

But it's true. It's called 'The Chuck ToddCast.' Get it? It's not a podcast, it's a 'ToddCast.' Because he's just so clever that way.

But don't worry. The content of his show is even more cringeworthy than its title. For instance, yesterday, Todd posted a clip of himself screeching into the camera about protests -- which he labeled the most American thing anyone can do -- and hilariously, in the same breath, patting himself on the back for 'shutting down' any criticism of protests.

Watch [warning for extremely lame NSFW language below]:

Protesting is "the most American thing you can do." I shut down criticism of the No Kings Protest.



Link to the full discussion in the bio.#nokingsprotest #nokings #trump #hateamericarally #mikejohnson #politics pic.twitter.com/kzFcSz5bJH — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) October 20, 2025

Oh, really? REALLY?

Say, does anyone remember not so long ago when Todd was wagging his finger at America (and also screaming into the camera), trying to shame anyone who protested a useless mask or protested being forced to get an equally useless COVID shot?

We remember.

Also the same guy who went on a finger-wagging tirade berating Americans for “spreading disinformation” about the vaccines -- while hyperventilating that the “only ones dying are the unvaccinated!"



When I think credibility, I think Chuck Todd.pic.twitter.com/MnJKG7fKA8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2024

There's hypocrisy, and then there's this tool.

X was happy to deliver a giant ratio to Todd and remind him that he didn't always feel this way about protesting being the essence of American patriotism.

Some protests are more equal than others, huh? — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) October 21, 2025

Chuck, you said in April 2009 the tea parties were not much of anything https://t.co/jZ1MusVDvI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 20, 2025

He also wasn't a big fan of people who protested the 2020 election results. Not to mention anyone who protested against anything the Biden administration did for four years.

We're not sure why he didn't think those protests were 'the most American thing you can do.'

However, Todd's lack of self-awareness goes even further than that.

If protesting is American, how is it also American to 'shut down' criticism of said protests, which he so proudly claims that he did?

“Protesting is the most American thing you can do!

This is why I’m blocking the chance of anyone protesting the No Kings activities on my feed!” https://t.co/aetnHygEY9 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 21, 2025

Oops.

Advertisement

"I shut down criticism of the No Kings Protest."



Criticizing critics of organized partisan propaganda is a weird flex Chucky. https://t.co/UZW9I9EWQL — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) October 21, 2025

What Todd really means is that protesting is only American when his side does it.

Otherwise, it's 'insurrection.'

So, nobody's allowed to be critical of the No Kings protests?



Sounds like a very regal proclamation to make there Chuckie.



You're ok with royalty, just not.anyone else's. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) October 21, 2025

Shutting down criticism of ANYTHING is the most fascist thing you can do, Chuckles. https://t.co/zDU85Y2Wap — Dieter Shprockets (@shprockets) October 21, 2025

If Todd owns even a single mirror in his home, we can guarantee that he's never once looked into it.

Of course, Todd also ignores the very nature of the 'No Kings' protests and who participated in them.

When they are getting paid to violently take to the streets, that is not a protest, it’s a criminal business. When they happily celebrate and call for the death of people, those are a bunch of very sick and twisted individuals. — Jreff (@DrDowder) October 21, 2025

6 Commie Donors contributed $274M for a one day Dork Fest...It's not a simple protest... pic.twitter.com/hiKx8TFMOA — Southern Grace 🔥✨ (@southgrace427) October 21, 2025

Advertisement

The face of the No Kings protest. pic.twitter.com/rPqS0KpNYH — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) October 20, 2025

Oh, look. How 'American.'

LOL. Yes, that is exactly what Todd looked like, shrieking, scolding, and swearing into the camera.

Bro, pull the camera back from your face … https://t.co/ALrEaR21Nm — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 21, 2025

No one needs to see that extreme close-up or a raging lunatic.

Woke up this morning and Trump is still President.



Your little temper tantrum did nothing. https://t.co/YhRLbKi5b1 — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6817) October 21, 2025

It did something, anyway. It showed America that Todd is an unhinged hypocrite.

And we generally don't listen to unhinged hypocrites yelling at us about what is American and what is not.

Going to church, getting married, and having babies is the most American thing you can do. Protesting, theses days, are for boomer hippies reliving their 1960’s glory days. https://t.co/4ipia3yUTx — Brickhouse (@Brick_House04) October 21, 2025

Many of the octogenarians at the 'No Kings' protests ate way too much of the brown acid at Woodstock, and it shows.

Advertisement

You celebrate protesting and in the next sentence brag about “shutting down” other people’s opinions. Brilliance on display here… https://t.co/O6HVJe0az9 — Anne Wallace (@AnneWallac44166) October 21, 2025

And despite its ever-so-clever name, now we know why no one watches or listens to 'The Chuck ToddCast.'





============================================

Related:

Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism

'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement

Sorry, Cenk Uygur, But Matt Walsh Is Correct: Intolerance IS a Virtue

'You Should Know, I'm Your Colleague': Wesley Hunt DROPS Ro Khanna for Racist Redistricting Claim

Leftists ARE BIG MAD at Pete Hegseth for Wearing 'Russia's Colors' (Who Wants to Tell Them?)

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.