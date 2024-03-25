Zero Self-Awareness: Chuck Todd Doubles Down to Defend 'Basic Truth' and 'Honest Journalists'

As most people know by now, practically the entire staff at NBC News and MSNBC had a collective meltdown over the weekend because NBC planned to hire former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor to the network. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were indignant that they were never consulted about the hire (simultaneous LOL and eye-roll). Meet The Press host Kristen Welker practically broke down crying as she apologized to her audience for having McDaniel on her show.

But the king of the meltdowns came from former Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, who furiously demanded an apology from the network because McDaniel was mean to them in the past and because she was an 'election denier' and a 'gaslighter.'

All of this because NBC hired a Republican. Way to tell the world who you are, NBC News.

Earlier today, Twitchy reported how Mollie Hemingway obliterated Todd for his outburst, pointing out how he had pushed the 'Russia collusion' hoax for YEARS on NBC and calling him a 'dangerous propagandist.' (Lest we forget, Todd was also the NBC host who scolded America for daring to defy government vaccine mandates during COVID. The man actually shook his finger at the camera and shouted, 'Shame on you' if you can believe it.)

But the media is nothing if not shameless, so Todd took it upon himself this afternoon to double down on his McDaniel outrage in a tweet completely devoid of even the tiniest iota of self-awareness.

The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth. Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) March 25, 2024

Hang on. We have to stop and laugh for a minute.

'Basic truth.' 'Intentionally dishonest.' 'Honest journalists.' 'Lend their credibility.'

LOL, we don't even know where to begin with this one.

How about we start with 'honest journalists.' Let's set the record straight here. Chuck Todd is ... not a journalist. He never has been. His ties to Democrats are so close that he was once even Amy Klobuchar's landlord and hosted a party for Obama's Communications Director Jen Palmieri in his home.

While we're on the subject, here is a partial list of personalities in the NBC News/MSNBC family who are also not journalists. First, there is Scarborough and Brzezinski, followed by former Obama spokesman Jen Psaki, Never Trumper Nicolle Wallace, race hustlers Joy Reid and Al Sharpton, Rachel Maddow and her celebrity impersonator Chris Hayes, failed attorney Lawrence O'Donnell, and, of course, Stephanie Ruhle.

Not a single actual journalist among them. To her credit, Welker IS a journalist, but then again, she also leaked questions to Hillary Clinton aide Palmieri before a post-debate interview during the 2016 election season, so we're not too convinced of her 'honesty.'

But Todd also mentioned the 'credibility' of all these people, so let's take a look at that as well.

The whole country hates you and thinks you're liars, and you've earned that.https://t.co/DT1jrkFEJq pic.twitter.com/yl7z71xNDn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 25, 2024

Oof. Gigantic OOF.

Thank you, real journalist Glenn Greenwald. That 'credibility' sure seems to be soaring, doesn't it?

So much credibility https://t.co/SqLrzv1vfS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2024

Much 'honesty,' much 'basic truth' right there.

Bruh. Truth? Like you’re concerned with truth. Stop playin. pic.twitter.com/zKpr8xP4yQ — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) March 25, 2024

You work for NBC. You don’t know anything about truth. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🍊 🐊 🌮 (@katbritton08) March 25, 2024

This doesn't seem to be going too well for Todd.

They can’t handle even the mildest criticism of their stupid dogma. Ronna McDaniel would be only slightly different than any garden variety MSNBC talking head, and they are having a full blown hissy fit mutiny even at that. https://t.co/Mfrb76Iail — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) March 25, 2024

They do love their hissy fits. Oddly, MSNBC still employs another milquetoast former RNC chair, Michael Steele, and they didn't bat an eye at that. Probably because Steele agrees with Democrats far more than he ever does with Republicans.

Jen Psaki was paid to lie to the press daily on behalf of Biden.



NBC hired her while she was still press secretary.



Take a seat, Chuckles. https://t.co/g9YjqlYiVZ — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 25, 2024

Hired her while she was still Press Secretary. Case closed.

Right and that’s why you spoke out so strongly against the hiring of longtime Democratic spin master Jen Psaki https://t.co/9MHvrXPilr — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 25, 2024

Not only did Todd not speak out against Psaki joining MSNBC directly from the Biden White House, but he actively promoted her show and welcomed her to the network.

Your entire profession has tried to ruin more lives than the KKK.



You can sit down with your sudden interest in "honest journalists", of which you are not. https://t.co/Y3zCb3ZbPC — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 25, 2024

We're not sure if that tweet meant that Todd is not honest, or if he is not a journalist, but since Todd is neither, we will go ahead and embrace the power of 'AND.'

Pravda during Brehznev's times had more integrity than you and your fake news outlet. https://t.co/6pq4lB7k8E — Rex Valachorum (@RexValachorum) March 25, 2024

Baghdad Bob practically had more integrity and credibility than anyone at NBC/MSNBC.

So Chuck Todd gets to decide what the truth is and who's being honest or dishonest? https://t.co/RdynNofHkI pic.twitter.com/KoG3jsPsvI — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) March 25, 2024

It gets even funnier when you realize that Todd truly believes this.

Chuck Todd “it’s about basic truth” Bahahahahaha Bahahahahaha Bahahahahaha Bahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/4pgQsGjF6X — Get off my lawn 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mrddrag3) March 25, 2024

Yes. Laugh at them. Laugh at them constantly. And let them hear you laugh at them.

I believe we all know who is being intentionally dishonest, here, Chuck. https://t.co/PzQ4jS1yLA — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 25, 2024

Indeed, we do.

Look at all those national security liars at NBC and other networks. (And we didn't even mention George Stephanopoulos because he works for ABC, not NBC).

In the end, there is really only one thing for America to say to Todd and the other dishonest, utterly partisan, and fake 'journalists' at NBC and MSNBC:

We really can't say it often enough.

