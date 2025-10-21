Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single Question

London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on October 21, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File


Karine Jean-Pierre's fluffy media book tour has gone about as well for her as her entire stint as White House Press Secretary. 

In other words, it's been a dumpster fire wrapped in a train wreck.

First, she tried to claim that nope, she never once noticed that Joe Biden's brain had devolved into warm, runny tapioca. That totally eluded her. Even worse, though, was when she hilariously tried to claim that Biden talked to the press as much as Donald Trump does

LOL. Even Bulwark lefty Tim Miller wasn't buying that pile of horse manure. 

But, when all else fails, KJP can always fall back on her greatest (only) strength -- the DEI boxes she checks. 

Watch: 

... sigh ...

We get it. She has no other qualifications. Not just to be Press Secretary, but even to work the Fry-O-Lator. 

We're not the only ones tired of this constant parade of identity victimhood by Jean-Pierre. Upon hearing this clip, Megyn Kelly -- who is always ready to drop a nuke on those who deserve it -- FLATTENED KJP with a single question:  

Nope. Not once. 

Nor has she ever done one where she doesn't shout her 'LGBTQ+' status from the rooftops. 

Because that's all she's got. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

How could we possibly know? 

Excellent follow-up question. 

The answer is also no. 

Hey, now. Let's not discount the fact that KJP is a 'historic' figure. Just ask her. 

OOF. Poor Abe never looked so bad. 

Why would anyone ever need any other qualifications? 

Of course, she will. Except no one's going to buy her book. Not even for the comedic value. 

And KJP will blame those bad book sales on 'racism' and 'homophobia' ... or something. 

What he said. 

Please do not give her any ideas. 

LOL. Be sure to remind them that you're a heterosexual man, too. It's bound to work out great. 

If dignity, qualifications, and character are the criteria, KJP is going to be unemployed for a VERY long time. 

That, ultimately, is the most hilarious part of this press tour. 

KJP claims she has left the Democratic Party because of how the Biden administration ended. 

But she owes her entire existence to that party and its DEI agenda, without which she never would have come within a country mile of the position she was granted. 

She's in for a rude awakening if she thinks that independent America is going to listen to anyone who always lists her identity first and above everything else. 

We can't wait for her to find that out. 

============================================

