Megyn Kelly ENDS DEI Hire Karine Jean-Pierre's Media Fluff Tour With a Single Question



Karine Jean-Pierre's fluffy media book tour has gone about as well for her as her entire stint as White House Press Secretary.

In other words, it's been a dumpster fire wrapped in a train wreck.

First, she tried to claim that nope, she never once noticed that Joe Biden's brain had devolved into warm, runny tapioca. That totally eluded her. Even worse, though, was when she hilariously tried to claim that Biden talked to the press as much as Donald Trump does.

LOL. Even Bulwark lefty Tim Miller wasn't buying that pile of horse manure.

But, when all else fails, KJP can always fall back on her greatest (only) strength -- the DEI boxes she checks.

Watch:

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says black LGBTQ women like her get “taken for granted.”



“For me as a black woman, as a person who is also LGBTQ, I feel as if those communities that I am a part of largely get taken for granted.”



pic.twitter.com/0uSt42jRjP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 21, 2025

... sigh ...

We get it. She has no other qualifications. Not just to be Press Secretary, but even to work the Fry-O-Lator.

We're not the only ones tired of this constant parade of identity victimhood by Jean-Pierre. Upon hearing this clip, Megyn Kelly -- who is always ready to drop a nuke on those who deserve it -- FLATTENED KJP with a single question:

Has she done even one interview where she didn’t mention she is black? https://t.co/aMWqMCoFFp — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 21, 2025

Nope. Not once.

Nor has she ever done one where she doesn't shout her 'LGBTQ+' status from the rooftops.

Because that's all she's got.

I had no idea that she was black. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 21, 2025

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

How could we possibly know?

Has she done one where she didn’t lie? — Sally Mac (@SallyVee19) October 21, 2025

Excellent follow-up question.

The answer is also no.

For Democrats, that’s the highest level of achievement. Skin color. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 21, 2025

Hey, now. Let's not discount the fact that KJP is a 'historic' figure. Just ask her.

OOF. Poor Abe never looked so bad.

It’s her only qualification. So it has to lead. — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 21, 2025

DEI has created an entire class of people who believe they are morally superior because of their skin color and perversion. — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) October 21, 2025

Why would anyone ever need any other qualifications?

Let’s face it - this has worked for her in the DEI world. She’s gonna keep on milking it all the way to the bank. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 21, 2025

Of course, she will. Except no one's going to buy her book. Not even for the comedic value.

Lol..Making yourself a victim is addictive... https://t.co/MDoZJNnylT — Honky Trader (@Trader19731) October 21, 2025

And KJP will blame those bad book sales on 'racism' and 'homophobia' ... or something.

When identity becomes the résumé, don’t be shocked when performance gets ignored. Americans want results, not lectures. If you’re constantly reminding us who you are, maybe it’s because the job isn’t getting done. https://t.co/oHgnBxAEJM — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 21, 2025

What he said.

I'm glad she clarified her race, nobody knows how many peeps out there just assumed she was actually Korean-American not African-American. 🤦‍♂️



Maybe she should just start putting "BLACK" in her Bio Pronouns?



To be safe. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/60pmYgue3Z — Guszilla🌵For Endless 'Opportunities' NOT Wars (@Guszilla) October 21, 2025

Please do not give her any ideas.

Might as well start my interviewers reminding people I’m white. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 21, 2025

LOL. Be sure to remind them that you're a heterosexual man, too. It's bound to work out great.

We know she’s black.

We know she’s gay.

WE DON’T care.

Dignity, qualifications and character matter. https://t.co/mugONaenV3 — Hat (@hatwak55) October 21, 2025

If dignity, qualifications, and character are the criteria, KJP is going to be unemployed for a VERY long time.

Perhaps Karine Jean-Pierre can start the gay black female, perpetually oppressed, as the third political party she speaks so glowingly of. https://t.co/hOGImX2FNT — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) October 21, 2025

That, ultimately, is the most hilarious part of this press tour.

KJP claims she has left the Democratic Party because of how the Biden administration ended.

But she owes her entire existence to that party and its DEI agenda, without which she never would have come within a country mile of the position she was granted.

She's in for a rude awakening if she thinks that independent America is going to listen to anyone who always lists her identity first and above everything else.

We can't wait for her to find that out.





