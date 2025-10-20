‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at...
Karine Jean-Pierre Returns and Maintains She Never Noticed Joe Biden’s Obvious WH Cognitive Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on October 20, 2025

We can’t say we missed her, but former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was on CBS Mornings on Monday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and how she miraculously missed seeing it.

It went about as good as you would expect. (WATCH)

She saw it, but has to keep lying to cover her previous lies about him being fine.

Still, she tried to fool viewers by saying Biden suffered from ‘aging.’ Nice try, Karine.

When the time is right, money gets scarce, and Biden has passed from this life, all his White House staff and other clingers will come out with tell-all books where they will all say they saw his mental decline firsthand.

Posters certainly didn’t miss how ‘serious’ KJP takes questions.

We’re right there with you, seriously, Oops.

Commenters noticed KJP’s hairdo is more mod than mop these days.

We don’t blame her for wanting to keep a low profile after how disastrous the Biden administration was. We’re serious.

