Karine Jean-Pierre Returns and Maintains She Never Noticed Joe Biden’s Obvious WH Cognitive Decline

We can’t say we missed her, but former Biden White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was on CBS Mornings on Monday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and how she miraculously missed seeing it.

It went about as good as you would expect. (WATCH)

KJP is having one helluva time trying to explain how she never noticed any mental acuity issues with Biden prior to the debate with Trump. pic.twitter.com/goxLs2w8Ba — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2025

Admitting she noticed it would be an admission she lied. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 20, 2025

She saw it, but has to keep lying to cover her previous lies about him being fine.

Still, she tried to fool viewers by saying Biden suffered from ‘aging.’ Nice try, Karine.

"..With age, comes what happens when you get older"



"Which is?"



Some rambling and an anecdote — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) October 20, 2025

Oh, it’s just aging - nothing to see here. — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) October 20, 2025

“We always owned up”



Weird, I missed that… — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) October 20, 2025

This is amazing. KJP still refuses to admit she and other staff knew about Biden’s cognitive decline. Omg — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 20, 2025

When the time is right, money gets scarce, and Biden has passed from this life, all his White House staff and other clingers will come out with tell-all books where they will all say they saw his mental decline firsthand.

Posters certainly didn’t miss how ‘serious’ KJP takes questions.

She takes that question very,very, very very very seriously, again she takes the question very serious very very seriously — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) October 20, 2025

She takes this question very seriously. She’s very serious about never answering it. — Squiffy (@Squiffy1025) October 20, 2025

“I take this very, very seriously” = ‘hey, man, I was just taking a paycheck, and was so checked out, & so walled off from Biden’s day-to-day by the handlers, that I totally missed it.’ 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EEGdYqfcxs — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) October 20, 2025

I am perfectly content never hearing, "We (I) take this very, very seriously" ever again. — TheCrunchyMom (@CrunchyMommaC) October 20, 2025

We’re right there with you, seriously, Oops.

Commenters noticed KJP’s hairdo is more mod than mop these days.

I miss the Sideshow Bob hair.



Now she’s trying to look like that Sydney Sweeney chic.



Fail… — Ahab (@AhabsBones) October 20, 2025

I think bad hair was a job requirement. First, it was Jen Psaki strutting that cryptkeeper do, then KJP with Sideshow Bob. — Blujay (@Blujay38006242) October 20, 2025

I see she has finally moved on from the poodle look. pic.twitter.com/erzqXpbjHw — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) October 20, 2025

I think she's trying to not get recognized. 🤣🙃 — Lynda (@lynda62560) October 20, 2025

We don’t blame her for wanting to keep a low profile after how disastrous the Biden administration was. We’re serious.

