Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown...
'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt
Andrew Cuomo Says There Is a Civil War Inside the Democrat Party Over...
School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
‘Conservative’ David Brooks Loved ‘No Kings’ Rallies and Says He Would Feel at...
Karine Jean-Pierre Returns and Maintains She Never Noticed Joe Biden’s Obvious WH Cognitiv...
Ex-GOP Flunky's Bulwark Bombshell: Ditches Party Over Roe, Proves He's a Money Hungry...
Comey's Legal Tantrum: Whines for Charges to Be Dropped Because Trump Isn't His...
Report: ‘No Kings’ Protester Who Said ICE Agents 'Gotta Get Shot' Referred to...
Potential Mass Shooting by Man With 'Mental Challenges' Averted at Atlanta International A...
Trump Surprised Third-Rate Intellect Jay Jones Is Still Allowed to Run
Borderless Bets: How 100 Illegal Aliens Running a Gambling Ring in Small-Town Idaho...
Irrelevant Idiocy: Jim Acosta Giggles as Kathy Griffin Spouts Insane Election Denialism

Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Media Access Is a DOOZY

Doug P. | 8:50 PM on October 20, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Former White House press secretary for Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, now has a book to sell and she's apparently hoping that doubling down on all of the BS we saw and heard from the briefing room will help boost sales. 

Advertisement

As we told you earlier, KJP is maintaining that she never noticed Biden's cognitive decline during her couple of years on the job as Biden's spox

Apparently Jean-Pierre's angle is to defend Biden as somebody who was betrayed by anybody who noticed what they had been seeing during the autopen presidency: 

You know things aren't going well for KJP's spin about Biden when she's having trouble even selling it to Tim Miller of The Bulwark. 

Trump answered more direct questions from members of the media during his first couple of weeks in office than Biden did during his entire term, but KJP is sticking to the story: 

Recommended

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Gordon K
Advertisement

There's delusional, and then there's whatever that was. 

That's what she does, and is still doing.

KJP might want to just give it up when she can't even convince the people who were on Biden's side. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Began
Warren Squire
'Your Mom': HuffPost Correspondent Shares the Response He Got From Karoline Leavitt
Brett T.
School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter Gordon K
Advertisement