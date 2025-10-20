Karine Jean-Pierre's Claim About Biden vs. Trump Media Access Is a DOOZY

Former White House press secretary for Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, now has a book to sell and she's apparently hoping that doubling down on all of the BS we saw and heard from the briefing room will help boost sales.

As we told you earlier, KJP is maintaining that she never noticed Biden's cognitive decline during her couple of years on the job as Biden's spox.

Apparently Jean-Pierre's angle is to defend Biden as somebody who was betrayed by anybody who noticed what they had been seeing during the autopen presidency:

‘IT WAS HORRIBLE’: Former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasts the Democratic Party in her new memoir, saying she thought Biden had been betrayed in the 2024 race despite giving “50 years of his life to serving the American people.” pic.twitter.com/jlzkbGcEbU — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2025

You know things aren't going well for KJP's spin about Biden when she's having trouble even selling it to Tim Miller of The Bulwark.

Trump answered more direct questions from members of the media during his first couple of weeks in office than Biden did during his entire term, but KJP is sticking to the story:

MILLER: “[Biden] talked way less to the press than Donald Trump does.”



KJP: “That's not true!”pic.twitter.com/oR1HuPjoGi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 20, 2025

There's delusional, and then there's whatever that was.

The lying press secretary stays consistent. https://t.co/iFomCqwXyJ — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 20, 2025

That's what she does, and is still doing.

Trying to argue that Biden was open to the press is next level lying and gaslighting. https://t.co/TYxzygXhEb — Semperfi Virginia (@fi_virginia2) October 20, 2025

Trump has more footage in the first 9 months of 2nd term than the entire 4 years of Bidens one term. https://t.co/mDoWR8d0Xc — Erin Hatley (@erinhhatley) October 20, 2025

KJP might want to just give it up when she can't even convince the people who were on Biden's side.

