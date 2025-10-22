Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to 'Watch How You Talk About Me'

Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on October 22, 2025
Twitchy


Last summer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to cosplay as a tough guy during the debate over the Big Beautiful Bill by posting one of the cringiest photos we've ever seen. He stood in his office, pretending he was Al Capone, apparently, and brandished a baseball bat at President Trump and Republicans

The only problem was that his bat looked like it was made for a six-year-old T-ball player.

That was just one of the hundreds of memes Jeffries earned that night, all of them sending a single, clear message: 

You are not a tough guy, Leader Jeffries, and you do not intimidate ANYONE, let alone the President. 

That message must not have gotten through, however, because last night, Jeffries tried to pull his gangster routine again, warning 'extremists' that 'You better watch how you talk when you talk about me.' 

Watch:

LOL. 

Demolition Man Simon Phoenix GIFfrom Demolition Man GIFs


By the way, warning people that they'd better check their free speech rights at the door sounds a lot like something a king or a tyrant would say, doesn't it? 

Then, of course, there is the fact that Jeffries spent the first part of his diatribe calling out political violence, but neglecting to note that it is ALL coming from the left in America. 

Needless to say, this went about as well for Jeffries as his Little League baseball stunt. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHA. 

He hates it when we call him 'Temu Obama.'

Well, we know it's not David Hogg anymore. Is the DNC still paying Olivia Julianna to reach young men? 

The only thing missing from the speech was some mariachi music and a sombrero. 

THERE IT IS! LOL. 

Others couldn't help but notice that Jeffries plagiarized part of his speech directly from the Orange President he hates so much. 

Oops. 

Always cite your sources, people. 

Even the doggos got into the fun of mocking Jeffries. 

That's a very good question, doggo. 

What exactly does Jeffries plan to do if we ignore his threat and DON'T 'watch what we say'? 

Careful, folks. He's armed. 

Maybe next time, he'll bring out a Nerf or a Wiffle ball bat. 

The left hates that pesky 1A. They wish we were the UK, where they can arrest people by the thousands for mean tweets. 

HA. 

It didn't look like anyone was planning to 'watch what they say' about Jeffries. (We omitted some of the more NSFW comments directed at him.)

Between the bat and the sombrero, Jeffries has basically become a national punchline.

Oh, we forgot Elmo. Poor little Elmo. He didn't deserve that (even when his account got hacked). 

Nope. Not a single one of us. 

Our money's on the penguin. 

LOL. 

We like that version a lot better. 

As much fun as X was having at Jeffries' expense -- again -- last night, what he said was actually pretty disgraceful for an elected official in America. 

Trying to intimidate people into silence isn't really a laughing matter. 

Except it kind of is when it is coming from Dollar Store Obama, quite possibly the least intimidating man on the planet this side of Tim Walz.

============================================

