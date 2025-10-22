Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to 'Watch How You Talk About Me'



Last summer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tried to cosplay as a tough guy during the debate over the Big Beautiful Bill by posting one of the cringiest photos we've ever seen. He stood in his office, pretending he was Al Capone, apparently, and brandished a baseball bat at President Trump and Republicans.

The only problem was that his bat looked like it was made for a six-year-old T-ball player.

Oh, somewhere in the Congress halls

The bills are taking shape

The votes are cast, the laws are passed

Across our great landscape

And one side is rejoicing

Their legislative success

But there is no joy for Hakeem

His party is a mess pic.twitter.com/mIw6U1U9HY — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 3, 2025

That was just one of the hundreds of memes Jeffries earned that night, all of them sending a single, clear message:

You are not a tough guy, Leader Jeffries, and you do not intimidate ANYONE, let alone the President.

That message must not have gotten through, however, because last night, Jeffries tried to pull his gangster routine again, warning 'extremists' that 'You better watch how you talk when you talk about me.'

Watch:

REP. JEFFRIES: "You better watch how you talk when you talk about me."pic.twitter.com/30Dd2jukfM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2025

LOL.





By the way, warning people that they'd better check their free speech rights at the door sounds a lot like something a king or a tyrant would say, doesn't it?

Then, of course, there is the fact that Jeffries spent the first part of his diatribe calling out political violence, but neglecting to note that it is ALL coming from the left in America.

Needless to say, this went about as well for Jeffries as his Little League baseball stunt.

HAAAAAAHAHAHA.

He hates it when we call him 'Temu Obama.'

Seriously - who is advising this party? https://t.co/irrTpBuxeU — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 21, 2025

Well, we know it's not David Hogg anymore. Is the DNC still paying Olivia Julianna to reach young men?

Better watch out! TEMU Obama is getting sensitive. And we all know that follows when that happens … That’s right, he makes a bigger a** of himself that usual. https://t.co/zhPExI4n4k — Carlton Diehl (@DiehlCarlton) October 21, 2025

The only thing missing from the speech was some mariachi music and a sombrero.

Hakeem Jeffries can’t escape the sombrero 🤣 pic.twitter.com/P6OVsqGHMg — Gizmo Memes (@Gizmo_Memes) October 21, 2025

THERE IT IS! LOL.

Others couldn't help but notice that Jeffries plagiarized part of his speech directly from the Orange President he hates so much.

Why is Hakeem Jeffries plagiarizing President Trump? pic.twitter.com/pGfXuBnSYn — Rebecca G (@Smoke_and_Oakum) October 22, 2025

Oops.

Always cite your sources, people.

Even the doggos got into the fun of mocking Jeffries.

That's a very good question, doggo.

What exactly does Jeffries plan to do if we ignore his threat and DON'T 'watch what we say'?

I’d like to hear a little more about the “or what.”

Or you’ll have to sit down and take it like everyone else. https://t.co/H8Z1HbsIBR — Mondaymonday2 (@Mondaymondtwo) October 21, 2025

Careful, folks. He's armed.

"You better watch how you talk when you talk about me." pic.twitter.com/2lo5sOl3mp — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 21, 2025

Maybe next time, he'll bring out a Nerf or a Wiffle ball bat.

I'll say whatever I please thanks to the First Amendment. https://t.co/lEkFnGVRBT pic.twitter.com/lMTyR2z98b — NJ1 (@NJankov1) October 22, 2025

The left hates that pesky 1A. They wish we were the UK, where they can arrest people by the thousands for mean tweets.

HA.

It didn't look like anyone was planning to 'watch what they say' about Jeffries. (We omitted some of the more NSFW comments directed at him.)

Lol nah fam, we're just gonna talk pic.twitter.com/M3oEidOA6w — Yeti (@angryalbinoyeti) October 21, 2025

Between the bat and the sombrero, Jeffries has basically become a national punchline.

"You better watch how you talk when you talk about me." https://t.co/pnNqFY1QUT pic.twitter.com/q2grRNNAx6 — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) October 22, 2025

Oh, we forgot Elmo. Poor little Elmo. He didn't deserve that (even when his account got hacked).

Shut Up Temu 😎🤣😎 pic.twitter.com/HlPmJXyyS4 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) October 21, 2025

Nope. Not a single one of us.

Our money's on the penguin.

I watched that whole stupid video. No poop on the head and no sombrero. I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/PUhyAipNAL — 🇺🇸Mad Ma𝕏imus🇺🇸 (@MadMaximus0420) October 22, 2025

LOL.

We like that version a lot better.

As much fun as X was having at Jeffries' expense -- again -- last night, what he said was actually pretty disgraceful for an elected official in America.

Trying to intimidate people into silence isn't really a laughing matter.

Except it kind of is when it is coming from Dollar Store Obama, quite possibly the least intimidating man on the planet this side of Tim Walz.





