Oh, Honey ... NO: Chelsea Clinton Jumps Into the 'BALLROOM' Debate and HOOBOY...
*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on...
Platner's Campaign Chaos: Ex-Staffer Rejects $15K NDA, Exposes Misleading Nazi Tattoo Clai...
Hunter Biden Whines Over Kamala’s Tell-All, Spills Tea on Her Diversity Hire VP...
VIP
BDS Is Here! Ballroom Derangement Syndrome Is Tearing Down the Last Vestiges of...
That Was COLD! Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Geraldo Rivera on Why ICE Agents Must...
Chuck Todd: Trump Is Corrupt for Ballroom and Pardon but Biden Gets a...
Robby Starbuck Files Lawsuit Against Google for AI Defamation
Rocky Rescue: Firefighters Save Puppy Perilously Pressed Between Boulders in California (W...
VIP
Volley of Vileness: Girls Benched and Bashed As 'Feminist' Moms Cheer Men in...
Welsh Schoolgirls Encouraged to Wear a Hijab to Experience What Other Communities Go...
Bret Baier of Fox News Deflates Dem JB Pritzker’s Chicago Crime Lies With...
VIP
Three Killed by Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Had His CDL from California
Military Money: Trump Says Anonymous Billionaire Donated $130 Million to Cover Troop Paych...

'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on October 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Pfüderi from Pixabay)


If you've spent even five minutes on Twitter/X over the past couple of days, you know that you can't scroll past more than five posts without running into a leftist throwing the mother of all hissy fits because President Trump is renovating the East Wing of the White House. 

Advertisement

And he's not even doing it on the taxpayer dime, like certain other Presidents we know [cough -- Barack Obama -- cough]. 

It has been ALL of them. Everyone from leading Democrats in Washington, like Chuck Schumer and Liz Warren, to media apparatchiks, to even irrelevant people like Maria Shriver. It's like they all drank a big, tall glass of Abigail Spanberger's rage Kool-Aid. 

It has truly been a sight to behold. Not just the screeching, but also how everyone on X is having none of it and just laughing at the pathetic collective tantrum Democrats are engaging in.

But when it comes to laughingstocks on X, perhaps no one is more worthy of that title than insufferable scold Will Stancil. We're not exactly sure why Stancil is even famous. He's like a slightly older, slightly pudgier version of Harry Sisson with glasses. But for whatever reason, he gets a lot of attention, and -- whoo, boy! -- did he get a lot of attention for this post on Tuesday. 

The only problem is that the attention Stancil received wasn't the attention he was looking for. Probably due to Stancil's helpless, anguished cry of, 'Is there nothing we can DO?'

Among the 2,700 replies and quote tweets pointing and laughing at him, one common response rose above all the others. A young black man named Jamal, who simply stated, 'It do be like that, Mr. Stancil.'

Recommended

Guys, Chelsea Clinton Is TOTALLY Worth Listening to About the WH Ballroom; Here's Why (Hint: OUCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

For those who don't know, this screenshot and meme didn't appear out of thin air. It comes from a hilarious new animated cartoon that debuted earlier in October, making fun of Stancil and his perpetual outrage that stems from spending his entire life online. Here is the second episode, released last week, that features Jamal and the quote that is now going viral. (Warning: it does contain some NSFW language from the AI version of Stancil): 

LOL. Now, that's some quality comedy right there. 

And, boom! Just that easily, 'It do be like that, Mr. Stancil' has been trending on X for the past few days, mocking not just Stancil, but any other leftist losing their minds over a simple renovation project.

It's become so prevalent that Chris Rufo noted its significance.

Just like Hakeen Jeffries and his sombrero, 'It do be like that' is now stapled to Stancil for the foreseeable future, if not forever.

Advertisement

Here are some of the funniest takes on the meme that we've seen. 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

Bonus points for based Clarence Thomas (even if it is AI). 

Hey, hang on a second, there. We don't think that's the correct spelling. 

OK, fine. We'll accept it. 

We wish that one had featured a laughing Dan Bongino on the other end of the line. 

Even Geoffrey from The Fresh Prince got in on the fun. 

And Steve Urkel.

All the Gen X favorites from our childhood!

There's even a jaunty new song dedicated to the meme. 

Advertisement

We love that. But still, there's nothing like the classics. Here's one showing all of the mockery Stancil has received set to the master, Ludwig van:

We could watch that all day long. 

And no, no one is getting tired of it yet. 

He will NEVER get away from it. Which makes it only funnier. 

Here are some more good ones. 

How can you not love Fred Rogers? 

If joining the Dark Side means getting to laugh at leftists clutching fake pearls, then sign us up, Lord Vader. 

We're hoping for one featuring Aragorn charging the gates of Mordor while shouting, 'It do be like that, Mr. Stancil.'

Advertisement

Eep. That one is sure to be a hit with certain Maine Democrats. 

LOL. We're sure Rufo loved that version as much as anyone. 

We couldn't agree more. The meme is so good, and Stancil is such a deserving target, that it should be on display in the Louvre, the Smithsonian, the Uffizi, MOMA, and the British Museum. 

The only thing we're surprised about is that Trump and JD Vance haven't posted a version of the meme. 

Ahem ... yet. 

Careful not to get carpal tunnel. Because there are thousands of them. 

We really should thank him ... except that he is likely to call us a 'Nazi,' like he did on Bluesky to the woman who created the original cartoon.

Advertisement

And that right there is exactly why Will Stancil deserves every bit of the taunting he is receiving. 

The meme -- and the phrase -- will never die.

Sorry, but it do be like that, Mr. Stancil. 

 
============================================

Related:

The Vibe Shift Comes Even to Reagan National Airport, Deep In the DC Swamp

Who Wants to Tell Them? Mika Brzezinski Thinks Abi Spanberger Is Struggling Because of ... Sexism?

Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate Without Her

Ooh, We Got a Tough Guy Here: Hakeem Jeffries Warns the Right to 'Watch How You Talk About Me'

Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on Harry Sisson

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHRISTOPHER RUFO CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guys, Chelsea Clinton Is TOTALLY Worth Listening to About the WH Ballroom; Here's Why (Hint: OUCH)
Sam J.
*MEEP* Steven Cheung Reminds Adam Kinzinger of Pics That Allegedly Popped Up on 'Provocative' Dating Site
justmindy
That Was COLD! Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Geraldo Rivera on Why ICE Agents Must Wear Masks in Public
Warren Squire
Hunter Biden Whines Over Kamala’s Tell-All, Spills Tea on Her Diversity Hire VP Gig
justmindy
Platner's Campaign Chaos: Ex-Staffer Rejects $15K NDA, Exposes Misleading Nazi Tattoo Claims
justmindy
Black High School Girl Undergoes ‘Colonial Punishment’ by Having Hair Cut
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guys, Chelsea Clinton Is TOTALLY Worth Listening to About the WH Ballroom; Here's Why (Hint: OUCH) Sam J.
Advertisement