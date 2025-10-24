'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations



If you've spent even five minutes on Twitter/X over the past couple of days, you know that you can't scroll past more than five posts without running into a leftist throwing the mother of all hissy fits because President Trump is renovating the East Wing of the White House.

And he's not even doing it on the taxpayer dime, like certain other Presidents we know [cough -- Barack Obama -- cough].

It has been ALL of them. Everyone from leading Democrats in Washington, like Chuck Schumer and Liz Warren, to media apparatchiks, to even irrelevant people like Maria Shriver. It's like they all drank a big, tall glass of Abigail Spanberger's rage Kool-Aid.

It has truly been a sight to behold. Not just the screeching, but also how everyone on X is having none of it and just laughing at the pathetic collective tantrum Democrats are engaging in.

But when it comes to laughingstocks on X, perhaps no one is more worthy of that title than insufferable scold Will Stancil. We're not exactly sure why Stancil is even famous. He's like a slightly older, slightly pudgier version of Harry Sisson with glasses. But for whatever reason, he gets a lot of attention, and -- whoo, boy! -- did he get a lot of attention for this post on Tuesday.

Is there literally nothing we can do to stop Trump from demolishing the White House? It's our house, not his, it's our history, and he's reducing it to rubble because he wants a monument to himself. pic.twitter.com/xOT0RMAVFJ — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 21, 2025

The only problem is that the attention Stancil received wasn't the attention he was looking for. Probably due to Stancil's helpless, anguished cry of, 'Is there nothing we can DO?'

Among the 2,700 replies and quote tweets pointing and laughing at him, one common response rose above all the others. A young black man named Jamal, who simply stated, 'It do be like that, Mr. Stancil.'

For those who don't know, this screenshot and meme didn't appear out of thin air. It comes from a hilarious new animated cartoon that debuted earlier in October, making fun of Stancil and his perpetual outrage that stems from spending his entire life online. Here is the second episode, released last week, that features Jamal and the quote that is now going viral. (Warning: it does contain some NSFW language from the AI version of Stancil):

The Will Stancil Show! [FULL EPISODE]



Episode Two: "A Grokwork Orange"

After a long day battling Nazis online, fascist-fighter Will Stancil embarks on a wild nighttime escapade in the streets of Minneapolis.

Starring @whstancil

By Emily Youcis 2025 pic.twitter.com/KlrVvdQ3Vg — Linda (@AlfredAlfer77) October 17, 2025

LOL. Now, that's some quality comedy right there.

And, boom! Just that easily, 'It do be like that, Mr. Stancil' has been trending on X for the past few days, mocking not just Stancil, but any other leftist losing their minds over a simple renovation project.

It's become so prevalent that Chris Rufo noted its significance.

My entire timeline is flooded with "It do be like that, Mr. Stancil" memes and I cannot help but conclude that this is the triumph of art over delusion. Stancil is now more than an internet piñata, he is becoming one of the great satirical characters of our time. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 23, 2025

Just like Hakeen Jeffries and his sombrero, 'It do be like that' is now stapled to Stancil for the foreseeable future, if not forever.

Here are some of the funniest takes on the meme that we've seen.

“Is there literally nothing we can do…?”



It do be like that, Mr. Stancil https://t.co/GczXx6ccBC pic.twitter.com/gwOkzS8Ibb — Michael Foster (@realmfoster) October 24, 2025

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

Bonus points for based Clarence Thomas (even if it is AI).

Hey, hang on a second, there. We don't think that's the correct spelling.

OK, fine. We'll accept it.

“Look, we have a real problem here. Neo-Nazis are stalking me. They’re making heinous cartoons about me. I can’t say anything on the internet without a thousand of these depraved freaks calling me all sorts of names and slurs”



“It do be like that, Mr. Stancil” pic.twitter.com/voMoy6359d — Gary (@plzbepatient) October 22, 2025

We wish that one had featured a laughing Dan Bongino on the other end of the line.

Even Geoffrey from The Fresh Prince got in on the fun.

And Steve Urkel.

All the Gen X favorites from our childhood!

There's even a jaunty new song dedicated to the meme.

It Do Be Like That, Mr. Stancil

by Foundring (2025) pic.twitter.com/2hp7km7QSY — foundring 🇺🇸 (@foundring1) October 22, 2025

We love that. But still, there's nothing like the classics. Here's one showing all of the mockery Stancil has received set to the master, Ludwig van:

it do be like that a bit though mr stancil (meme scrolling to beethoven) pic.twitter.com/ZJwsiDcjuQ — Toby Turner (@TobyTurner) October 21, 2025

We could watch that all day long.

And no, no one is getting tired of it yet.

How it feels posting the 1518th "It do be like that Mr. Stancil" comment under this post https://t.co/dXZ4tcToJv pic.twitter.com/UMe0FsbRU5 — Weird Gut Feeling (@WeirdGutFeeling) October 22, 2025

Everyone on X waiting for Will Stancil to post anything so they can reply with Jamal saying "It do be like that Mr. Stancil." pic.twitter.com/xPdb7q0f2U — (Parody) Norm Cruise (@normposter) October 22, 2025

He will NEVER get away from it. Which makes it only funnier.

Here are some more good ones.

How can you not love Fred Rogers?

Search your feelings, you know it do be like that, Mr Stancil. pic.twitter.com/le6At7fVfA — Banished Kent (@kentbanishearl) October 23, 2025

If joining the Dark Side means getting to laugh at leftists clutching fake pearls, then sign us up, Lord Vader.

It truly do be like that. 💍 pic.twitter.com/Ynz5pPKC4N — Mojo Resin (@MojoResin) October 23, 2025

We're hoping for one featuring Aragorn charging the gates of Mordor while shouting, 'It do be like that, Mr. Stancil.'

Eep. That one is sure to be a hit with certain Maine Democrats.

LOL. We're sure Rufo loved that version as much as anyone.

It Do Be Like That, Mr. Stancil (2025 Emily Youcis, Louvre) pic.twitter.com/Qw2WZRrvbQ — Det. Fong Gang (@FongGang7) October 23, 2025

We couldn't agree more. The meme is so good, and Stancil is such a deserving target, that it should be on display in the Louvre, the Smithsonian, the Uffizi, MOMA, and the British Museum.

“So what did you reply to him with?”



“It do be like that, Mr. Stancil.”



“Haha, Classic.” https://t.co/gQ2KvXUcIj pic.twitter.com/B1I0lumLz3 — Doc Strangelove (@DocStrangelove2) October 21, 2025

The only thing we're surprised about is that Trump and JD Vance haven't posted a version of the meme.

Ahem ... yet.

Me scrolling down and liking every single “it do be like that Mr. Stancil” reply under each post pic.twitter.com/DEPi3fjrvD — Yuka-Chud (@TakebaSweep) October 22, 2025

Careful not to get carpal tunnel. Because there are thousands of them.

I'd like to personally thank Will Stancil for filling our hearts with boundless joy by way of his selfless sacrifice, and for giving us a fixed target for ridicule in perpetuity



it do be like that Mr. Stancil pic.twitter.com/5GKp5l9XZv — Oval Reddenbacker (@forestblumpf) October 23, 2025

We really should thank him ... except that he is likely to call us a 'Nazi,' like he did on Bluesky to the woman who created the original cartoon.

Over on Bluesky, Will Stancil is seething his cartoon show is receiving mainstream media praise and he isnt



It do be like that Mr Stancil pic.twitter.com/RAbsF7Gg7L — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) October 23, 2025

And that right there is exactly why Will Stancil deserves every bit of the taunting he is receiving.

The meme -- and the phrase -- will never die.

Sorry, but it do be like that, Mr. Stancil.



============================================

