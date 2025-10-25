Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)

Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on October 25, 2025
Meme


Democrats have been flailing pretty much since November 6, 2024, but the past few months in particular have been something to behold as they desperately try to find a message, any message, that will stick and not be immediately laughed off of social media within minutes.

Their latest obsession, East Wing Derangement Syndrome, sure ain't it. Nor is their attempt to blame the Schumer Shutdown on President Trump and Congressional Republicans when it is obvious to everyone with a brain (this excludes their base) that every Republican has voted to fund the government. The shutdown sits squarely and firmly on the Democrats' weak shoulders. They're also failing on immigration, since a majority of Americans want illegals to be deported.

But have no fear, lefties. 

Jasmine Crockett is here with a brand new message that is simply devastating for Trump and everyone with an (R) after their name.

Behold her genius at work: 

LOL. 

Gasp! She called Trump -- and everyone who voted for him -- a racist! 

How will we ever recover from such a savage blow? 

Or, you know, just ignore her and push even harder on deportations. 

'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to Dems Manufactured Hysteria
Gordon K
How Crockett can possibly think this is an effective 'argument' anymore is a testament to her limited brain capacity. 

The Texas legislature can't redistrict her out of office soon enough. 

She basically IS Joy Reid. Just a little bit younger and without all of the blonde wigs.

Hang on, let us check on that ...

Nope. Not a thing. 

We laughed out loud at 'Shanky Spice.' 

The only award Crockett ever won was for Best Fake Eyelashes. 

Their accusations mean absolutely nothing anymore. Because they just fling them about like chimpanzees in a zoo. 

Exactly. 

LOL. 

Wow. Grok is getting REALLY good at these AI creations.

Wait. Let us check on that one as well ...

Nope. Not a one. 

Her main mental issue seems to be that her brain doesn't have any grooves or ridges. 

HA! 

Democrats like Crockett have played it about 25 million too many times.

It's not just old, it's Jurassic.

It just makes us laugh at them harder because they DO still think those 'arguments' work. 

And for a record third time in a single article, we're going to have to go check on that one, too ... 

 Nope. Not a single one. 

And they wonder why the Democratic Party's approval rating stands at 19 percent. 

We could tell Jasmine Crockett why, but she'd probably just call us racists.

============================================

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

