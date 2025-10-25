Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)



Democrats have been flailing pretty much since November 6, 2024, but the past few months in particular have been something to behold as they desperately try to find a message, any message, that will stick and not be immediately laughed off of social media within minutes.

Their latest obsession, East Wing Derangement Syndrome, sure ain't it. Nor is their attempt to blame the Schumer Shutdown on President Trump and Congressional Republicans when it is obvious to everyone with a brain (this excludes their base) that every Republican has voted to fund the government. The shutdown sits squarely and firmly on the Democrats' weak shoulders. They're also failing on immigration, since a majority of Americans want illegals to be deported.

But have no fear, lefties.

Jasmine Crockett is here with a brand new message that is simply devastating for Trump and everyone with an (R) after their name.

Behold her genius at work:

Jasmine Crockett: “This administration is racist. He has always been a racist. The culture is created at the top. We know that we have a racist at the top. Everybody has decided it’s okay to take off their hoods and mask up as ICE agents. It reminds me of the klan.” pic.twitter.com/9PTwU7QpAr — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 24, 2025

LOL.

Gasp! She called Trump -- and everyone who voted for him -- a racist!

How will we ever recover from such a savage blow?

Oh no. They called us "racist." Quick, stop everything and do what they want. https://t.co/BOFdGsyM6w — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 24, 2025

Or, you know, just ignore her and push even harder on deportations.

How Crockett can possibly think this is an effective 'argument' anymore is a testament to her limited brain capacity.

Oh honey your party is the most racist of all. This rhetoric has grown tiresome, everyone will be glad when you are voted out. #TDS https://t.co/SpDItdrTZN — Deb (@DebbieDC_RTR) October 25, 2025

The Texas legislature can't redistrict her out of office soon enough.

Jazzy must be taking lessons from Joy Reid. All racist, all the time, without a single positive thought in that racist mind. https://t.co/Y1tkvmeoQc — Jerry Woodrow (@JerryWoodrow1) October 25, 2025

She basically IS Joy Reid. Just a little bit younger and without all of the blonde wigs.

Type Democrat bull 💩. Do Democrats ever do anything for America? pic.twitter.com/2YeUKcN8Vm — Was_it_Planned (@PlannedWas) October 24, 2025

Hang on, let us check on that ...

Nope. Not a thing.

Skanky Spice, aka @RepJasmine, runs that disgusting face hole of hers constantly and succeeds in saying absolutely nothing every time. — Sigh... (@LoveMeSomeTX) October 24, 2025

We laughed out loud at 'Shanky Spice.'

The only award Crockett ever won was for Best Fake Eyelashes.

Their accusations mean absolutely nothing anymore. Because they just fling them about like chimpanzees in a zoo.

If everyone is racist, no one is racist. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) October 24, 2025

Exactly.

LOL.

Wow. Grok is getting REALLY good at these AI creations.

Have she ever had an original thought in her life? pic.twitter.com/XfYOujlrAj — Based and Biased (@based_biased) October 24, 2025

Wait. Let us check on that one as well ...

Nope. Not a one.

Jasmine has mental issues. https://t.co/CPblqBV9Lw — Juanita McFadden (@JuanitaMcFadden) October 25, 2025

Her main mental issue seems to be that her brain doesn't have any grooves or ridges.

31 percent of ice agents are non white. I guess the klan has liberalized somewhat.. https://t.co/O5Rm6Z8jeD — @Redcoat3111 (@Redcoat31112964) October 24, 2025

HA!

Playing that card one too many times. It’s old https://t.co/CSCOcJf3H1 — Lee Marie (@LeeMarie090512) October 24, 2025

Democrats like Crockett have played it about 25 million too many times.

It's not just old, it's Jurassic.

It just makes us laugh at them harder because they DO still think those 'arguments' work.

Do these people have any policies or solutions? — Sue (@SusanK1717) October 24, 2025

And for a record third time in a single article, we're going to have to go check on that one, too ...

Nope. Not a single one.

And they wonder why the Democratic Party's approval rating stands at 19 percent.

We could tell Jasmine Crockett why, but she'd probably just call us racists.





