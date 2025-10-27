Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy
'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was...
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
VIP
Time to Slam the Brakes on H-1B Visas: American Grads Deserve Jobs, Not...
Glamour’s ‘Women of the Year’: Rachels Win for Perfecting the Art of Israel-Hating
Hip-Hop Governor Gavin Newsom Talks About Hustling to Pay the Bills Growing Up
The Democratic Party is Dead. Socialism is officially here. Plus Katie Porter is...
Against All Odds: Josh Williams on Faith, Grit, and Redefining Leadership in Ohio
It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged...
The New York Times' Hysterical Hand-Wringing Over Nigel Farage's Insufferably Joyful Rebel...
Schumer Scraps the Democrat Party: Johnson Uncovers Back-Room Deal!
Gavin Newsom Tries Snarking on Trump for Doing His Job and Ted Cruz...
Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid...
John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point...

JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:30 PM on October 27, 2025
Twitchy


When Zohran Mamdani came out and claimed that his poor aunt was the TRUE victim of 9/11, one thing was for certain. He was not going to be the only one who donned the 'Islamophobia' victim hairshirt. If there's one thing the left loves, it is playing the victim. 

Advertisement

Sure enough, one of the first to jump on the bandwagon was disgraced and fired 'journalist,' Mehdi Hasan. He had gotten into it with JD Vance recently over Mamdani's remarks, but apparently, getting humiliated by the Vice President once wasn't enough because Hasan came back for more, basically claiming that Charlie Kirk deserved to be assassinated because he told the truth about radical Islam. 

The truth hurts, and that's why Hasan responded with his ad hominem attack. 

As most people know, Kirk was a close personal friend of Vance's, so no one believed that the VP was going to remain silent about Hasan slandering his friend. 

This morning, Vance unloaded on Hasan with both barrels. 

There is not one chance in a million that Vance did not deliberately misspell Hasan's name in that post. He was absolutely making a point with that spelling. 

And he wasn't done. He followed that up with the second barrel in a reply to his own post. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes, that is exactly the mindset. 

And speech they don't like is 'violence,' and that justifies any actual violence that they commit. 

It is the ideology of everyone on the left, but of Islamic socialists like Mamadani and Hasan specifically.  

Even MSNBC wasn't crazy enough to keep giving Hasan a microphone. However, FAR too many people do seem to allow that. 

It's the only reason that Mamdani isn't getting laughed off the ballot in New York. 

He can always go back to the UK, where they welcome his verbal jihads. 

Advertisement

Yes, it is dangerous. But they are also getting exposed for who they are in real time, thanks to Vance and so many others on social media, X in particular. 

And we hope he keeps doing it to anti-Americans like Hasan and Mamdani. 

Norm Macdonald's meme wasn't meant to be a playbook for the left, but here we are. 

A fair and accurate definition. 

Advertisement

Appalling.

Hasan has only been a US citizen since 2020, but there's no question that his loyalty does not lie with this country. It never has. 

We're just pointing that out in case, you know, Secretary of State Marco Rubio would like to do something about that citizenship. 

============================================

Related:

It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged Elections'

Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina

BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM JD VANCE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy
justmindy
'Let's Go Brandon': Gov. Kathy Hochul Thought the ‘Tax the Rich’ Crowd Was Chanting ‘Let’s Go Bills’
Brett T.
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air
justmindy
Gavin Newsom Tries Snarking on Trump for Doing His Job and Ted Cruz DROPS Him With Some BRUTAL Advice
Sam J.
John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point What He Did
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement