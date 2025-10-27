JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination



When Zohran Mamdani came out and claimed that his poor aunt was the TRUE victim of 9/11, one thing was for certain. He was not going to be the only one who donned the 'Islamophobia' victim hairshirt. If there's one thing the left loves, it is playing the victim.

Sure enough, one of the first to jump on the bandwagon was disgraced and fired 'journalist,' Mehdi Hasan. He had gotten into it with JD Vance recently over Mamdani's remarks, but apparently, getting humiliated by the Vice President once wasn't enough because Hasan came back for more, basically claiming that Charlie Kirk deserved to be assassinated because he told the truth about radical Islam.

A reminder of what a racist bigot Kirk was and how much hate he incited against minorities. https://t.co/I3milXGfSO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 25, 2025

The truth hurts, and that's why Hasan responded with his ad hominem attack.

As most people know, Kirk was a close personal friend of Vance's, so no one believed that the VP was going to remain silent about Hasan slandering his friend.

This morning, Vance unloaded on Hasan with both barrels.

According to Mehdi Hassan, the real victim of hatred was not the guy murdered by a left wing lunatic, but people like Mehdi for facing criticism of their views. https://t.co/J2f0u8Jgh3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 27, 2025

There is not one chance in a million that Vance did not deliberately misspell Hasan's name in that post. He was absolutely making a point with that spelling.

And he wasn't done. He followed that up with the second barrel in a reply to his own post.

"Charlie Kirk was killed by a left wing radical. But I am the real victim because Charlie Kirk was mean to me." — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 27, 2025

Yes, that is exactly the mindset.

And speech they don't like is 'violence,' and that justifies any actual violence that they commit.

It is the ideology of everyone on the left, but of Islamic socialists like Mamadani and Hasan specifically.

Vance has it right here. To criticize a Democrat (Socialist, Communist, whatever) = hatred and makes the Democrat a victim. They would rather you think they are the victim rather than the one who was murdered. Every time. Do you allow these people to influence the way you think? https://t.co/hUAv4TFiYG — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) October 27, 2025

Even MSNBC wasn't crazy enough to keep giving Hasan a microphone. However, FAR too many people do seem to allow that.

It's the only reason that Mamdani isn't getting laughed off the ballot in New York.

I am all for @medhihassan illustrating exactly why we don’t need to import people who hate us https://t.co/QxL9O9iBCy — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 27, 2025

He can always go back to the UK, where they welcome his verbal jihads.

It is the same as Mamdani saying that the real victims of 9/11 were the people who got a nasty look from someone on a train. 🤡



These people are lunatics. 💯 — Cancel Me Gently (@CenteredRight) October 27, 2025

They are mastering the art of reframing every argument where they become the victim. Very dangerous, actually, because truth has a hard time getting to the battlefront. — Kirk Graystone (@KirkGraystone) October 27, 2025

Yes, it is dangerous. But they are also getting exposed for who they are in real time, thanks to Vance and so many others on social media, X in particular.

Vice President gemming out. — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) October 27, 2025

And we hope he keeps doing it to anti-Americans like Hasan and Mamdani.

They always do this meme:

1) Crime is committed, by some member of leftist-favored demographic.

2) Members of that group cheer for the crime and call for more of it.

3) "The real victims of this awful crime are the innocent people cheering for it who might get blamed!" pic.twitter.com/6TPX3PuIJa — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) October 27, 2025

Norm Macdonald's meme wasn't meant to be a playbook for the left, but here we are.

A fair and accurate definition.

Mehdi is an ungrateful, subversive foreigner with dual citizenship and no loyalty to America. He despises our culture, our people, and our nation. He has exhausted our goodwill and has no place in our civilization. The same goes for Zohran.



Denaturalize and deport. https://t.co/8JIU7FcmL0 — Drake (@theelderdrake) October 27, 2025

Deport Mehdi Hasan. pic.twitter.com/c07Pajtlbf — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 27, 2025

Appalling.

Hasan has only been a US citizen since 2020, but there's no question that his loyalty does not lie with this country. It never has.

We're just pointing that out in case, you know, Secretary of State Marco Rubio would like to do something about that citizenship.





