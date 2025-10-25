Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist

Letitia James Says Her Prosecution Isn’t About Her, But ‘About All of Us’
justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on October 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

If there was ever a case for reforming our immigration system and ensuring someone has fully assimilated before giving them citizenship, it is Mehdi Hasan. All he does is seek to divide and spout identity politics. Today, he is beefing with our Vice-President. 

Vance simply stated Zohran Mamdani was wrong to center his 'aunt' as a victim of 9/11, rather than the thousands who lost their lives and their friends and family left behind. That upset Mehdi because Vance has 'brown a brown wife and mixed race children'. 

First of all, it's so weird how Mehdi reduces Vance's wife to a 'brown woman' or his children as 'mixed race' when human beings are so much more than their skin color. For someone who calls everyone 'racist', he is the one most obsessed with race. Secondly, just because Vance has a wife of a certain race certainly doesn't mean he has to agree with any one political philosophy. 

Oh, Mehdi doesn't want to talk about that or confront that reality. 

They only care about some 'brown women'. 

Well, that's true.

Just the crazy Leftists. It's a bit like using made up pronouns. 

Imagine that. 

CRITICAL RACE THEORY ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM JD VANCE

