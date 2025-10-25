Mehdi Hasan's Identity Politics Obsession: JD Vance's Family Reduced to a Race Checklist

If there was ever a case for reforming our immigration system and ensuring someone has fully assimilated before giving them citizenship, it is Mehdi Hasan. All he does is seek to divide and spout identity politics. Today, he is beefing with our Vice-President.

According to Zohran the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks https://t.co/UGeKANSAH2 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 25, 2025

Vance simply stated Zohran Mamdani was wrong to center his 'aunt' as a victim of 9/11, rather than the thousands who lost their lives and their friends and family left behind. That upset Mehdi because Vance has 'brown a brown wife and mixed race children'.

Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism. Vance is just a bad person. https://t.co/UQoKGkn3h4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 25, 2025

First of all, it's so weird how Mehdi reduces Vance's wife to a 'brown woman' or his children as 'mixed race' when human beings are so much more than their skin color. For someone who calls everyone 'racist', he is the one most obsessed with race. Secondly, just because Vance has a wife of a certain race certainly doesn't mean he has to agree with any one political philosophy.

Islam isn't a race and Mamdani is white. So "racism" is off the table, Einstein.



But Islamic jihadist terrorism is definitely on the menu for discussion. And if you're getting a lot of really bad vibes and dirty looks, take them and shove them up your ass. https://t.co/IvaFW9mfO0 pic.twitter.com/4iCM3LtBj9 — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) October 25, 2025

Oh, Mehdi doesn't want to talk about that or confront that reality.

Imagine a party that claims to champion Black and Brown people yet mocks and attacks Winsome Sears—a conservative Black woman.



Marxist identity is nothing more than a social construct weaponized to target anyone the Democrats don’t like. https://t.co/dqfTuh3wBv — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 25, 2025

They only care about some 'brown women'.

Your daily reminder that there is no bigger POS than Mehdi Hasan. https://t.co/KSlOyn7P38 — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) October 25, 2025

Imaging you are an idiot and seen people by the color of their skin only. https://t.co/KDnS4gPRKN — John (@jvega620) October 25, 2025

Well, that's true.

The only community that plays victimhood card immediately after one or more of their own commit(s) a henious crime. https://t.co/DlZeBkcJbA — Ravindra (@ReadIndyan) October 25, 2025

Just the crazy Leftists. It's a bit like using made up pronouns.

Muslim isn’t a race. Thanks for coming to my ted talk. https://t.co/0daW2mDnGY — I AM a biologist (@Hat_rack_jack) October 25, 2025

Buddy is more upset about alleged racism than 3,000 people being slaughtered https://t.co/96gmYBX5yL — Christopher DeMarkey (@ChrisJDeMarkey) October 25, 2025

Imagine that.

