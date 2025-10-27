Mamdani’s Aunt: 9/11 Subway Sob Story Derailed by Tanzania, No Hijab, and Media’s Teary-Eyed Gullibility

Zohran Mamdani shared a 'heartbreaking' story about his Aunt who was terrified to ride the subway in hijab after 9/11. Of course, the Corporate Media ran with sob story and quickly made her the biggest victim of 9/11 ever. Now, some are raising questions about the veracity of the story after all.

Seems like Mamdani’s only aunt, aka the real victim of 9/11, who was scared of taking the bus wearing her hijab, does not even wear hijab. pic.twitter.com/UVoS2Wx0Cc — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) October 26, 2025

Oh, that's interesting.

“Mr. President, we’ve got a huge problem.



It’s Mamdani’s aunt. She’s not comfortable wearing her hijab on the subway.” pic.twitter.com/SgHNK0eCGO — Hashem (@HashemAllMighty) October 26, 2025

Questioning things Mamdani said would also be racism-the AP style guide, probably — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) October 27, 2025

Laugh or you might cry.

9/11 was 24 years ago Sana. You know that people change — MichaelY (@MZYouhana) October 27, 2025

Turns out she was not even living in NYC at the time😢 — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) October 27, 2025

Oh, wow. Could Mamdani have been lying?

It doesn’t really matter. He’s going to be mayor and win by a landslide — MichaelY (@MZYouhana) October 27, 2025

That may be, but voters deserve to know he is a big fat liar. Allegedly, of course.

If Mamdani will lie to our faces FOR NO REAL REASON.. just wait until he’s hiding his true motives AND he’s in office. — Liberty First (@focusonliberty) October 27, 2025

Or was taken a train in NYC during 9/11 pic.twitter.com/wqsnthMJJa — Olga Trampolski 🇮🇱🇨🇦🍁🍏🎗️ (@OTrampolski) October 27, 2025

Oh, come on. I'm sure she took it off just for the picture. — Sensei Plato (@SenseiPlato) October 27, 2025

Oh, yes, sure she did.

Wasn’t in NYC, doesn’t wear a hijab, probably thinks her nephew is on drugs or a compulsive liar. Mamdani is an absolute clown. — Yenny~ ☧ ✟ (@YennyOnRoll) October 27, 2025

Well, she would be right about that.

Apparently she was living in Tanzania after 9/11 not New York. That’s probably why she didn’t take the subway. — DW (@vfx_dude) October 27, 2025

It would be very difficult to take the subway in New York if you lived in Tanzania.

Did any journalist even bother to fact check Zohran Mamdani’s teary eyed claims about an aunt in NYC or were they too busy jerking off to this story?



Because it looks like Mamdani’s only aunt doesn’t even wear a hijab and has never lived in New York: https://t.co/2gbYekKIAX https://t.co/bMBY1CAn4C pic.twitter.com/oFtEu8FowC — Trinity Votes Blue 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@TrinityMustache) October 26, 2025

Mamdani is a Democrat and they don't get fact-checked.

This is Zohran Mamdani's aunt's bio. A mover and shaker! She allegedly wore a hijab after 9/11 but she is an expert in "reproductive and sexual health and rights, gender equality" and other "haram" or forbidden-in-Islam secular NGO priorities. She also is not wearing hijab in… https://t.co/dP4YxHOnz9 pic.twitter.com/CeWKzwkNvX — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) October 26, 2025

It seems like Zohran Mamdani's choked up plea was just another big show. He should be an actor. It would be much less devastating to America.

