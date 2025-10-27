Swalwell’s Wrecking Ball Waltz: Dems’ 2028 Plan to Smash Trump’s Ballroom Out of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)
Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved
Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House Into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars With...
Democrats Ground Air Traffic Controllers’ Paychecks, Prioritize Politics Over Planes
VIP
David French’s Heartless Take Mocks My Father’s Death: A Vaccine Tragedy Ignored
Do You Believe in Miracles? Annunciation School Shooting Victim Sophia Forchas Walks Out...
Sen. Rand Paul Lights the Administration Up Over 'Extrajudicial Killings'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Smith, Garland, and Wray 'Conducted an Illegal Spying Operation'
She Did the MEME! Tara Setmayer's Attempt to Blame MAGA for Her Hateful,...
Data-Based, Receipt-Filled THREAD Exposes Obamacare for the FAILURE It and the Dems Who...
OOF! Abigail Spanberger Takes Jay Jones and Ghazala Hashmi OFF Her Bus, Is...

Mamdani’s Aunt: 9/11 Subway Sob Story Derailed by Tanzania, No Hijab, and Media’s Teary-Eyed Gullibility

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 27, 2025
Meme

Zohran Mamdani shared a 'heartbreaking' story about his Aunt who was terrified to ride the subway in hijab after 9/11. Of course, the Corporate Media ran with sob story and quickly made her the biggest victim of 9/11 ever. Now, some are raising questions about the veracity of the story after all. 

Advertisement

Oh, that's interesting.

Laugh or you might cry.

Oh, wow. Could Mamdani have been lying?

That may be, but voters deserve to know he is a big fat liar. Allegedly, of course. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oh, yes, sure she did.

Well, she would be right about that. 

It would be very difficult to take the subway in New York if you lived in Tanzania. 

Advertisement

Mamdani is a Democrat and they don't get fact-checked.

It seems like Zohran Mamdani's choked up plea was just another big show. He should be an actor. It would be much less devastating to America.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Swalwell’s Wrecking Ball Waltz: Dems’ 2028 Plan to Smash Trump’s Ballroom Out of Pure Spite
justmindy
Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Running Over a Cop (Watch)
Eric V.
Bye, Bye, Sami Hamdi: Deporting This Terror-Cheering Nutjob Is the Win America Deserved
justmindy
Trump Triumphantly Transforms White House Into Ballroom Glory: Dems Wail, X Roars With Laughter
justmindy
Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement