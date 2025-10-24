BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to...
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero...
Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Out...
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH...
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied...
Klobuchar and Warren’s Cringey ‘Statler and Waldorf’-Like Ballroom Video Is All Muppet and...
RNC Research (and CNN) SINK Chuck Schumer's Talking Point on Karoline Leavitt's 'Trump...
Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on...
WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning...
Scott Jennings Shocked CNN Panel Doesn’t See Zohran Mamdani Pic With '93 WTC...
Hakeem Jeffries Trapped on Live TV: Confronted With Nowhere to Run
VIP
Bulwarker Claims MAGA Is 'Creating Violence,' Reminds Everyone NeverTrumpers STILL Can't R...
No Wonder She's Hiding: Ghazala Hashmi's DISGRACEFUL Position on Porn in Schools Resurface...

Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on October 24, 2025
Twitter

Yes, after 9/11 and the loss of thousands and thousands of innocent souls at the hands of radical Muslims, the victim is definitely Zohran Mamdani's aunt and her subway travails. 

Advertisement

He literally did the meme.

That's a good question. 

It's all about Zohran and his family's feelings. 

Recommended

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's disheartening that Mamdani doesn't even realize how tone deaf he sounds. 

They are definitely going to need it. 

It's such a shame. 

And New Yorkers are falling for it. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina
Grateful Calvin
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero Shame
justmindy
'It Do Be Like That': Will Stancil Launches a Viral Meme Storm Over White House Renovations
Grateful Calvin
Shocking Fraud in FL Semi-Truck Crash: Illegal Failed CDL 10 Times, School Lied About English Proficiency
justmindy
BRUTAL: The Look on Hakeem Jeffries Face When CNBC Called Out His BS About O-Care Subsidies Is Priceless
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina Grateful Calvin
Advertisement