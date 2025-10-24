Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash

Yes, after 9/11 and the loss of thousands and thousands of innocent souls at the hands of radical Muslims, the victim is definitely Zohran Mamdani's aunt and her subway travails.
Zohran Mamdani, while forcing out a tear: “My aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she didn’t feel safe in her hijab.”— AP (@Average_NY_Guy) October 24, 2025
Well, Zohran… my family, along with many other New Yorkers, especially Jewish New Yorkers, haven’t been on the subway for two years, and you… pic.twitter.com/6i3gAxJAYM
Zohran tries to force a tear as he speaks out on being a victim of "Islamophobia" pic.twitter.com/7tnAdsCo9b— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2025
Zohran literally did the Norm Macdonald joke. pic.twitter.com/P3vWQbhyJe— Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 24, 2025
He literally did the meme.
Just why?? pic.twitter.com/dxuKH96bxI— Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) October 24, 2025
That's a good question.
Zohran Mamdani is not working class. Zohran Mamdani is a $10M trust fund socialist pic.twitter.com/dl4UalBQ3c— DarkModeOnly (@DarkModeOnly01) October 24, 2025
What the hell...— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 24, 2025
2,606 Americans died in 9/11 in New York City because a radical muslim terrorist organization KILLED THEM ALL.
That's who deserves the tears.
Not Zohran aunt.
This is disgusting.
It's all about Zohran and his family's feelings.
It took 24 years for NYC to go from this⬇️to the verge of electing a man who sees Muslims as the victims of 9/11.— Snaaling (@Snaaling3) October 24, 2025
It was the pivotal moment for many of my generation who endured horrors of war so such Islamic terrorism would never happen here again.
This is very disheartening. pic.twitter.com/f8XjyPAsh9
It's disheartening that Mamdani doesn't even realize how tone deaf he sounds.
Remember everyone, Zohran wants you to think he’s the real victim of 9/11.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 24, 2025
What a disgrace.
This is the guy who wants to defund the Police and empty the jails if elected mayor of NYC.— Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) October 24, 2025
Good luck, New York — you’re gonna need it. pic.twitter.com/97afZDyAZH
They are definitely going to need it.
It's only been 24 years since the Twin Towers were destroyed by jihadi terrorists and they are trying to make us believe that the real victim of 9/11 is... mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.— Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 24, 2025
It's such a shame.
Islamophobia is an irrational fear of Islam.— NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 24, 2025
My fear of Islam is totally rational. They hate me and they want me dead. I believe them when they tell me that. And so should everyone.
Yeah. It’s how they weaponize our weakness against us and preempt anybody to call out their bad actions.— Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) October 24, 2025
Scare tactic that works on the weak.
And New Yorkers are falling for it.
