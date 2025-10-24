Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers Epic Backlash

Yes, after 9/11 and the loss of thousands and thousands of innocent souls at the hands of radical Muslims, the victim is definitely Zohran Mamdani's aunt and her subway travails.

Zohran Mamdani, while forcing out a tear: “My aunt stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she didn’t feel safe in her hijab.”



Well, Zohran… my family, along with many other New Yorkers, especially Jewish New Yorkers, haven’t been on the subway for two years, and you… pic.twitter.com/6i3gAxJAYM — AP (@Average_NY_Guy) October 24, 2025

Zohran tries to force a tear as he speaks out on being a victim of "Islamophobia" pic.twitter.com/7tnAdsCo9b — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 24, 2025

Zohran literally did the Norm Macdonald joke. pic.twitter.com/P3vWQbhyJe — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) October 24, 2025

He literally did the meme.

That's a good question.

Zohran Mamdani is not working class. Zohran Mamdani is a $10M trust fund socialist pic.twitter.com/dl4UalBQ3c — DarkModeOnly (@DarkModeOnly01) October 24, 2025

What the hell...



2,606 Americans died in 9/11 in New York City because a radical muslim terrorist organization KILLED THEM ALL.



That's who deserves the tears.



Not Zohran aunt.



This is disgusting. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 24, 2025

It's all about Zohran and his family's feelings.

It took 24 years for NYC to go from this⬇️to the verge of electing a man who sees Muslims as the victims of 9/11.



It was the pivotal moment for many of my generation who endured horrors of war so such Islamic terrorism would never happen here again.



This is very disheartening. pic.twitter.com/f8XjyPAsh9 — Snaaling (@Snaaling3) October 24, 2025

It's disheartening that Mamdani doesn't even realize how tone deaf he sounds.

Remember everyone, Zohran wants you to think he’s the real victim of 9/11.



What a disgrace. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 24, 2025

This is the guy who wants to defund the Police and empty the jails if elected mayor of NYC.



Good luck, New York — you’re gonna need it. pic.twitter.com/97afZDyAZH — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) October 24, 2025

They are definitely going to need it.

It's only been 24 years since the Twin Towers were destroyed by jihadi terrorists and they are trying to make us believe that the real victim of 9/11 is... mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 24, 2025

It's such a shame.

Islamophobia is an irrational fear of Islam.

My fear of Islam is totally rational. They hate me and they want me dead. I believe them when they tell me that. And so should everyone. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 24, 2025

Yeah. It’s how they weaponize our weakness against us and preempt anybody to call out their bad actions.



Scare tactic that works on the weak. — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) October 24, 2025

And New Yorkers are falling for it.

