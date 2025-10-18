Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day (Kamala Won't Like THIS One)

Today Democrats, lefties and assorted useful idiots will take to the streets around the country for another "No Kings" rally, while President Trump will do nothing to stop it (worst King ever). This is comical considering the previous president who these "No Kings" people presumably voted for unilaterally decreed a new constitutional amendment as they cheered (that was King-like behavior but they had no problem with it). The purpose of the rallies seems to be therapy for losing a presidential election badly, but alas tomorrow morning they'll wake up and Trump will still be in the White House.

Meanwhile, as we told you earlier, the White House has created an account at the place designed to be a safe space for liberals who will no doubt be talking up what's happening on "No Kings" day. In the spirit of bipartisanship, the White House is reaching out to the people who otherwise don't see their content:

We realized everyone over at Bluesky probably wasn't seeing our content.



So we decided to fix that.



Here are some of our greatest hits all in one place. Enjoy ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v6SdrMIWtW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2025

We can't help but wonder how many Democrats over at Bluesky who have spent the last few days screeching about free speech and the First Amendment are begging the people who run that place to ban the Trump White House's account.

But wait, it gets worse for the Bluesky TDSers.

"make accounts for every federal department on Bluesky the day before their public tantrum, father" https://t.co/uVsZJRoOsI pic.twitter.com/43rUXALzbQ — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 17, 2025

And that's exactly what's happening:

The Department of War is now on Bluesky! pic.twitter.com/O5UPdUsSSY — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) October 18, 2025

We heard Bluesky is a great place to research visa revocations 👀



Give us a follow: https://t.co/ycxhRAAR51 https://t.co/jNWWxrSKER — Department of State (@StateDept) October 17, 2025

See how the Democrats’ government shutdown is impacting veterans - now on BlueSkyhttps://t.co/KzkjnvYklQ https://t.co/eNfexf16kD — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) October 17, 2025

EVERYONE needs to know about how @POTUS is delivering HISTORIC WINS for American Workers.



That’s why we’re taking the America First message to Bluesky!



Give us a follow, Patriots ➡️ https://t.co/7KrMGreY1K https://t.co/YM0RMWJCRu — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 17, 2025

We want to make sure EVERYONE can see how President Trump is unleashing American energy dominance!



So we joined BlueSky 💙 Give us a follow. https://t.co/z0jR5FnmVb — U.S. Department of Energy (@ENERGY) October 17, 2025

Schumer’s shutdown is affecting every American family: left, right, and middle. That’s why we joined Bluesky.



Follow us: https://t.co/gs57JJvn3Q https://t.co/HSUawZd0fB — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) October 18, 2025

Now you can learn about capitalism on Bluesky…follow SBA at https://t.co/FY5Imarnt0.



“Capitalism, by its very nature, fosters opportunity and growth, allowing individuals with vision and drive to create small businesses that can change the world.”

— Milton Friedman https://t.co/hQwcOwPCr0 — Kelly Loeffler (@SBA_Kelly) October 17, 2025

This one cracked us up because it contains a very subtle dig at Kamala Harris, who some people have said was the most qualified person ever to run for president (according to Harris):

We hear we’re VERY POPULAR on Bluesky! (many people are saying)



Give us a follow at https://t.co/NHaZ1foptL



PATRIOTS! We must work together and appeal to their patriotic spirit and ask for a hand in stopping the Democrats’ government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/lQvlqC0G5M — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 17, 2025

Even more have joined the White House on Bluesky and hopefully libs will see those posts on their phones in between cringey chants at the "No Kings" rallies.

“Meme them until they cry and then make memes of them crying.” -Sun Tzu — not_so_friendly_lawyer (@alcadizzar19) October 17, 2025

This is the way!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

