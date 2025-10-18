Agencies Under Trump Join WH In Trolling Bluesky Libs on 'No Kings' Day (Kamala Won't Like THIS One)

SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Doug P. | 9:15 AM on October 18, 2025
Twitter

Today Democrats, lefties and assorted useful idiots will take to the streets around the country for another "No Kings" rally, while President Trump will do nothing to stop it (worst King ever). This is comical considering the previous president who these "No Kings" people presumably voted for unilaterally decreed a new constitutional amendment as they cheered (that was King-like behavior but they had no problem with it). The purpose of the rallies seems to be therapy for losing a presidential election badly, but alas tomorrow morning they'll wake up and Trump will still be in the White House. 

Meanwhile, as we told you earlier, the White House has created an account at the place designed to be a safe space for liberals who will no doubt be talking up what's happening on "No Kings" day. In the spirit of bipartisanship, the White House is reaching out to the people who otherwise don't see their content: 

We can't help but wonder how many Democrats over at Bluesky who have spent the last few days screeching about free speech and the First Amendment are begging the people who run that place to ban the Trump White House's account.

But wait, it gets worse for the Bluesky TDSers. 

And that's exactly what's happening: 

This one cracked us up because it contains a very subtle dig at Kamala Harris, who some people have said was the most qualified person ever to run for president (according to Harris): 

Even more have joined the White House on Bluesky and hopefully libs will see those posts on their phones in between cringey chants at the "No Kings" rallies. 

This is the way!

