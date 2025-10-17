VIP
Democrats' Dumpster Fire: Death Wishes, Commie Confessions, and a Side of Sexism
Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies...
Inflatable Unicorn? CHECK! Off-Beat Chanting? CHECK! Let’s Get These Protests Started!
From Gaza to Gumbo: How a Terrorist Became a 'Louisiana Man' in 90...
Call the WAAAAHMBULANCE! Adam Kinzinger Cries on Camera About Trump Freeing George Santos
Chuck Schumer’s Shutdown Soirée: Cackling as Every Day of Chaos Boosts His Dem...
Photo Finish: Pentagon Press Corps Captures ‘Journalistic’ Irrelevance in Unintentionally...
Trump Commutes Sentence of Republican George Santos, Shortening It From Seven Years to...
Dem Jamie Raskin Defends Indicted John Bolton Saying He’s Being Prosecuted for Insulting...
Go Back to the Shadow! UK Professor Claims Tolkien's Lord of the Rings...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Seeks to Punish Businesses for Hiring Employees by Reviving...
Dem Gavin Newsom Sees Something in Trump He Never Saw in Biden -...
AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and...
Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No...

Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on October 17, 2025
grok

On Friday night (aka ‘No Kings’ eve), the Trump White House joined social media platform Bluesky. Yes, that soulless haven for demented Democrats. Being new to the social media site, President Donald Trump and his meme team immediately got to trolling.

Oh, and it’s absolutely hilarious. Crank it up! (WATCH)

You might recognize the music; it’s a cover of the psychedelic rock classic, ‘Spirit in the Sky’, originally performed by Norman Greenbaum back in 1969.

It gets better. The first video was the edited version. Here’s the full video in all its trolling glory. (WATCH)

That reaction is not hyperbole.

Here’s how leftists on Bluesky are reacting to the video. (LANGUAGE WARNING)

What a wonderful way to start the weekend. Thanks, President Trump!

