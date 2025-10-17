Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)

On Friday night (aka ‘No Kings’ eve), the Trump White House joined social media platform Bluesky. Yes, that soulless haven for demented Democrats. Being new to the social media site, President Donald Trump and his meme team immediately got to trolling.

Oh, and it’s absolutely hilarious. Crank it up! (WATCH)

🔥 BREAKING: The Trump White House just JOINED Blusky and absolutely TROLLED every leftist on the platform - Hakeem is wearing the sombrero again and President Trump is wearing a crown 🤣



"DADDY'S HOME" pic.twitter.com/Hs82J9hlzK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2025

I love this. How long before he gets banned. — The BubbaDude (@The_Bubbadude) October 17, 2025

I love this Administration’s ability to master the art of trolling 🤣🤣 — Jinee (@jineeminee) October 17, 2025

This is great he is the King 👑 of the trolls. — Deborah J Simmons (@DeborahJSimmon1) October 17, 2025

You might recognize the music; it’s a cover of the psychedelic rock classic, ‘Spirit in the Sky’, originally performed by Norman Greenbaum back in 1969.

It gets better. The first video was the edited version. Here’s the full video in all its trolling glory. (WATCH)

Tom Homan as the Sun rising over the Wall is magnificent.

Hahaha — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 17, 2025

Fighting fire with fire in a real world context uses up fuel to control the flames and control the burn and damage…



This is not that😂🤣😂



This is a kerosine drop🔥🔥🔥🔥 — H. Huntsman (@HHuntsmanWrites) October 17, 2025

I can hear the demons screeching 😂 — 🙏 Prayers&Pajamas 😴 (@JLS0817) October 17, 2025

Let's turn now to Bluesky users to hear their reaction: pic.twitter.com/12zRSos6vo — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) October 17, 2025

That reaction is not hyperbole.

Here’s how leftists on Bluesky are reacting to the video. (LANGUAGE WARNING)

Let’s see how Bluesky is handling it. pic.twitter.com/pHY9g6ob0S — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) October 17, 2025

Respect for the Tough Republican! Talk about David vs. Goliath! 🇺🇸💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xZmz98JsS0 — ܍ 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 ܍ (@TellMyBelle) October 17, 2025

Quite the potty mouths over there on Bluesky. Class clearly isn’t part of the user agreement. — Miyamoto Musashi 🇺🇸 (@musashi_1600) October 17, 2025

Lmao they can't handle it at all 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2025

What a wonderful way to start the weekend. Thanks, President Trump!

