Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS

As most of us who pay far too much attention to politics and news know, Democrats have planned another 'No Kings Rally' for Saturday, October 18th. It's such a grassroots effort that people like Chuck Schumer have been advertising it.

Heh.

We get it, the Democrats are probably starting to feel a little desperate for some approval somewhere, but nobody believes a president who is shrinking the government and ending wars thinks of himself as a king.

Once again, our pals on the Left have failed to read the room.

Especially when we're seeing some 'chants' they're planning on using tomorrow during the rally.

Hey man, we told you, this is totally grassroots and not at all funded by dark money and communists.

Ahem.

Per the No Kings website, here's a couple of the chants they will be yelling at their protests. 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/8ckaBZEgZD — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 17, 2025

They're such poets.

Boomers are gonna Boomer.

Spelling is as expected. 🤡🌎 — That Guy You Like 🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@craigtherandall) October 17, 2025

The very best an over-priced college education can provide.

That makes sense considering who is sponsoring the No Kings riot.

CPUSA (Communist Party USA)



No Kings!

Totally ok with political prisoners, gulags and genocide….but No Kings! pic.twitter.com/OUjvwMKwTX — WickedSon (@SoggyBottom22) October 17, 2025

It’s like Dick and Jane for political activists. — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) October 17, 2025

The circus 🤡 is in town — Discerning Texan (@CWRandomMusings) October 17, 2025

Grab yer corn, this is gonna be a hoot.

