Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on October 17, 2025
Meme

As most of us who pay far too much attention to politics and news know, Democrats have planned another 'No Kings Rally' for Saturday, October 18th. It's such a grassroots effort that people like Chuck Schumer have been advertising it.

Advertisement

Heh.

We get it, the Democrats are probably starting to feel a little desperate for some approval somewhere, but nobody believes a president who is shrinking the government and ending wars thinks of himself as a king.

Once again, our pals on the Left have failed to read the room.

Especially when we're seeing some 'chants' they're planning on using tomorrow during the rally.

Hey man, we told you, this is totally grassroots and not at all funded by dark money and communists.

Ahem.

They're such poets.

Boomers are gonna Boomer.

The very best an over-priced college education can provide.

