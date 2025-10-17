WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't...
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About...
Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK...
Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Voicing Support for 'No Kings' Rallies Wins This Week's Zero Self-Awareness...
BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for...
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at...
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Poli...
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abo...
Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
Fetterman 'Steaks' His Claim: A 'Prime' Time Push for 100% American Ranch-Raised Beef
Dem Jay Jones Deflects From His Text Scandal by Repeating Trump’s Name 40+...
Incitement Investigation? Don Lemon Calls for ‘Black and Brown People’ to Arm Themselves...
VIP
Occasionally-Cortez? The AOC at CNN’s Town Hall Was Not the AOC We’ve Seen...

If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by Jason Miyares at the Debate Is Real? BAHA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on October 17, 2025
Meme

We can neither confirm nor deny if this alleged picture of a Jay Jones staffer after his BRUTAL debate with Jason Miyares is real BUT ... we'd like to think it is. We'd like to think that even the people Jones pays to support him, to encourage him, to promote him know how bad his performance was last night.

Advertisement

And that Jones really should have just dropped out of the race weeks ago when the violent texts came to light.

Either way though, we snickered when we saw this.

Told ya'.

Admit it, you laughed as well.

We're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for his staffer ... or for Jones himself. Then again, considering Jones called a two and five year old 'little fascists' and wished for them to suffer and die in their mother's arms, we imagine very few people feel sorry for him at this point.

Grok seems to think the photo is real. Now, we know that doesn't prove this guy is a Jones staffer but at least we do know it's likely a real picture.

Recommended

Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK Rowling Ambush Question
Gordon K
Advertisement

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base

Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)

DAMNING: Fairfax CTY Schools in CYA Mode, Posts Bizarre 'Burn Book' About Their Alleged Abortion Cover-Up

Look on Tim Kaine's FACE As Even Jake Tapper Asks Him About Calling on Jay Jones to Drop Out Is PRICELESS

YAAAS QUEEN! Winsome Sears DROPS VA Dems Turning What They Thought Was a GOTCHA Into LEGENDARY Self-Own

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS GOP VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK Rowling Ambush Question
Gordon K
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About Illegals 'Leaks' (Watch)
Sam J.
BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for Being TOO HONEST About Dem's Base
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the Dems Prioritize
Doug P.
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at the Most INAPPROPRIATE Time (Pic)
Sam J.
Unmasked: Democrat Graham Platner's Radical Reddit Revelations Shake Maine Senate Race
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK Rowling Ambush Question Gordon K
Advertisement