If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by Jason Miyares at the Debate Is Real? BAHA

We can neither confirm nor deny if this alleged picture of a Jay Jones staffer after his BRUTAL debate with Jason Miyares is real BUT ... we'd like to think it is. We'd like to think that even the people Jones pays to support him, to encourage him, to promote him know how bad his performance was last night.

And that Jones really should have just dropped out of the race weeks ago when the violent texts came to light.

Either way though, we snickered when we saw this.

Friend at the AG debate in Richmond just texted us this photograph of a @jonesjay campaign staffer seen in the hallway after the debate. pic.twitter.com/wgRGNLzFZh — PWCGOP (@PWCGOP) October 16, 2025

Told ya'.

Admit it, you laughed as well.

when you realize that you are the baddies — Jessica NolaNova (@jessicanolanova) October 17, 2025

We're not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for his staffer ... or for Jones himself. Then again, considering Jones called a two and five year old 'little fascists' and wished for them to suffer and die in their mother's arms, we imagine very few people feel sorry for him at this point.

Grok seems to think the photo is real. Now, we know that doesn't prove this guy is a Jones staffer but at least we do know it's likely a real picture.

Heh.

