John Ondrasik LEVELS Jon Stewart for Comparing Zohran Mamdani to a True Cultural Legend



It's been interesting -- and entirely predictable -- to watch Democrats' position evolve in recent months on radical socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Oh, sure, nutbars in the party like AOC have always adored him. However, the Democrat establishment (what's left of it, anyway) tried to avoid the Mamdani question like the plague for a while. Now that it seems pretty certain that he'll win, they're falling all over themselves to declare him the greatest thing since sliced bread.

This is funny, since he is also the person most likely to bring bread lines to the financial capital of the world.

But now that they have fully embraced him, the slurping can commence in earnest. Earlier this week, Jon Stewart brought Mamdani on The Daily Show to give the candidate the Monica Lewinsky special treatment.

In doing so, of course, Stewart had to trample all over a true trailblazer, hero, and American legend. Watch:

🚨 Jon Stewart Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Run a ‘Jackie Robinson Moment’



“A muslim, a young person, a progressive, a democratic socialist. There are so many different communities that are looking to you.” pic.twitter.com/4Q4aOAnk8M — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 28, 2025

Oh, he did NOT just compare Mamdani to Jackie Robinson.

Except, of course, he did. Which is weird since Robinson actually broke barriers in America. Mamdani is breaking none. America has elected Muslims before, as well as young people. To our misfortune, we have also elected progressives and socialists.

So, what exactly is the barrier Mamdani is breaking here? Stewart doesn't care.

One person who DID care was Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik, who went nuclear on Stewart for the disgraceful comparison.

This should forever eliminate @jonstewart from a seat at the culture table. I can’t think of anything more revolting than equating a terrorist socialist simp to Jackie Robinson. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/UuLKHiNrEM — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 28, 2025

BOOM.

It makes sense that Ondrasik would take particular offense here. His song, Superman, became the anthem of 9/11. Now he is watching celebrities fall all over themselves to praise a man who takes smiling selfies with terrorists.

But it should offend every American.

That is an insult to the memory of perhaps the most influential athlete in U.S. history. #42 changed history. Robinson built bridges and Mamdani burns them down. Stewart is a fool. — Jeff Grossman (@JeffGrossman2) October 29, 2025

It is an insult to SO MANY memories.

For white liberal Jon Stewart to equate communist #ZohranMamdani to Jackie Robinson is an insult to Black Americans. Jackie was a role model for everyone. Mamdani is a jew hater and a symbol of evil. https://t.co/5K2Wc4voXF — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) October 28, 2025

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Winsome Sears is close to becoming the first black woman in history to be elected governor. But you won't see Stewart bringing her on his show or giving her praise as a barrier breaker.

Because she plays for the wrong team, the leftists in the media are trying to pretend that Sears doesn't exist.

Who knew WWII Army Lieutenant Jack Roosevelt Robinson was a privileged Muslim anti-semitic socialist?#ZohranMamdani @jonstewart https://t.co/8o1KJ69c5a — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 28, 2025

Stewart, of course, plays his usual deniability game here. HE'S not calling Mamdani Jackie Robinson, you see. He's just saying that 'many people' are calling him that.

Except that Stewart can't name a single one, other than himself.

"The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history." ~ George Orwell https://t.co/uFdSo5dErE — rcoery (@rcoery) October 28, 2025

Don't be surprised if (or when) Mamdani supporters tear down the Jackie Robinson statue in Brooklyn.

@jonstewart is such a fraud. The guy who spent his life trying to make it look like he was fighting for the long term health of 9/11 responders is now celebrating the guy who thinks it was no big deal. — UnCivilEng (@shoester41) October 28, 2025

We'd love to see Stewart go and face those first responders and their families after this embarrassing prostration before Mamdani.

But the more Jon Stewart speaks, the more we understand his position. I’d rather have that out on the table. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. https://t.co/s8MK8Npqet — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) October 28, 2025

We get that. And we agree.

But Ondrasik wasn't saying that Stewart should be silenced, only that he has forever forfeited any remaining credibility he might have had.

Calling Mamdani the new Jackie Robinson is a slap in the face to every Black American who actually understands what struggle, dignity, and honor mean. — merikuh (@merikuh) October 28, 2025

This. But it's also a slap in the face to all Americans who have worked hard to achieve success.

See, look at the comedy of Jon Stewart simping for idiot socialism. Isn't it funny? Laugh at it. Comedy. https://t.co/9MoBLVj0Ca — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) October 28, 2025

Yeah, there's that too.

We seem to recall that these late-night shows were supposed to be about comedy and not just group therapy for leftists.

But that ship sailed a long time ago.





