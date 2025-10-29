VIP
Troll Reversal: President Donald Trump Announces He’s Not Seeking a Third Term in...
Sen. John Kennedy: There Are Two Reasons the Dem Party Is Angry but...
Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who...
CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth...
Trucks, Tragedies and Diseased Monkeys, Oh My!
Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing...
Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer...
VIP
Palestinian Cured of Cancer Says Israel Tried to Poison Him With Chemotherapy
Adam Schiff: Trump Is Abusing His Pardon Power to Reward Family and Political...
Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s...
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof

John Ondrasik LEVELS Jon Stewart for Comparing Zohran Mamdani to a True Cultural Legend

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on October 29, 2025
Screenshot


It's been interesting -- and entirely predictable -- to watch Democrats' position evolve in recent months on radical socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Oh, sure, nutbars in the party like AOC have always adored him. However, the Democrat establishment (what's left of it, anyway) tried to avoid the Mamdani question like the plague for a while. Now that it seems pretty certain that he'll win, they're falling all over themselves to declare him the greatest thing since sliced bread. 

Advertisement

This is funny, since he is also the person most likely to bring bread lines to the financial capital of the world. 

But now that they have fully embraced him, the slurping can commence in earnest. Earlier this week, Jon Stewart brought Mamdani on The Daily Show to give the candidate the Monica Lewinsky special treatment. 

In doing so, of course, Stewart had to trample all over a true trailblazer, hero, and American legend. Watch: 

Oh, he did NOT just compare Mamdani to Jackie Robinson. 

Except, of course, he did. Which is weird since Robinson actually broke barriers in America. Mamdani is breaking none. America has elected Muslims before, as well as young people. To our misfortune, we have also elected progressives and socialists.

So, what exactly is the barrier Mamdani is breaking here? Stewart doesn't care.

One person who DID care was Five for Fighting's John Ondrasik, who went nuclear on Stewart for the disgraceful comparison.

Recommended

CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth About Karine Jean-Pierre
Warren Squire
Advertisement

BOOM. 

It makes sense that Ondrasik would take particular offense here. His song, Superman, became the anthem of 9/11. Now he is watching celebrities fall all over themselves to praise a man who takes smiling selfies with terrorists.

But it should offend every American.

It is an insult to SO MANY memories. 

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Winsome Sears is close to becoming the first black woman in history to be elected governor. But you won't see Stewart bringing her on his show or giving her praise as a barrier breaker. 

Because she plays for the wrong team, the leftists in the media are trying to pretend that Sears doesn't exist.

Stewart, of course, plays his usual deniability game here. HE'S not calling Mamdani Jackie Robinson, you see. He's just saying that 'many people' are calling him that.

Advertisement

Except that Stewart can't name a single one, other than himself.

Don't be surprised if (or when) Mamdani supporters tear down the Jackie Robinson statue in Brooklyn. 

We'd love to see Stewart go and face those first responders and their families after this embarrassing prostration before Mamdani.

We get that. And we agree.

But Ondrasik wasn't saying that Stewart should be silenced, only that he has forever forfeited any remaining credibility he might have had.

This. But it's also a slap in the face to all Americans who have worked hard to achieve success. 

Advertisement

Yeah, there's that too. 

We seem to recall that these late-night shows were supposed to be about comedy and not just group therapy for leftists.

But that ship sailed a long time ago.

============================================

Related:

DUH! We Didn't Need an Election 'Autopsy' to Know What's Wrong With the Left In America

JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged Elections'

Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth About Karine Jean-Pierre
Warren Squire
Sen. John Kennedy: There Are Two Reasons the Dem Party Is Angry but ‘Even DUCT TAPE Can’t Fix Stupid!’
Warren Squire
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
Brett T.
Jennifer Welch Says Schumer and Jeffries Should Get Onboard With Far-Leftist Dems Who Want MAGA Dead
Warren Squire
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Cory Booker's Fake Halo Slips: Screams "My God" at Nothings, Silent on Child-Killer Texts
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN’s Jake Tapper Cuts to Commercial As Katie Miller Shares the DEI Truth About Karine Jean-Pierre Warren Squire
Advertisement