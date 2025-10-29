Then and Now: Gavin Newsom Displays His Cowardice by Denying His Son's Love for Charlie Kirk



Earlier this year, when he was still trying (and failing) to pretend that he was a 'centrist,' California Governor Gavin Newsom would invite conservatives on his podcast and pay lip service to sanity.

Advertisement

One such conservative was Charlie Kirk, who famously asked Newsom about men in women's sports, getting the governor to admit that it was not fair to permit that. Of course, Newsom's words were wind, and all of his actions as governor just reinforced that he is totally in line with the trans agenda. So much so that his state is being sued by Harmeet Dhillon and the DOJ for continuing to defy federal law and let men in womanface compete against women and girls, and invade their bathrooms and locker rooms.

But another topic of their conversation was also Newsom's son. At the time, Newsom could not stop talking about how big a fan of Kirk's his son was. It was a friendly, lighthearted moment with no political subtext.

Ahh, but now that Kirk was gunned down and assassinated by a trans activist, Newsom showed America his yellow belly by backtracking on that and claiming that his son barely cared about Kirk.

Watch the disgraceful then and now:

Gavin Newsom: I can’t tell you how much of a fan my son is of Charlie Kirk.



Also Gavin Newsom: He wasn’t a fan of him, as much as he was familiar with him. pic.twitter.com/YoLMKC7RDb — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 28, 2025

What happened, Gavin? Did the trans mafia threaten you? That's kind of their MO, after all.

Or were you just lying to Kirk to try to make yourself seem less of the raging leftist that you are?

Either way, Newsom's reversal is pure cowardice.

This man is vile. https://t.co/KIOgKOz26r — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) October 28, 2025

Yes, he is.

And we love Bridget Phetasy's ability to cut right to the quick and not beat around the bush.

He's a disgusting scummy lying creep and if you can't see that your red flag reader is broken and I'm afraid this is how you get evolved out of the species https://t.co/gMs7JRdLlF — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) October 29, 2025

Tough crowd. Newsom deserves every word of that.

I guess he got too much pushback for … being kind to Charlie? https://t.co/7hHdEmOdto — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 29, 2025

That's very possible. An equal possibility is that he just lies like he breathes and, like most sociopaths, doesn't care about things he's said before.

This dude is such a fraud. Literally all he does is lie https://t.co/bBmgKR2miz — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) October 29, 2025

The problem is that too many voters in California love to be lied to.

The Olympics-level competition between Newsom and Mamdani for most prolific, profoundly fake liar continues to escalate https://t.co/Ky4u7djf5v — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 28, 2025

At least Newsom didn't make up a fictional 'aunt' and claim that she loved Kirk.

Our Governor is the Eddie Haskell of all Governors! He only tells people what he thinks they want to hear. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/rLitGuAIjE — Pamela Tremain🐸🔥💪 (@tremain_pamela) October 28, 2025

Advertisement

Newsom is a greasy used car salesman. Which, come to think of it, is probably also what Eddie Haskell ended up doing with his life.

when you lie about such trivial stuff you will lie about anything — Yourocarditis (@DrFattyMcButter) October 28, 2025

Let's not forget that Newsom has also recently tried to lie about his upbringing, in the grand tradition of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris.

And, like the three of them, it went hilariously badly for him.

And I thought Kamala was the most phony politician ever. https://t.co/jdh0iZkB7B — ginny j. (@ncginny) October 29, 2025

Let's just call them co-champions in that category.

WOW this might be the grossest thing I've seen @GavinNewsom do. https://t.co/L2ZHdxiWGv — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) October 29, 2025

The list of horrible things Newsom has done is near endless, but we agree that throwing Kirk under the bus after he was assassinated might be at the top of the list.

Gavin is willing to throw anyone under the bus if it advances him politically — even his own son.



When he believed the vibes were shifting right, his son is a fan.



When he realizes the Democrat base is violent and extreme, he dissociates.



Gavin knew Charlie personally and… https://t.co/iQ9B85r3cr — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) October 29, 2025

... and barely said anything about the assassination. Just months after using Charlie to promote his brand.



He’ll snake someone who’s in the grave. He’s that low. Pure scum.

Advertisement

That is an unfair insult ... to scum.

Right now, Newsom is insulated in California. The state, like most others, is shifting red, but it's still a safe space for him (for now).

But if he decides to run for president in 2028, the entire nation will get to view clips like these.

And everyone will see Gavin Newsom for the cowardly sociopath that he is.





============================================

Related:

John Ondrasik LEVELS Jon Stewart for Comparing Zohran Mamdani to a True Cultural Legend

DUH! We Didn't Need an Election 'Autopsy' to Know What's Wrong With the Left In America

JD Vance BLASTS Mehdi Hasan Claiming to Be the 'Real Victim' of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o It: Margaret Brennan Challenges Hakeem Jeffries on 'Rigged Elections'

Someone Order a Drug Test: AOC Frantically Bounces During a Bizarre Rant at Mamdani Rally

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.