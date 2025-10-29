Then and Now: Gavin Newsom Displays His Cowardice by Denying His Son's Love for Charlie Kirk

House Oversight Releases Video Proof the Previous Admin Was the Autopen Presidency
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on October 29, 2025
Twitchy


Earlier this year, when he was still trying (and failing) to pretend that he was a 'centrist,' California Governor Gavin Newsom would invite conservatives on his podcast and pay lip service to sanity. 

One such conservative was Charlie Kirk, who famously asked Newsom about men in women's sports, getting the governor to admit that it was not fair to permit that. Of course, Newsom's words were wind, and all of his actions as governor just reinforced that he is totally in line with the trans agenda. So much so that his state is being sued by Harmeet Dhillon and the DOJ for continuing to defy federal law and let men in womanface compete against women and girls, and invade their bathrooms and locker rooms.

But another topic of their conversation was also Newsom's son. At the time, Newsom could not stop talking about how big a fan of Kirk's his son was. It was a friendly, lighthearted moment with no political subtext. 

Ahh, but now that Kirk was gunned down and assassinated by a trans activist, Newsom showed America his yellow belly by backtracking on that and claiming that his son barely cared about Kirk. 

Watch the disgraceful then and now:

What happened, Gavin? Did the trans mafia threaten you? That's kind of their MO, after all. 

Or were you just lying to Kirk to try to make yourself seem less of the raging leftist that you are? 

Either way, Newsom's reversal is pure cowardice. 

Yes, he is. 

And we love Bridget Phetasy's ability to cut right to the quick and not beat around the bush. 

Tough crowd. Newsom deserves every word of that. 

That's very possible. An equal possibility is that he just lies like he breathes and, like most sociopaths, doesn't care about things he's said before. 

The problem is that too many voters in California love to be lied to. 

At least Newsom didn't make up a fictional 'aunt' and claim that she loved Kirk.

Newsom is a greasy used car salesman. Which, come to think of it, is probably also what Eddie Haskell ended up doing with his life. 

Let's not forget that Newsom has also recently tried to lie about his upbringing, in the grand tradition of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris. 

And, like the three of them, it went hilariously badly for him. 

Let's just call them co-champions in that category. 

The list of horrible things Newsom has done is near endless, but we agree that throwing Kirk under the bus after he was assassinated might be at the top of the list.

... and barely said anything about the assassination. Just months after using Charlie to promote his brand. 

He’ll snake someone who’s in the grave. He’s that low. Pure scum.

That is an unfair insult ... to scum. 

Right now, Newsom is insulated in California. The state, like most others, is shifting red, but it's still a safe space for him (for now).

But if he decides to run for president in 2028, the entire nation will get to view clips like these.

And everyone will see Gavin Newsom for the cowardly sociopath that he is.

