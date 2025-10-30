The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year



It's difficult to pick out the worst anti-woman propaganda that comes out of the trans activist community. There is just so much to choose from.

But somewhere near the top of that list has to be the 'Protect the Dolls' trend that became popular in 2025. While the phrase originated in the 1960s in the 'queer ballroom' community, it has recently spread like wildfire in celebrity circles, desperate to support the next current thing. If you've spent any time observing Hollywood or its equivalent in the UK this year (and we can't blame anyone who hasn't), you've certainly seen these t-shirts.

Not only does 'Protect the Dolls' further the TA agenda to erase women, but it also inadvertently admits that trans women are NOT women. Like Dylan Mulvaney's 'girlhood,' trans women are men playacting and shamefully caricaturing women. In short, they're dolls

But leave it to celebrities to embrace the self-own.

This week, Glamour UK announced its Women of the Year for 2025, and -- wouldn't you know it -- the cover is all men wearing those 'Protect the Dolls' t-shirts.

Glamour UK magazine has chosen 9 MEN as their 2025 Women of the Year. pic.twitter.com/f48dsnYKAL — Gay Not Queer (@Gaynotqueer1) October 29, 2025

In addition to these nine men, Glamour also chose some actual women to fete this year. (Gosh, that was nice of them.)

They picked several WNBA players, none of whom are named 'Caitlin Clark,' of course, and possibly the single most unpleasant woman in all of Hollywood -- and that's saying a lot -- Rachel Zegler.

But it was putting nine men on the cover that grabbed the attention, and ire, of our favorite 'TERF,' JK Rowling.

I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.



Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are. pic.twitter.com/ybEFr8XdSv — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 30, 2025

This is exactly the message Glamour UK is sending.

Don't bother trying to be successful, girls. Men are better than you at everything, including being women.

What message does Glamour UK send to women and girls?

That the private desires of males are more important than the public and common good of females across the world.



That males still rule, and female lives and their natural beauty is less important than males whose envy and… pic.twitter.com/2BZwxOCqCN — Laura (@L3Mve1) October 29, 2025

... and desire strip every female of her dignity and the right to own the language of her body.



To stereotype femaleness and to reward men for taking chemicals that their bodies are not designed for is to discriminate against and body-shame the reality of what it means to be female.



This is neither true freedom nor in pursuit of truth. The continued promotion of gender ideology, founded in subjective social coercion rather than objective biological reality, is an exercise in unjust claims and demands by a few upon the many.

Every word of what she said.

Celebrating “Women of the Year” by choosing nine biological men is sick.

How much more credibility can Glamour UK lose? pic.twitter.com/rEUs4lV8Ob — Marissa Streit (@marissastreit) October 30, 2025

We suppose it's impossible for them to lose any more, since they already have none.

From “You’re not thin enough” to “You’re not male enough.”



The patriarchy really outdid itself this time. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) October 30, 2025

As Bridget Phetasy would say, 'The patriarchy always wins.'

Without question.

Most ridiculous thing i have seen in a while.

Bunch of pornified men, woman-facing it up on the cover of Glamour magazine.



Hooray for progress… https://t.co/2tLNHKaaDC — JessDeWahls🧴 (@JessDeWahls) October 30, 2025

Fashion magazines have always been a bit cruel and unfair to women, but this year takes the cake.

Worse still, it's all a scam. And even the 'dolls' know it.

'Pay the dolls.'



Male model Ceval Omar on what 'protect the dolls' means to him.



Glamour UK magazine's 'Women of the year' interview, Oct 2025. pic.twitter.com/yER6umOuER — Gay Not Queer (@Gaynotqueer1) October 29, 2025

They want to take sports dreams and titles away from women, they want to take privacy away from women, they want to take WOMANHOOD away from women, and they even want to take money away from women.

Notice the last part of that quote, as well. They demand we celebrate them even when they are not around.

Yeah. How about 'No'?

Straight out of Orwell.

UK Glamour put some MEN on their “Women of the Year” cover. What?!?



This makes me angry and sad. A man cannot ever become a woman because HE takes hormones or wears a dress. Women are being replaced by men. Where are all the “feminists” speaking out in defense of our girls and… https://t.co/uo74z5amax — Julie Leslie, EdD (@leslieju4) October 30, 2025

There will always be Rowling. But she needs a lot more company among the celebrity class of feminists.

There are no words really other than to say this ‘womens’ magazine @GlamourMagUK hates women. You know what to do girls, leave them on the shelf. https://t.co/kbzilPnylZ — Pat Ashman (@PatAshmanCymru) October 30, 2025

They do hate women, and they're not exactly subtle about it.

Women have had great success in recent years pushing back against their erasure by the TA cult, thanks to brave women like Rowling, Riley Gaines, and so many more.

Clearly, however, there is still a lot of work to do. Shaming Glamour UK for their disgraceful cover is a great place to start.





