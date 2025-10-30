VIP
Migrant Sex Offender in UK Released in 'Blunder' That 'Should Never Have Happened'

The 'Dolls' Are MEN: JK Rowling Blasts Glamour Magazine's Male 'Women' of the Year

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on October 30, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


It's difficult to pick out the worst anti-woman propaganda that comes out of the trans activist community. There is just so much to choose from.  

But somewhere near the top of that list has to be the 'Protect the Dolls' trend that became popular in 2025. While the phrase originated in the 1960s in the 'queer ballroom' community, it has recently spread like wildfire in celebrity circles, desperate to support the next current thing. If you've spent any time observing Hollywood or its equivalent in the UK this year (and we can't blame anyone who hasn't), you've certainly seen these t-shirts. 

Not only does 'Protect the Dolls' further the TA agenda to erase women, but it also inadvertently admits that trans women are NOT women. Like Dylan Mulvaney's 'girlhood,' trans women are men playacting and shamefully caricaturing women. In short, they're dolls 

But leave it to celebrities to embrace the self-own.

This week, Glamour UK announced its Women of the Year for 2025, and -- wouldn't you know it -- the cover is all men wearing those 'Protect the Dolls' t-shirts. 

In addition to these nine men, Glamour also chose some actual women to fete this year. (Gosh, that was nice of them.) 

They picked several WNBA players, none of whom are named 'Caitlin Clark,' of course, and possibly the single most unpleasant woman in all of Hollywood -- and that's saying a lot -- Rachel Zegler. 

But it was putting nine men on the cover that grabbed the attention, and ire, of our favorite 'TERF,' JK Rowling.  

Grateful Calvin
This is exactly the message Glamour UK is sending. 

Don't bother trying to be successful, girls. Men are better than you at everything, including being women. 

... and desire strip every female of her dignity and the right to own the language of her body.

To stereotype femaleness and to reward men for taking chemicals that their bodies are not designed for is to discriminate against and body-shame the reality of what it means to be female.

This is neither true freedom nor in pursuit of truth. The continued promotion of gender ideology, founded in subjective social coercion rather than objective biological reality, is an exercise in unjust claims and demands by a few upon the many.

Every word of what she said.

We suppose it's impossible for them to lose any more, since they already have none. 

As Bridget Phetasy would say, 'The patriarchy always wins.' 

Without question. 

Fashion magazines have always been a bit cruel and unfair to women, but this year takes the cake. 

Worse still, it's all a scam. And even the 'dolls' know it.

They want to take sports dreams and titles away from women, they want to take privacy away from women, they want to take WOMANHOOD away from women, and they even want to take money away from women. 

Notice the last part of that quote, as well. They demand we celebrate them even when they are not around. 

Yeah. How about 'No'? 

Straight out of Orwell. 

There will always be Rowling. But she needs a lot more company among the celebrity class of feminists. 

They do hate women, and they're not exactly subtle about it. 

Women have had great success in recent years pushing back against their erasure by the TA cult, thanks to brave women like Rowling, Riley Gaines, and so many more.

Clearly, however, there is still a lot of work to do. Shaming Glamour UK for their disgraceful cover is a great place to start. 

