THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence



Virginians like to make fun of Washington, DC, across the Potomac, and who wouldn't? There's a lot to make fun of, dating back to Marion Barry and his infamous line, 'The b***h set me up.'

But the Old Dominion has its own political skeletons, such as the previous governor before Glenn Youngkin, not to mention the Democratic ticket this year of Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi, and Jay Jones. We trust Twitchy readers know all about that axis of evil.

One of Virginia's biggest disgraces, though, is in Richmond. His name is Don Scott, the Democrat Speaker of the House, and a former convicted crack dealer.

No, we are not kidding about that. Scott was convicted in 1994 and spent eight years in prison before becoming (what else?) a Democrat political leader.

You *cannot* say that the VA Speaker of the House is a convicted CRACK dealer. Not allowed. CRACK. CRACK. CRACK. Don Scott trafficked CRACK COCAINE https://t.co/u99MCoDYNt pic.twitter.com/u5OpIeviLD — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) October 29, 2025

Yikes. Of course, that's not even counting Senate Leader Louise Lucas and her weed distribution business (that sells cannabis with illegal THC content).

And you'll never guess who got an 11th hour pardon from President Autopen.

There is ZERO doubt that Virginia Democrat @SpeakerDonScott’s presidential pardon on Biden’s last day in office (19 Jan 2025)…



…Is signed by Biden’s “Autopen B”



Which White House staffer approved it?



Speaker Scott’s pardon is NULL and VOID. pic.twitter.com/3jjZ1Xz0Wd — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 30, 2025

Imagine that. We're shocked.

With this glowing resume, it comes as no surprise that Scott once again disgraced Virginia and the nation this week during the Virginia General Assembly's special session, designed to remove Winsome Sears from the campaign trail and help out Spangerger's panicked team.

First, he ordered American flags -- yes, AMERICAN flags -- to be confiscated and removed from the House Chamber. (Again, we are not joking.)

Citizens opposing partisan redistricting brought small American flags with them to the General Assembly today.



This is how the Speaker responded. pic.twitter.com/k4rlWpcwDe — Jessi Rapelje Blakely (@justjessigop) October 29, 2025

Maybe he would have preferred BLM or 'trans' flags?

Scott, who represents a party that is screeching daily about living under a tyrant, then not only silenced a delegate speaking in opposition to political violence aimed at children, but he also called the Sergeant at Arms to the chamber to force her into submission.

.@DelegateOates introduces a group of women deeply concerned about political violence. @SpeakerDonScott doesn't want to hear it, and calls for the House Sergeant at Arms. pic.twitter.com/wnTpzQHj3r — Virginia House GOP (@vahousegop) October 29, 2025

Beg your pardon? She's out of order? Why? Because she indirectly called out Jones (without even mentioning his name) for what he actually said?

These are the desperate lengths Virginia Democrats will go to in order to prevent voters from learning what their candidates this year TRULY stand for.

Bad man. Bad leader. What an affront and insult to the people of Virginia to silence a woman of principle giving a speech during her time on the House floor.

THIS arrogance and abuse must stop and I will always call it out! https://t.co/MH0mgmGok8 — John Reid (@JohnReid4VA) October 29, 2025

'Bad man' may be the understatement of the year.

Don called this session to take attention off Jay Jones …



I think it’s safe to say this has backfired because EVERYONE is now talking about Jay, his texts, and how far evil Democrats are willing to go to protect a man who wished death on small children. https://t.co/ljTZXU9aNh — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2025

Not only did Speaker Scott 'Streisand Effect' Jones's murderous text messages, but he also showed Virginia, once again, that Democrats are the party of authoritarianism and silencing speech.

When a former felon drug trafficker has to shut down a lady who is tangentially criticizing Jay Jones…



You can see the Hampton Roads cartel at work.



Did @SpeakerDonScott speak to his former baby momma like this when he refused to pay his child support for years?



You decide https://t.co/2cTfGHu2S2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 29, 2025

Oh, right. The child support thing. Yet one more black mark on Scott's already ignominous history.

A crack dealer in favor of violence? Why I never! — Sweet Willy Rollbar, excitable boy (@vorozab) October 29, 2025

Scott can stop telling us who he is. Trust us, we believe him.

There is no group of people more profoundly anti-democracy in this country than those of the Democrat political persuasion. pic.twitter.com/dzhhLsVuaj — Laura Mallow (@LauraM11255) October 29, 2025

From the legislature that passed the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which sparked the U.S. Bill of Rights, to the chamber that silences legislators for condemning the murder of children in 250 years…



Don Scott isn’t just ignoring the Virginia way, he completely abandoned it. https://t.co/uHG71vDzzV — Alex Rodriguez (@Alex_Rod_riguez) October 29, 2025

Thomas Jefferson and the rest of the Founding Fathers are spinning in their graves.

Mafia Dem Speaker Don Scott lets his RAGE flow when GOP Delegate recognizes moms against political violence



What a nightmare for Virginia.



The violence will continue. https://t.co/2cTfGHu2S2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) October 29, 2025

Democrats WANT the violence to continue. How do we know?

To add one more steaming pile of disgrace on top of Scott's performance in the House of Delegates, every Democrat in the Virginia Senate then voted no on a resolution condemning political violence.

Every Virginia Senate Democrat just voted against a simple resolution condemning political violence. pic.twitter.com/NdLxYsbDY5 — Glen Sturtevant (@GlenSturtevant) October 29, 2025

This is Team Abigail Spanberger.

This is Team Ghazala Hashmi.

And this is definitely Team Jay Jones.

Vote wisely, Virginia. Our Commonwealth is at stake, but based on how Democrats vote, so are our lives.





