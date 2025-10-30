THIS Is Abi Spanberger's Party: Virginia House Speaker SILENCES Delegate Speaking Against Violence

Spot the Subtle Difference Between Ex WH Spox's Testimony About Biden vs. What...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:40 AM on October 30, 2025
AngieArtist


Virginians like to make fun of Washington, DC, across the Potomac, and who wouldn't? There's a lot to make fun of, dating back to Marion Barry and his infamous line, 'The b***h set me up.' 

But the Old Dominion has its own political skeletons, such as the previous governor before Glenn Youngkin, not to mention the Democratic ticket this year of Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi, and Jay Jones. We trust Twitchy readers know all about that axis of evil. 

One of Virginia's biggest disgraces, though, is in Richmond. His name is Don Scott, the Democrat Speaker of the House, and a former convicted crack dealer. 

No, we are not kidding about that. Scott was convicted in 1994 and spent eight years in prison before becoming (what else?) a Democrat political leader. 

Yikes. Of course, that's not even counting Senate Leader Louise Lucas and her weed distribution business (that sells cannabis with illegal THC content).

And you'll never guess who got an 11th hour pardon from President Autopen.

Imagine that. We're shocked. 

With this glowing resume, it comes as no surprise that Scott once again disgraced Virginia and the nation this week during the Virginia General Assembly's special session, designed to remove Winsome Sears from the campaign trail and help out Spangerger's panicked team. 

First, he ordered American flags -- yes, AMERICAN flags -- to be confiscated and removed from the House Chamber. (Again, we are not joking.)

Maybe he would have preferred BLM or 'trans' flags? 

Scott, who represents a party that is screeching daily about living under a tyrant, then not only silenced a delegate speaking in opposition to political violence aimed at children, but he also called the Sergeant at Arms to the chamber to force her into submission. 

Beg your pardon? She's out of order? Why? Because she indirectly called out Jones (without even mentioning his name) for what he actually said? 

These are the desperate lengths Virginia Democrats will go to in order to prevent voters from learning what their candidates this year TRULY stand for. 

'Bad man' may be the understatement of the year. 

Not only did Speaker Scott 'Streisand Effect' Jones's murderous text messages, but he also showed Virginia, once again, that Democrats are the party of authoritarianism and silencing speech. 

Oh, right. The child support thing. Yet one more black mark on Scott's already ignominous history. 

Scott can stop telling us who he is. Trust us, we believe him. 

Thomas Jefferson and the rest of the Founding Fathers are spinning in their graves. 

Democrats WANT the violence to continue. How do we know? 

To add one more steaming pile of disgrace on top of Scott's performance in the House of Delegates, every Democrat in the Virginia Senate then voted no on a resolution condemning political violence. 

This is Team Abigail Spanberger. 

This is Team Ghazala Hashmi. 

And this is definitely Team Jay Jones. 

Vote wisely, Virginia. Our Commonwealth is at stake, but based on how Democrats vote, so are our lives. 

============================================

